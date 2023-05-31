Hawthorn president Andrew Gowers speaks to the media at Waverley Park on May 25, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN president Andrew Gowers says the club would be "extremely disappointed" if it was sanctioned by the AFL for its conduct in the commissioning of the report into historical allegations of racism.

No adverse findings were made against any person as a result of the independent investigation, which was closed on Tuesday.

While the independent probe has been terminated, that will not prevent the AFL from bringing any future charge under AFL rules against Hawthorn for its conduct in the commissioning of the original report.

Asked about the potential for AFL sanctions against Hawthorn on Wednesday morning, Gowers said there are "a number of discussions" ongoing with the League.

"Of course we'd be extremely disappointed if this matter led to sanctions, including financial, but what I would say is we went into this process with the best of intentions," he said.

"I don't think anybody is questioning that."

Gowers added the Hawks went "by the book" by referring the report to the AFL Integrity Unit without speaking to Alastair Clarkson, Chris Fagan and Jason Burt first.

All three have strenuously denied all allegations, and none of the three will face any charges under the AFL rules.

"It was also our expectation this would allow all parties to give their versions of events," Gowers said.

"The leaking of that work had a significant impact. It did not allow for a fair and just process."