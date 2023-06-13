Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 14.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Doedee  Knee  Season
 Andrew McPherson  Quad  7 weeks
 Zac Taylor  Foot  7 weeks
Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

Doedee is in for surgery this week after gathering himself following an ACL injury injury in round 12. The defender made a visit to the Gold Coast to see family and then spent time with friends before turning his attention to the long recovery ahead following a knee reconstruction. With Shane McAdam (quad) and Hugh Bond (knee) returning through the SANFL last weekend, the Crows' injury list has otherwise thinned as they enjoy a bye this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Shadeau Brain  Shoulder  Test
 Rhys Mathieson  Hamstring  4 weeks
 Hugh McCluggage  Concussion  1 week
 Carter Michael  Quad  2-3 weeks
Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

McCluggage walked laps on Tuesday morning following his concussion on Saturday, with the club expecting him to miss just a week and be fit to face St Kilda in round 15. Mathieson continues to progress from a serious hamstring injury, but is still a little way off.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Carroll  Hamstring  Test
 Corey Durdin  Knee  4-5 weeks
 Sam Durdin  Hamstring  Test
 George Hewett  Concussion  Test
 Ollie Hollands  Collarbone  6 weeks
 Caleb Marchbank  Soreness  Test
 Nic Newman  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Sam Philp  Foot  Season
 Marc Pittonet  Hand  Test
 Zac Williams   Knee  Season
Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues expect Hewett and Pittonet to return for Sunday's clash with the Suns. Marchbank was due to play senior football last weekend, but developed soreness before the game and withdrew. He is no certainty to return this week. Newman should be back after the bye. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Jamie Elliott  Shoulder  Test
 Jeremy Howe  Forearm  TBC
 Dan McStay  Finger  Test
 Joe Richards  Hamstring  Test
 Steele Sidebottom  Knee  2-4 weeks
Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

McStay and Elliott both missed King's Birthday after failing to prove their fitness in time last week. The pair are expected to be available after Collingwood's mid-season bye. McStay jarred the finger he had operated on last week but should be fit to face Adelaide in round 15. Sidebottom is still at least a fortnight away from returning from a knee injury.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jayden Davey  Knee  Season
 Sam Draper  Hip  TBC
 Harrison Jones  Ankle  Season
 Darcy Parish  Calf  1 week
 Zach Reid  Hamstring  1 week
 Will Setterfield  Foot  3 weeks
 Dylan Shiel  Foot  TBC
 James Stewart  Foot  4 weeks
Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

The bye has come at a good time for the Bombers, who have ruckman Sam Draper dealing with a hip issue that saw him substituted in the win over Carlton. Parish could be back in round 15, Reid is close to a return with Peter Wright, Nik Cox and Elijah Tsatas all making recent comebacks. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 James Aish  Concussion  TBA
 Will Brodie  Ankle  1 week
 Heath Chapman  Hamstring  3 weeks
 Sean Darcy  Hamstring  1 week
 Matt Taberner  Back  TBC
Updated: June 12, 2023

Early prognosis

Darcy is targeting a round 15 return against Essendon after being ruled out early for this week. Aish was at the club on Monday and is in good spirits as he starts working through the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols. Brodie rolled his ankle during training late last week and is expected to miss again, while Michael Walters has pulled up well from his return as the substitute, with the veteran now ready for a full game after completing top-up running. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jhye Clark  Foot  Medium term
 Toby Conway  Foot  Medium term
 Mitch Duncan  Hamstring  Test
 Cam Guthrie  Toe  Medium term
 Max Holmes  Knee  Test
 Flynn Kroeger  Knee  Medium term
 Sam Menegola  Knee  Medium term
 Oisin Mullin  Adductor  Short term
 Esava Ratugolea  Hamstring  Short term
 Rhys Stanley  Eye socket  Short term
Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

Patrick Dangerfield is set to return against Port Adelaide on Thursday night after missing the past four games due to a hamstring strain. Holmes has recovered from meniscus surgery and is pushing for selection this week. Duncan is also closing in on a return from a hamstring strain. Mullin has been ruled out of the trip to South Australia due to a groin injury.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor Budarick  Knee  Test
 Touk Miller  Knee  TBC
 Lachie Weller  Knee  1 week
Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

Miller ran a light session on Tuesday while the main squad did some skill work. The co-captain would appear some time away yet and is aiming to return four to six weeks from the end of the season. Budarick is close to resuming after knee surgery last year, while Weller is still another week, or two, away as he battles to get the swelling down in his knee. Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Isaac Cumming  Calf  Test
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  1 week
 Phil Davis  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Jason Gillbee  Concussion  Test
 Cooper Hamilton  Foot  TBC
 Darcy Jones  Knee  Season
 Josh Kelly  Hamstring  Test
 Adam Kennedy  Knee  Season
 Braydon Preuss  Back  TBC
 Sam Taylor  Hamstring  Test
 Jacob Wehr  Shoulder  Test
Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants will put Cumming, Kelly and Taylor through fitness tests this weekend to see if they can play the Dockers on Saturday. Daniels is a little further behind and won't feature until after the bye. Wehr could also return at some level this weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Max Lynch  Concussion  Season
Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

Hawthorn will regain Changkouth Jiath and Sam Frost after the club's mid-season bye. Jiath has missed the past four games due to a calf strain, while Frost missed the game on the weekend due to a foot issue. Luke Breust suffered a corked quad on the weekend but will be fine for round 15. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jake Bowey  Concussion  Test
 Tom McDonald  Ankle  5-7 weeks
 Clayton Oliver  Infection  TBC
 Harrison Petty  Foot  1 week
 Kye Turner  Groin  2-3 weeks
 Will Verrall  Pelvis  1 week
Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

