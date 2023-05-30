SYDNEY defender Paddy McCartin has been ruled out for the rest of the season with the 27-year-old still experiencing concussion symptoms almost eight weeks after copping a blow to the head at the SCG.

McCartin, who has a long history of concussion, has not played since April 8 when he was concussed after he bumped his head on the turf against Port Adelaide.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Luckless McCartin suffers cruel injury blow Paddy McCartin succumbs to another concerning setback after hitting his head on the ground in the opening quarter

The former St Kilda forward has since commenced some light exercise, but is still experiencing mild symptoms.

The club has now moved him to its inactive list, which opens up a spot ahead of Wednesday night's Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

"In discussions with Paddy, our medical team and external specialists, we all felt the decision to sit out the remainder of the season was the right one to allow Paddy to focus on making a successful return to full health," Swans footy GM Charlie Gardiner said.

Tom and Paddy McCartin at Sydney training on May 11, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"We have adopted a very cautious approach to Paddy's recovery timeline to this point and while Paddy has made progress – he has resumed some light exercise and is involved day-to-day at the club – he continues to experience some mild symptoms and his focus remains centred around becoming symptom free.

"Paddy is a very popular figure at our club, and we are all behind him in his recovery. He will be given all the time and support he needs and will continue to work with our medical team and external specialists over the coming months, with his overall health and wellbeing our number one priority."

Paddy's younger brother Tom is also currently sidelined due to concussion symptoms after he copped a blow to the head in the same game against the Power in round four.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Footy Feed: High Pie praise, Dee's return date, Suns' Tiwi trip Sarah Olle and Michael Whiting with the latest footy news

Tom missed two weeks before returning for rounds seven and eight, but has not played since due to the return of symptoms.

The club has said it will take a conservative approach, with the younger sibling's return to play not yet clear.

Having made his AFL debut with St Kilda in 2015, Paddy McCartin managed 35 games across four seasons with the Saints as he suffered eight concussions.

His career was put on hold in 2019, with the Swans picking him up in the 2022 pre-season.

He made an outstanding return to the AFL and played 24 games last year, including in Sydney's Grand Final loss to Geelong.

He is in his sixth AFL season altogether and has played 63 senior games.

- with AAP