COLLINGWOOD coach Craig McRae has defended star midfielder Jordan De Goey as a fair player after a high bump on West Coast draftee Elijah Hewett that appears certain to result in a suspension.

De Goey made the "split second" decision to bump fourth-gamer Hewett during the opening quarter of Saturday's 63-point win at Optus Stadium, with his shoulder connecting with the 18-year-old's cheek after he had handballed.

Hewett was assessed on the ground by medical staff before jogging off and completing a head injury assessment, with the talented forward in good spirits after the game.

A grading of careless conduct, high contact and severe impact would result in De Goey being sent to the Tribunal, where he would likely face a ban of three or more matches.

McRae said there would be a cost to losing De Goey, who has enjoyed an outstanding season and was among the Brownlow Medal contenders, but defended the 27-year-old's record. 

"I hope the young lad (Hewett) is OK. That's where our concern goes to … Jordy is a fair player and the rules will be the rules," McRae said after his team's eighth consecutive win.

"He's a great kid, Jordy. You could see parts of the game that he was just trying to improve, not go back in time but try to make us better in the time he's out there.

"I don't know how he is personally, emotionally after the game, but he's a fair player and I think history will show that."

McRae said the Magpies would have reinforcements available for the Kings Birthday blockbuster against Melbourne, despite Will Hoskin-Elliott and Beau McCreery each suffering ankle injuries against the Eagles.

The coach expected Hoskin-Elliott to be available, while McCreery would require scans and will likely be touch and go for the clash after his right leg was caught under a tackle.

Impressive forward Ash Johnson suffered a heavily corked leg but was able to return to the field and play out the match, kicking three goals.

"Jamie Elliott, Pat Lipinski and Dan McStay are all available next week, and we may need all of them. We'll wait and see how we get through this game," the coach said.

West Coast coach Adam Simpson chose his words carefully post-match when asked about the De Goey bump, saying: "It was a free kick. We will see what happens, it's out of my hands".

Eagles players had not remonstrated with De Goey at the time of his bump but made an effort at the start of the second term to target the big-bodied midfielder, with substitute Greg Clark leading the charge after an animated address from Simpson at quarter-time.  

"They're not questions I really want to answer to be honest, players don't see it, some people do," Simpson said when asked about his team's response.

"He's 18-year-old playing his fourth game. So yeah, what will be will be."

While Saturday's loss was a club record 10th on the trot, Simpson said the performance had shown there was "a little spark there that we can work with".

Collingwood had raced to a 43-point lead early in the second quarter before West Coast produced some of the best football of its season, kicking six of seven goals either side of half-time.

"We were really proud. We played with spirit," Simpson said.

"The last quarter we just couldn't maintain what we were doing for the first three but we'll take a lot of positives out of that."

The Eagles lost premiership captain Shannon Hurn to a hamstring injury, while midfielder Connor West faces a stint on the sidelines with a medial ligament injury.

Simpson was hopeful key defender Tom Barrass would be available for the tip to face Adelaide in round 13 after he was withdrawn pre-game with a hip injury.

