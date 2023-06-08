Tom Jonas looks dejected after Port Adelaide's loss to Collingwood in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide veterans Travis Boak and Charlie Dixon will return from injury to face the Western Bulldogs as coach Ken Hinkley insists it's not curtains for another stalwart.

Hinkley has again overlooked captain Tom Jonas for Friday night's fixture against the Dogs, with the skipper to play in state league ranks for a second week in a row since serving an AFL suspension.

Jonas' form was patchy before his ban but Hinkley is adamant the 32-year-old backman remains firmly in his plans.

"Just because he misses a week or two, that doesn't send any other message other than that you need to play well to get back in," Hinkley told reporters on Thursday.

"I know how much Tom wants to play.

"He's a proud man and he's really important in this football club and has been, rightly, regarded as one of our best.

"Hopefully that comes back to him pretty quick."

Hinkley said the good form of a batch of younger backmen, such as Lachie Jones and Kane Farrell, as his second-placed team rides a club record nine-game winning streak influenced the decision not to select Jonas.

"The team is in pretty good nick," he said.

"And we've got some people coming back that we think need to come immediately back."

Key forward Dixon has been absent since injuring a thigh in round eight, while former captain Boak has missed the past two games because of a rib ailment.

The pair replace axed duo Ryan Burton and Riley Bonner, with some more changes likely when teams are confirmed later on Thursday.

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge also said there would be changes to his line-up for the Marvel Stadium fixture, with defender Ed Richards to be sidelined for at least a month due to a hamstring strain.

Ed Richards and Tom Liberatore after the round 12 Western Bulldogs and Geelong clash at Marvel Stadium, June 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're making a couple (of changes) but I don't usually declare it this early, we will wait until tonight," Beveridge told reporters on Thursday.

Beveridge said his seventh-placed team acknowledged the challenge presented by Port, which has won eight consecutive games at Marvel Stadium – it hasn't lost at the venue since round 22 in 2019.

"They are certainly playing influential footy ... it's very impressive the way they're playing and they have got a good blend," he said.

"They're definitely one of the best going (around) at the moment."