Oliver missed the King's Birthday clash with an infected blister on his foot but he is one of a number of Demons expected to return post-bye. Bowey will need to get the all clear to exit concussion protocols but is likely to be available, while Petty (foot) should also return for his first game since round nine. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aiden Bonar  Knee  Test
 Charlie Comben  Ankle  4-6 weeks
 Luke Davies-Uniacke  Hamstring  Test
 Brayden George  Knee   Season
 Josh Goater  Knee  Test
 Hugh Greenwood  Concussion  Test
 Jack Mahony  Shoulder  Season
 Jy Simpkin  Concussion  Test
 Tristan Xerri  Ankle  Test
Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos would be hopeful that Davies-Uniacke, Simpkin and Greenwood can return for Sunday's clash with the Dogs. Xerri is finally closing on a return this weekend, but it's likely to come through the VFL.  Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Clurey  Back  3-5 weeks
 Xavier Duursma  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Mitch Georgiades  Knee  Season
 Hugh Jackson  Concussion  Test
 Lachie Jones  Jaw  4 weeks
 Brynn Teakle  Foot  8-10 weeks
Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

Jones was injured late in the win over the Western Bulldogs but did not require surgery. Duursma is continuing his improvement following a round seven knee injury, resuming running last week and expected to be integrate to skills next week.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Seth Campbell  Adductor  4-6 weeks
 Mate Colina  Back  7-12 weeks
 Noah Cumberland  Calf  1-3 weeks
 Josh Gibcus  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Jacob Hopper  Calf  1-3 weeks
 Tom Lynch  Foot  7-12 weeks
 Rhyan Mansell  Suspension  TBC
 Marlion Pickett  Personal  1 week
 Kaleb Smith  Ankle  Season
 Ivan Soldo  Foot  Test
 Robbie Tarrant  Hip  Indefinite
Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

Soldo needs to get through training this week, but is a chance to play after a persistent plantar fasciitis injury, while fellow ruck Toby Nankervis has been cleared after suffering a corked quad. It has been confirmed Pickett will not play this week, after facing a Perth court on Monday. Maurice Rioli jnr (hamstring) made a successful return over the weekend at VFL level. Hopper and Cumberland will return after the Tigers' bye in round 15. Lynch had a positive X-ray result, but is still quite some time away. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Allison  Foot  5-7 weeks
 Jack Bytel  Concussion  Test
 Jack Billings  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Hunter Clark  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Nick Coffield  Calf  5-7 weeks
 Jack Hayes  Foot  4-5 weeks
 Zak Jones  Quad  1 week
 Dan McKenzie  Calf  1 week
 Angus McLennan  Back  3-5 weeks
Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

Membrey's frustrating season has continued with the key forward ruled out of action this weekend due to knee soreness. The 29-year-old missed the early stages of the season due to knee surgery and has spent the past fortnight in the VFL. Jones and McKenzie are both expected to return with Sandringham next weekend after missing the first half of the season due to injury.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nick Blakey  Toe  Test
 Peter Ladhams  Ankle  TBC
 Paddy McCartin  Concussion  Season
 Tom McCartin  Concussion  TBC
 Logan McDonald  Ankle  3-5 weeks
 Callum Mills  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Sam Reid  Hamstring  Season
 Matt Roberts  Knee  2-4 weeks
 Marc Sheather  Foot  Season
Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

Blakey was cleared of concussion against St Kilda last Thursday night, but he faces a test on his injured toe ahead of the game against Brisbane. Joel Amartey (hamstring) returned as the sub last week and should come into the 22 to face the Lions, while Dane Rampe (neck) is also back to full fitness. Co-captain Mills is closing in on a return, McDonald and Roberts are both back running again while Ladhams is back in the gym but is yet to commence running. Tom McCartin is showing signs of improvement but his return to play remains unclear. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordyn Baker  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Tom Barrass  Hip  Test
 Coby Burgiel  Hamstring  TBC
 Tom Cole  Ankle  4-5 weeks
 Jamie Cripps  Ankle  4-5 weeks
 Jai Culley  Knee  Season
 Harry Edwards  Groin  TBC
 Luke Foley  Hamstring  TBC
 Shannon Hurn  Hamstring  Test
 Callum Jamieson  Hip  TBC
 Jamaine Jones  Ankle  6-8 weeks
 Jeremy McGovern  Hamstring  Test
 Nic Naitanui  Achilles  Season
 Liam Ryan  Hamstring  6 weeks
 Connor West  Knee  TBC
 Isiah Winder  Knee  4-5 weeks
Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

The Eagles limped to the bye this week but hope to have an influx of senior players return in round 15. Barrass, Hurn, McGovern and Liam Duggan are all aiming to play against Sydney at the SCG next week, providing much-needed reinforcements in defence. Hamstring injuries remain a concern, with Foley the latest victim. The extent of his setback is yet to be confirmed. Elijah Hewett is due to complete concussion protocols during the break, while Jake Waterman, who missed the Adelaide loss due to illness, should be available. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dom Bedendo  Groin  1-2 weeks
 Sam Darcy  Jaw  TBC
 Riley Garcia  Groin  3-4 weeks
 Jason Johannisen  Hamstring  6-7 weeks
 Toby McLean  Back  TBC
 Ed Richards  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

Luke Beveridge is still without two of his best running defenders in Richards and Johannisen due to hamstring strains. Darcy isn't expected to be available until after the Bulldogs' mid-season bye after suffering a fractured jaw in the VFL. Surgery was successful but still a few weeks away from resuming his interrupted start. Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 