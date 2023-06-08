Ryan Maric poses for a photo after being selected with pick No.1 in the 2023 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

JUST over a week after arriving at West Coast, Ryan Maric will make his AFL debut against Adelaide on Saturday.

Maric was taken with pick No.1 in the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft last week and lined up for the Eagles in the WAFL on the weekend.

The Eagles confirmed on Thursday that Maric would make his AFL debut at Adelaide Oval in round 13.

"It's just pretty surreal," Maric said.

"I only got drafted a week ago. I've only been here four or five days, so to go straight in pretty quickly it's pretty crazy. I'm just over the moon. It's all happened pretty quickly. I'm so happy.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More GETTABLE: Clubs chase trade 'golden ticket', Saint on outer, next Zach Merrett Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge discuss long-term contracts, U18 championships and are joined by GWS GM Football Jason McCartney

"It's a bit of a whirlwind. My head has been spinning the first couple of days, just trying to settle into my new living arrangements and new schedule. It's all happening."

Maric had five disposals and kicked a goal for the Eagles in the WAFL on Sunday.

What a six months for Ryan Maric. The No.1 pick in last week's mid-season draft to debut for West Coast 10 days after being selected.



It will be the sixth team Maric has played for this year: Gippsland Power, Young Guns, Vic Country, Box Hill Hawks, Eagles WAFL & now West Coast. — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) June 8, 2023

West Coast has dealt with an injury crisis this season and that has continued heading into round 13, paving the way for Maric to make his debut.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More West Coast's new recruit 'over the moon' Sarah Olle speaks with Mid-Season Rookie Draft No.1 pick Ryan Maric

"Both parents were over the moon and pretty shocked as well, I reckon. Very excited. (The club is) flying my dad over and he's pretty excited. Mum, I called her, she's in Bali but she's over the moon as well. Very proud," Maric said.

"It's difficult. I've been pretty tired the last couple of days. I didn't realise how many meetings and how many people there are you have to talk to. Everyone here is awesome, so I've felt very welcomed and very loved from the first day I walked in.

"It's building those stronger connections now. It's a great place, great environment so I can't be happier."