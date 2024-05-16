Former Crow is fit again and will make the trip west to face West Coast, Demons coach Simon Goodwin says

Shane McAdam (right) runs laps with high performance manager Selwyn Griffith during a Melbourne training session at Gosch's Paddock on March 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SHANE McAdam will play his first game for Melbourne on Sunday against West Coast after recovering from a pre-season hamstring injury.

McAdam has played three games in the VFL since regaining fitness and Demons coach Simon Goodwin said he was looking forward to adding the mercurial former Crow's skills to the forward line against the Eagles.

"Shane McAdam will definitely debut for the club," Goodwin said on Thursday morning.

"He's put in a power of work... he's incredibly excited to be in the team.

"It's great to get him healthy and get him out there for us."

Melbourne will field a new-look attack at Optus Stadium, with Jacob van Rooyen (concussion) and Daniel Turner (calf) out of the side that lost narrowly to Carlton in round nine.

More to come