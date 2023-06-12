Patrick Dangerfield looks on during Geelong training on May 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG captain Patrick Dangerfield is ready to return for Thursday night's clash against Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval after recovering from a hamstring strain, while Mitch Duncan and Max Holmes are pressing to make the trip to South Australia.

The Cats returned to training last Thursday after a five-day break following the win over the Western Bulldogs ahead of the club's mid-season bye and completed a main session at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday.

Chris Scott's side levelled its win-loss ledger at 6-6 before the break by banking a 22-point win over the Bulldogs to end a three-game losing streak and prevent dropping four straight games for the first time since 2006.

Dangerfield has missed the past four games due to the low-grade hamstring strain he sustained against Adelaide in round eight.

It is understood that the Brownlow medallist was ready to return in round 12 but the Cats opted to take the conservative approach with the 33-year-old ahead of the extra week off.

Patrick Dangerfield after Geelong's win over Adelaide in R8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

After banking two sessions together since returning from the bye, the eight-time All-Australian is expected to travel to Adelaide with the team on Wednesday.

Midfield pair Duncan and Holmes both trained fully with the main group on the weekend and will need to complete training on Tuesday before a decision is made around their returns.

Duncan hasn't played since straining his hamstring at training ahead of the round 10 trip to Perth to face Fremantle. The two-time premiership player missed the first three games of the season due to a pre-season calf strain and has managed only six appearances to start 2023.

Holmes is set to be available for selection after undergoing surgery late last month to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. The 20-year-old suffered the injury against Fremantle in round 10 but could end up only missing two games due to the timing of the bye.

Max Holmes celebrates a goal during the round eight match between Geelong and Adelaide on May 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Along with Duncan and Holmes, Jack Bowes is another name the match committee inside GMHBA Stadium will discuss on Tuesday afternoon.

Bowes was named in the squad against the Western Bulldogs after being cleared to return from a calf injury but the former Gold Coast Sun wasn't picked and collected 28 disposals in the VFL to put his hand up for his first senior game since being subbed out of round seven.

Geelong is still without premiership ruckman Rhys Stanley due to an eye injury but the veteran has returned to training and is edging closer to a return date after positive recent assessments with specialists.

Rhys Stanley leaves the field injured during Geelong's win over West Coast in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Esava Ratugolea trained strongly on Saturday but won't face the Power due to the hamstring injury he suffered against Greater Western Sydney in round 11.

The 24-year-old will be pushing to return for next Thursday night's home fixture against Melbourne.