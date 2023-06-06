SYDNEY is set to regain co-captain Dane Rampe and young key forward Joel Amartey for Thursday night's clash against St Kilda at the SCG.

Rampe hasn't played since the round four loss to Port Adelaide after suffering a neck injury at the start of April.

The 33-year-old was close to returning before the bye, but the club opted against rushing back the veteran defender against Carlton in round 11.

But after returning to full contact training across the past few weeks, the 2016 All-Australian and 2019 Bob Skilton medallist is ready to go for Lance Franklin's 350th game.

Amartey hasn't played since suffering a significant hamstring injury against Richmond during Gather Round.

The 23-year-old had kicked two goals in the first quarter when he suffered the injury at the Adelaide Oval, just weeks after kicking four goals in a half against Hawthorn in his best performance yet at AFL level.

Amartey has built up his running loads across the past fortnight and is expected to be available for selection against Ross Lyon's side in the first Thursday night fixture since round five.

He has managed just 17 appearances across his first six years at the Swans but is viewed as part of the future, alongside 2020 pick No.4 McDonald.

Sydney coach John Longmire has been forced to deal with a raft of injuries at either end of the ground across the first half of 2023.

Paddy McCartin was ruled out for the rest of the season last week due to his ongoing concussion battle. Tom McCartin has been absent since round eight with his own concussion issues, while Rampe has missed the past seven games.

Tom and Paddy McCartin at Sydney training on May 11, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The Swans have also overcome personnel problems at the other end of the ground with Sam Reid ruled out for the season due to persistent problems with a hamstring injury he suffered in the pre-season that required surgery in May.

Logan McDonald has missed the past two games with a significant medial ankle sprain and is expected to miss another month.

After starting the season with three wins from the first nine rounds, Sydney steadied the ship before the bye by banking an unconvincing win over North Melbourne ahead of the strong victory over the Blues.

The Swans are 12th on the ladder, a game outside the top eight.