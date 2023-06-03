Port Adelaide players congratulate Darcy Byrne-Jones after he kicked a goal during round 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AN UTTERLY dominant first half has set Port Adelaide for a 55-point belting of Hawthorn, but the margin could have been greater if not for a second-half fightback from the Hawks.

The second-placed Power's 23.13 (151) to 14.12 (96) rout at Adelaide Oval on Saturday is their ninth consecutive victory - bettering their eight-straight wins in the seasons of 2002, 2003 and 2014.

The Power romped to 9.3 at quarter-time - their biggest score in an opening term at Adelaide Oval, and their highest in any game since 2009.

Port booted another seven goals in the second quarter for a 16.9 (105) total - its highest halftime score ever, surpassing the previous best of 15.5 (95) against Richmond in 2002.

The Power's 82-point halftime lead was also a record for Ken Hinkley's club. Midway through the third term, the hosts were 96 points up.

But the Hawks stemmed the bleeding by kicking eight of the last 10 goals of the game.

The only bright spot in Hawthorn's dismal first half was Luke Breust kicking his 500th career goal, joining Leigh Matthews, Jason Dunstall and Jarryd Roughead as Hawks to reach that milestone.

Port's Finlayson booted four goals in the opening quarter and his five for the match equalled his career-high.

Fellow forwards Todd Marshall (five goals) and Junior Rioli (four goals) also matched their career-best hauls.

Port's midfield duo of Connor Rozee (29 disposals, 13 inside-50s, one goal) and Zak Butters (26 touches, one goal) continued their fine form, while Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines collected 24 possessions and halfback Dan Houston's 20 disposals featured two long goals.

Hawthorn's Breust finished with five goals in a standout display for his 16th-placed club and Mitch Lewis slotted three majors.

Hawks onballer James Worpel gathered a match-high 35 disposals while former Power pair Jarman Impey (33 touches, one goal) and Karl Amon (25, one goal) battled gamely against the Port tide.

Breust rules the roost

After a couple of false starts, Luke Breust finally kicked his 500th goal in the first quarter. With James Sicily out suspended, the 32-year-old captained the Hawks for the first time in his 271-game career and was a key part of Hawthorn's second-half fightback. Breust ended the day with five goals - his best performance of the year - and showed why the Hawks are lucky to have him as they continue their rebuild.

Sicily-less Hawks had no answer for Port's talls

After an extraordinary defensive performance from captain James Sicily last week, the Hawks missed him badly against the Power. With Sicily sitting on the sidelines serving a one-match suspension, Hawthorn's defenders struggled to contain Port Adelaide pair Jeremy Finlayson and Todd Marshall. Finlayson had four defenders match up on him at different stages during his dominant first quarter as the Hawks worked to quell his influence. It worked to an extent, but Todd Marshall then took up the scoring mantle. The issue became less pronounced as the game wore on and the Hawks managed to start scoring themselves, but Sicily's return next week will be very welcome indeed as Hawthorn faces Brisbane.

PORT ADELAIDE 9.3 16.9 21.12 23.13 (151)

HAWTHORN 2.3 3.5 8.8 14.12 (96)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Finlayson 5, Marshall 5, Rioli 4, Houston 2, Wines, Burton, Horne-Francis, Butters, Rozee, Byrne-Jones, McEntee

Hawthorn: Breust 5, Lewis 3, Brockman, Impey, Newcombe, C.Macdonald, Butler, Amon

BEST

Port Adelaide: Butters, Rozee, Finlayson, Marshall,

Hawthorn: Breust, Worpel, Impey, Lewis

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: None

Hawthorn: None

LATE CHANGES

Port Adelaide: None

Hawthorn: Seamus Mitchell (illness) replaced in selected side by Bailey Macdonald

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Josh Sinn (replaced Scott Lycett in the third quarter)

Hawthorn: Cam Mackenzie (replaced Lloyd Meek in the second quarter)

Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval