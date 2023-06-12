ANOTHER perfect display has seen Port Adelaide gun Zak Butters pull clear atop the AFLCA Champion Player Award leaderboard.

Butters polled 10 votes after having 31 disposals and kicking a goal in the Power's 22-point win over the Western Bulldogs on Friday night.

The 22-year-old moved onto 73 votes overall, 10 ahead of Nick Daicos (63) and ahead of Christian Petracca (61), with votes from the King's Birthday blockbuster still to come.

Butters has polled votes in every game since round four, including five hauls of 10.

Zak Butters and Jed McEntee celebrate during Port Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Taylor Walker unsurprisingly collected 10 after booting 10 goals in Adelaide's thrashing of West Coast on Saturday.

Nic Martin was the other player to take home 10 votes for his performance in Essendon's win over Carlton on Sunday night.

St Kilda v Sydney

9 Jack Sinclair (STK)
7 Mitch Owens (STK)
6 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
5 Oliver Florent (SYD)
2 Brad Crouch (STK)
1 Callum Wilkie (STK)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:33

    Phillipou's priceless opener gets Saints marching

    St Kilda young gun Mattaes Phillipou reads the spillage to perfection and produces the first goal of the game

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Swans fans rejoice after Papley's pearler

    Tom Papley finally earns Sydney's first major of the game in the second term after this fine shot from distance

    AFL
  • 00:55

    Buddy's special moment in game 350 gets SCG rocking

    Lance Franklin reels in a super mark and finishes in front of an adoring crowd in his milestone match

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Franklin fired up after second goal raises noise further

    Lance Franklin gets the Sydney faithful even more excited after hammering through another major in style

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Butler bewildered after mow down deemed dangerous

    Dan Butler lets out some frustration after being penalised for this tackling action on Nick Blakey

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Owens always knows where the sticks are

    Mitch Owens shows his fine polish around the goals with this awesome snap on the left

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Ross the latest Saint pinged for dangerous tackle

    St Kilda's Seb Ross gets penalised for this action on Sydney's Joel Amartey

    AFL
  • 00:48

    King brings it home with super sealer

    Max King puts the icing on the cake with this brilliant finish on the run

    AFL
  • 08:13

    Highlights: Sydney v St Kilda

    The Swans and Saints clash in round 13

    AFL
  • 09:01

    Full post-match, R13: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after round 13's match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 06:27

    Full post-match, R13: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after round 13's match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 14:07

    Mini-Match: Sydney v St Kilda

    Extended highlights of the Swans and Saints clash in round 13

    AFL

Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide

10 Zak Butters (PORT)
8 Tom Liberatore (WB)
5 Scott Lycett (PORT)
3 Travis Boak (PORT)
2 Connor Rozee (PORT)
2 Lachie Jones (PORT)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:41

    Power surge from opening bounce to set early tone

    Charlie Dixon snaps through the first major of the game in rapid time

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Weightman's cool curler gets Dogs rolling

    Cody Weightman nails a composed running snap in the early stages

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Bontempelli collides with Houston as contest heats up

    Marcus Bontempelli and Dan Houston come together after attacking the footy

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Rozee class on show again with slick snap

    Connor Rozee sums up the situation and finds the big sticks in style

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Tall timbers turn small forwards with crafty major

    Jeremy Finlayson fires off a great handball and Charlie Dixon finishes cleanly

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Big Fin silences Dogs fans with brilliant boundary finish

    Willie Rioli hands it off and Jeremy Finlayson threads the eye from the tightest of angles

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Horne-Francis cracker caps off blistering Power team footy

    Jason Horne-Francis burns them and finishes in style after an eye-catching Port Adelaide passage from half-back

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Late controversy denies Weightman as Powell-Pepper ripper seals it

    Sam Powell-Pepper's superb snap nails the door shut after Oskar Baker is penalised for an illegal shepherd at the other end

    AFL
  • 08:33

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide

    The Bulldogs and Power clash in round 13

    AFL
  • 08:24

    Full post-match, R13: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round 13's match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 08:02

    Full post-match, R13: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round 13's match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 14:53

    Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Power clash in round 13

    AFL
  • 14:13

    Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Brisbane

    Extended highlights of the Hawks and Lions clash in round 13

    AFL

Hawthorn v Brisbane

9 Connor MacDonald (HAW)
7 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
5 James Sicily (HAW)
4 Josh Dunkley (BL)
3 Jarman Impey (HAW)
1 Dylan Moore (HAW)
1 Eric Hipwood (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:50

    Dunkley delight after star recruit snaps first for club

    Josh Dunkley shows his elation after snaring his first major for the Lions with a terrific finish

