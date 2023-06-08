JUST over a week after arriving at West Coast, Ryan Maric will make his AFL debut against Adelaide on Saturday.
Maric was taken with pick No.1 in the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft last week and lined up for the Eagles in the WAFL on the weekend.
The Eagles confirmed on Thursday that Maric would make his AFL debut at Adelaide Oval in round 13.
"It's just pretty surreal," Maric said.
"I only got drafted a week ago. I've only been here four or five days, so to go straight in pretty quickly it's pretty crazy. I'm just over the moon. It's all happened pretty quickly. I'm so happy.
"It's a bit of a whirlwind. My head has been spinning the first couple of days, just trying to settle into my new living arrangements and new schedule. It's all happening."
Maric had five disposals and kicked a goal for the Eagles in the WAFL on Sunday.
West Coast has dealt with an injury crisis this season and that has continued heading into round 13, paving the way for Maric to make his debut.
"Both parents were over the moon and pretty shocked as well, I reckon. Very excited. (The club is) flying my dad over and he's pretty excited. Mum, I called her, she's in Bali but she's over the moon as well. Very proud," Maric said.
"It's difficult. I've been pretty tired the last couple of days. I didn't realise how many meetings and how many people there are you have to talk to. Everyone here is awesome, so I've felt very welcomed and very loved from the first day I walked in.
"It's building those stronger connections now. It's a great place, great environment so I can't be happier."