Marlion Pickett gathers the ball during the round 11 match between Richmond and Port Adelaide at the MCG on May 28, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND'S Marlion Pickett has been taken into custody in Perth on alleged burglary charges.

The Tigers confirmed on Sunday night that Pickett will face Perth Magistrates Court on Monday for a bail hearing.

The alleged offences occurred in December 2022 and January 2023.

Marlion Pickett at Richmond training on May 25, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

In a statement to AFL.com.au, Pickett's manager Anthony Van Der Wielen said his client would defend himself and urged the public to respect the presumption of innocence.

"In response to the allegations, Marlion has a strong intent to defend himself against the charges," Van Der Wielen said.

"Due to the ongoing legal nature of the proceedings, Marlion, or myself will not be able to provide any further details, comment or clarification about the matter at this stage.

"We understand and respect the public's interest in this matter, but we also implore all to respect the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise, and to allow the legal proceedings to follow their due course without prejudice."

Pickett was in Perth this weekend for Richmond's win over Fremantle on Saturday night.

Marlion Pickett, Shai Bolton and Daniel Rioli sing the club song after Richmond defeated Fremantle at Optus Stadium in round 13, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The 31-year-old has played all 13 games for Richmond so far in 2023.

"The Club will continue to support Marlion and his family while these matters are dealt with," the Tigers said in a statement.

"As this matter is now before the courts, the Club will not be making any further comment."

Pickett has played 70 games for the Tigers and is out of contract at the end of the 2023 campaign.

In 2019 he became the first VFL/AFL player in 67 years to debut in a Grand Final and the first since 1926 to win a flag as Richmond belted Greater Western Sydney by 89 points.

He won a second premiership with the Tigers in 2020.

- with AAP