    AFL
  • 01:00

    Butler serves up sumptuous dribbler in genius finish

    Sam Butler conjures some footy magic, steering the bouncing footy home with this stunning kick

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Ashcroft class enjoyed around the 'G

    Lions young gun Will Ashcroft crafts this beautiful snap in his first AFL outing at the MCG

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Rayner rises right in front of Lions faithful

    Cam Rayner gets the Brisbane fans off their seats with this ripping mark in the square

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Breust blow with veteran Hawk hurt and subbed

    Hawthorn loses Luke Breust to injury after the triple-premiership forward sustains a knock in this contest

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Lewis launches almighty celebration after mega major

    Mitch Lewis gets his side up and about with this huge goal building more momentum

    AFL
  • 00:38

    McCluggage scare as gun mid hurts neck in tackle

    The Lions lose running midfielder Hugh McCluggage to injury after this incident involving James Sicily

    AFL
  • 00:54

    Moore makes sure of it with slick sealer

    Dylan Moore delivers the dagger to bring home a superb upset victory

    AFL
  • 08:09

    Highlights: Hawthorn v Brisbane

    The Hawks and Lions clash in round 13

    AFL
  • 06:02

    Full post-match, R13: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after round 13's match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 07:55

    Full post-match, R13: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round 13's match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 14:13

    Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Brisbane

    Extended highlights of the Hawks and Lions clash in round 13

    AFL

Adelaide v West Coast

10 Taylor Walker (ADEL)
7 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
7 Rory Laird (ADEL)
3 Rory Sloane (ADEL)
2 Ben Keays (ADEL)
1 Izak Rankine (ADEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:33

    Super Walker impresses early in milestone game

    Perfect start for the Crows as Taylor Walker slots the opening goal in his 250th AFL game

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Maric's magic moment comes earlier than expected

    Fairytales do come true as Eagles' mid-season recruit Ryan Maric earns a special goal on debut

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Mighty Rankine produces stellar double feature

    The Crows are red hot as Izak Rankine joins the scoring list with two quick goals

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Walker wreaking havoc at Adelaide Oval with six already

    Taylor Walker is going crazy in his milestone game, notching his sixth major of the game in just the second-quarter

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Kelly steadies the Eagles with crucial gem

    Tim Kelly softens the Crows' dominant lead with this much-needed Eagles major

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Thilthorpe serves up dessert with easiest of finishes

    Riley Thilthorpe chases after a wild footy and adds to the party with another goal

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Marvelous Rachele finds the big sticks

    Crows fans jump to their feet as Josh Rachele puts this one through

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Williams snaps cracking consolation major

    The Eagles continue to fight as Bailey Williams steals the footy and kicks this goal

    AFL
  • 03:14

    Walker massacre with career-high 10 in game 250

    Taylor Walker has a milestone game to remember with a spectacular 10-goal haul in the Crows' demolition

    AFL
  • 08:35

    Highlights: Adelaide v West Coast

    The Crows and Eagles clash in round 13

    AFL

  • Full post-match, R13: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after round 13's match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 11:22

    Full post-match, R13: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round 13's match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 13:22

    Mini-Match: Adelaide v West Coast

    Extended highlights of the Crows and Eagles clash in round 13

    AFL

Fremantle v Richmond

9 Tim Taranto (RICH)
9 Shai Bolton (RICH)
5 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)
3 Caleb Serong (FRE)
2 Jye Amiss (FRE)
1 Jayden Short (RICH)
1 Luke Jackson (FRE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:29

    Young stars combine for dead-eye opener

    Jye Amiss finishes with precision after Caleb Serong's perfect running delivery

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Tigers go bang-bang with pair of crackers

    Jayden Short drills it from the paint before Tim Taranto nails a superb snap

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Clarke collects and curls home a ripper

    Judson Clarke slots a piercing snap after a beautiful crumb

    AFL
  • 00:54

    Amiss causing havoc as Perth rain pours down

    Jye Amiss finishes off a brilliant free-flowing major before converting a super grab in the wet

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Taranto turns Haaland with super soccer strike

    Tim Taranto sums up the situation and boots through a terrific goal off the ground

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Baker dazzles them to set up Mansell magic

    Rhyan Mansell threads a sensational goal after Liam Baker's boundary brilliance

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Fyfe's freakish finish could spell GOTY contender

    Nat Fyfe defies physics with an outrageous curler from the boundary

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Is Mansell in trouble for this bump on Aish?

