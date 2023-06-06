Jordan De Goey during Collingwood's round four match against Brisbane at the Gabba on April 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD midfielder Jordan De Goey has been handed a three-match suspension by the Tribunal for his bump that concussed West Coast youngster Elijah Hewett.

The Tuesday night hearing lasted just 75 minutes in total as De Goey pled guilty to the rough conduct (high bump) charge that was graded as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact.

The AFL pushed for a four-week ban, but De Goey and his counsel, Stephen Russell, successfully argued for the minimum three-match suspension that goes with that charge.

Tribunal chairman Jeff Gleeson said the bump was a "split second late".

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Is De Goey in trouble for this bump? Jordan De Goey could find himself in hot water with the MRO following this late bump on Elijah Hewett

He said the Tribunal found De Goey's remorse genuine and his breach of the duty of care clear, but not egregious.

"In all circumstances we do not consider the matter requires a higher sanction than the three weeks base sanction that applies for this grading," Gleeson said.

"This was another head injury that was avoidable A three-match sanction is an appropriate sanction for this careless, rough conduct."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Footy Feed: Dee's point to prove, crashing Bud's party, Hawk's snag salute Sarah Olle, Nat Edwards and Riley Beveridge with the latest footy news

De Goey gave evidence at the hearing, saying he felt "quite remorseful" for the incident.

The 27-year-old said he regretted it straightaway and tried to deliver a face-to-face apology to Hewett post-match, but as the young Eagle was already in their dressing room, had to do so via text.

"I was disappointed and shattered for him because that was not my intention to hit him high," De Goey said.

"I don't go out there and play my footy a dirty way.

"It wasn't until I looked at the (replay) screen that I saw I caught Elijah high."

Elijah Hewett walks to the rooms at half-time of West Coast's clash against Collingwood in round 12, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Russell said the in-form Magpies midfielder had a "split second" to make a decision once Hewett had handballed and it was a football action that was executed incorrectly.

He said De Goey should be offered leniency for pleading guilty and that the "noise outside" – publicity and commentary since the incident on Saturday – had already added to the punishment.

It was a view the Tribunal that consisted of Gleeson and jurors Stewart Loewe and Jordan Bannister ultimately agreed with.

AFL counsel Andrew Woods said De Goey should get four matches, as his action "could have involved a broken jaw or other broken bones in the head".

De Goey will miss the King's Birthday match against Melbourne on Monday, followed by meetings with Adelaide and Gold Coast.