GET EVERYTHING you need to know, including how to watch and more on the players likely to land at your club, ahead of the 2023 Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

What is the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft?

The Mid-Season Rookie Draft (MSD) is the only chance clubs have during the season to add players to its list. Outside the Trade Period and National Draft at the end of each season, the only opportunities clubs have to sign new players is during the Pre-Season Supplementary Selection Period – which runs over summer – and the MSD.

The MSD was re-introduced in 2019, having been scrapped way back in 1993. It's designed to limit the impact long-term injuries and premature retirements can have on a club and allow teams to replenish their list for the second half of the season.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More GETTABLE: Richmond's 'all in' list move, Lion in sights, will star Saint stay? Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge discuss the list questions facing Richmond after Dimma's departure, six mid-season draft prospects to watch, and much more

When is it?

The 2023 AFL Mid-Season Draft will be held on Wednesday, May 31, between rounds 11 and 12, from 7pm AEST.

How can I watch?

The only place to watch the 2023 AFL Mid-Season Draft is on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App. Gettable co-hosts and draft experts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge will lead the coverage along with host Nat Edwards and roving reporter Sarah Olle from 7pm AEST on Wednesday, May 31. See every pick as it happens and get instant analysis of what the new signings can mean for the second half of the season.

How many players are likely to be picked up?

An average of 17 players have been drafted in the three mid-season drafts since it was reintroduced, but it's expected fewer picks will be taken this year.

Twelve players who have had interest from multiple clubs have undergone testing at the AFL this week, while others outside that group are also likely to be in the mix.

Approximately 300 players have nominated.

Any familiar names in contention?

A host of former AFL-listed players have nominated, including ex Cat Quinton Narkle, former Magpie Caleb Poulter and ex Sydney forward Ben Ronke.

Some from state leagues around the country include WAFL trio Jack Buller, Jaiden Hunter and Robert Hansen jnr as well as James Trezise and Ethan Stanley from the VFL while Ryan Maric, Clay Tucker and Brandon Ryan are among those currently playing in the Coates Talent League.

Read more on the nominees here

How many clubs have a pick? Why doesn't my club have one?

In order to have a pick, clubs must have a spot open on its list.

Currently, five clubs have at least one list vacancy that can be filled, but other clubs are set to join them ahead of draft night.

Essendon, Fremantle, Geelong, Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs started the season with an open spot on their lists, and season-ending injuries could see Port Adelaide (Mitch Georgiades), West Coast (Jai Culley), Greater Western Sydney (Darcy Jones and Adam Kennedy) and Sydney (Sam Reid) open up a spot. Richmond has a vacancy due to the retirement of Jason Castagna.

And more spots could open up ahead of draft night; as reported by AFL.com.au earlier this month, the uncertainty over Paddy McCartin's most recent concussion and Bomber Harrison Jones' injury troubles could potentially lead to those clubs having extra picks.

Clubs have until Tuesday, May 30 – the day before the draft – to open list spots. They are not compelled to pick up a player, even if they have a vacant list spot.

How is the draft order decided?

Like the National Draft, the Mid-Season Draft order is determined by ladder position. The team at the bottom of the ladder after round 11 (assuming it has a list vacancy) will get the No.1 pick, with the second-last team to have the No.2 pick, and so on.

The start of the mid-season byes in round 12 means the MSD could not be held any later in the year because the bye weeks mean not every club will have played the same number of games.

Why aren't these players on a list already?

The MSD always throws up some interesting stories about players getting a second (or third) chance at the big time.

Some older players have been delisted by AFL clubs and are eyeing another shot at the big time thanks to strong form at state league level, while younger players like Ryan Maric and Will Elliott had their draft year impacted by injury.

Ryan Maric during the Young Guns game against Vic Country on May 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

And then there's players such as West Australian Jack Buller, who played under-18s football with the likes of Luke Jackson and Chad Warner but has since conceded he didn't work hard enough in his draft year and was overlooked by all 18 clubs. He's gone on to thrive at WAFL level and could get picked up next week.

To be eligible, players must have nominated for and been overlooked in the National Draft last year, been previously listed by an AFL club, or played a minimum of three games in the WAFL, SANFL, TSL or VFL.

Who are the MSD successes from past years?

There's been a handful of great success stories since the MSD was re-introduced in 2019, none more so than Marlion Pickett. Selected by Richmond with pick No.13 in the 2019 Mid-Season Draft, Pickett played a key role in the Tigers' VFL triumph later that year and then – famously – made his AFL debut in the 2019 Grand Final against Greater Western Sydney, kicking a goal in the club's thumping 89-point win.

Collingwood’s John Noble and Western Bulldogs defender Ryan Gardner were also picked up in the 2019 MSD and have gone on to be key players at their clubs.

Marlion Pickett in action for Richmond against Carlton in round 14, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

After the 2020 MSD was cancelled due to the pandemic, the 2021 draft saw Hawthorn's Jai Newcombe, Collingwood's Ash Johnson, Essendon's Sam Durham and Adelaide's Patrick Parnell picked up, and all four have all gone on to be regular selections at their respective clubs.

West Coast's Jai Culley – the No.1 pick in the 2022 MSD – earned an AFL Rising Star nomination last month before his season was ruined by a serious knee injury.

Could all of this lead to a mid-season trade period soon?

All signs point to yes, with incoming AFL CEO Andrew Dillon throwing his support behind the concept earlier this month. AFL Players' Association president Patrick Dangerfield is also a fan, while Essendon coach Brad Scott – the recent GM of Football at the AFL – recently said a mid-season trade period is "inevitable".

Exactly when it will be introduced or how it would work is yet to be seen.