    James Aish comes from the field after a heavy collision with Rhyan Mansell

    AFL
  • 08:53

    Highlights: Fremantle v Richmond

    The Dockers and Tigers clash in round 13

    AFL
  • 05:47

    Full post-match, R13: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after round 13's match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 09:32

    Full post-match, R13: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after round 13's match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 14:53

    Mini-Match: Fremantle v Richmond

    Extended highlights of the Dockers and Tigers clash in round 13

    AFL

North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney

9 Kieren Briggs (GWS)
9 Toby Greene (GWS)
3 Nick Larkey (NMFC)
3 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)
2 Tom Green (GWS)
2 Callan Ward (GWS)
1 Tarryn Thomas (NMFC)
1 Connor Idun (GWS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:41

    Wardlaw steals opening show with first AFL goal

    The Roos are off to a bounding start as impressive young gun George Wardlaw claims his first major in the big league

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Bedford breaks free and finishes in style

    Toby Bedford dodges the incoming tackle and slots this terrific major

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Brown going to town with delightful double

    GWS takes the lead as Callum Brown produces two majors in short time

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Thomas takes two steps and nails slickest of shots

    Tarryn Thomas hands the lead to the Kangaroos with this impressive goal

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Defensive error leaves Ward open for classy strike

    Free as a bird within the forward 50, Callan Ward collects the footy and finds the big sticks

    AFL
  • 00:27

    Superstar Greene stuns with two mesmerising gems

    Toby Greene steals the spotlight and produces genius back-to-back majors ahead of the final term

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Marvelous Bedford produces clinical snap goal

    Toby Bedford navigates his way through traffic before throwing the footy onto his boot and sailing the ball through for six

    AFL
  • 06:24

    Full post-match, R13: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after round 13's match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 06:23

    Full post-match, R13: Kangaroos

    Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round 13's match against GWS

    AFL
  • 08:26

    Highlights: North Melbourne v GWS

    The Kangaroos and Giants clash in round 13

    AFL
  • 01:54

    Typical Toby performs footy masterclass

    Toby Greene once again leads from the front for GWS with three goals and 24 disposals

    AFL
  • 13:54

    Mini-Match: North Melbourne v GWS

    Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Giants clash in round 13

    AFL

Essendon v Carlton

10 Nic Martin (ESS)
8 Peter Wright (ESS)
5 Jye Caldwell (ESS)
4 Adam Cerra (CARL)
2 Jordan Ridley (ESS)
1 Ben Hobbs (ESS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:41

    Cincotta erupts after electric first AFL goal

    Mature-aged Blue Alex Cincotta gets his teammates up and about after drilling his maiden major in the big league

    AFL
  • 00:59

    Massive collision results in return major for Martin

    A Blue and Don show super courage on the wing before the footy eventuates in the hands of Jack Martin, who goals in his comeback game

    AFL
  • 00:54

    McKay and Wright trade big bombs in tight contest

    Power forwards Harry McKay and Peter Wright claim a goal each for their club after stellar strikes of the footy

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Dons get stuck into tagger Curnow after Merrett's win

    Bombers skipper Zach Merrett gets one up on Ed Curnow after snaring the first goal in the third term

    AFL

  • Scintillating Bombers goal gets 'G roaring

    Essendon's momentum is off the charts as Jye Menzie completes another stunning team major

    AFL
  • 01:15

    Wright can do no wrong in epic return game

    Peter Wright is on fire at the MCG in his comeback to footy, snaring a handful of goals in short time to pile on more pain for the Blues

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Caldwell closes door in emphatic fashion

    Jye Caldwell provides the icing for Essendon as he lays a fine tackle and follows up with a solid shot

    AFL
  • 01:41

    Martin continues to step up as stocks rise further

    Nic Martin once again helps cover the absence of star teammate Darcy Parish, with another flashy performance racking up the footy

    AFL
  • 08:29

    Highlights: Carlton v Essendon

    The Blues and Bombers clash in round 13

    AFL
  • 08:36

    Full post-match, R13: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after round 13's match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 09:06

    Full post-match, R13: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after round 13's match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 13:17

    Mini-Match: Carlton v Essendon

    Extended highlights of the Blues and Bombers clash in round 13

    AFL

LEADERBOARD

73 Zak Butters (PORT)
63 Nick Daicos (COLL)
61 Christian Petracca (MELB)
52 Zach Merrett (ESS)
52 Tim Taranto (RICH)
48 Jack Sinclair (STK)
47 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
47 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
47 Toby Greene (GWS)
45 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
45 Connor Rozee (PORT)
44 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
44 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
41 Lachie Neale (BL)
40 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
38 Callum Wilkie (STK)
37 Rory Laird (ADEL)
37 Darcy Moore (COLL)
36 Caleb Serong (FRE)
35 Chad Warner (SYD)