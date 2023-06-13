Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 14.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Doedee Knee Season Andrew McPherson Quad 7 weeks Zac Taylor Foot 7 weeks Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

Doedee is in for surgery this week after gathering himself following an ACL injury injury in round 12. The defender made a visit to the Gold Coast to see family and then spent time with friends before turning his attention to the long recovery ahead following a knee reconstruction. With Shane McAdam (quad) and Hugh Bond (knee) returning through the SANFL last weekend, the Crows' injury list has otherwise thinned as they enjoy a bye this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Shadeau Brain Shoulder Test Rhys Mathieson Hamstring 4 weeks Hugh McCluggage Concussion 1 week Carter Michael Quad 2-3 weeks Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

McCluggage walked laps on Tuesday morning following his concussion on Saturday, with the club expecting him to miss just a week and be fit to face St Kilda in round 15. Mathieson continues to progress from a serious hamstring injury, but is still a little way off. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Carroll Hamstring Test Corey Durdin Knee 4-5 weeks Sam Durdin Hamstring Test George Hewett Concussion Test Ollie Hollands Collarbone 6 weeks Caleb Marchbank Soreness Test Nic Newman Hamstring 2-4 weeks Sam Philp Foot Season Marc Pittonet Hand Test Zac Williams Knee Season Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues expect Hewett and Pittonet to return for Sunday's clash with the Suns. Marchbank was due to play senior football last weekend, but developed soreness before the game and withdrew. He is no certainty to return this week. Newman should be back after the bye. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Dean Foot Season Jamie Elliott Shoulder Test Jeremy Howe Forearm TBC Dan McStay Finger Test Joe Richards Hamstring Test Steele Sidebottom Knee 2-4 weeks Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

McStay and Elliott both missed King's Birthday after failing to prove their fitness in time last week. The pair are expected to be available after Collingwood's mid-season bye. McStay jarred the finger he had operated on last week but should be fit to face Adelaide in round 15. Sidebottom is still at least a fortnight away from returning from a knee injury. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jayden Davey Knee Season Sam Draper Hip TBC Harrison Jones Ankle Season Darcy Parish Calf 1 week Zach Reid Hamstring 1 week Will Setterfield Foot 3 weeks Dylan Shiel Foot TBC James Stewart Foot 4 weeks Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

The bye has come at a good time for the Bombers, who have ruckman Sam Draper dealing with a hip issue that saw him substituted in the win over Carlton. Parish could be back in round 15, Reid is close to a return with Peter Wright, Nik Cox and Elijah Tsatas all making recent comebacks. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Aish Concussion TBA Will Brodie Ankle 1 week Heath Chapman Hamstring 3 weeks Sean Darcy Hamstring 1 week Matt Taberner Back TBC Updated: June 12, 2023

Early prognosis

Darcy is targeting a round 15 return against Essendon after being ruled out early for this week. Aish was at the club on Monday and is in good spirits as he starts working through the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols. Brodie rolled his ankle during training late last week and is expected to miss again, while Michael Walters has pulled up well from his return as the substitute, with the veteran now ready for a full game after completing top-up running. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jhye Clark Foot Medium term Toby Conway Foot Medium term Mitch Duncan Hamstring Test Cam Guthrie Toe Medium term Max Holmes Knee Test Flynn Kroeger Knee Medium term Sam Menegola Knee Medium term Oisin Mullin Adductor Short term Esava Ratugolea Hamstring Short term Rhys Stanley Eye socket Short term Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

Patrick Dangerfield is set to return against Port Adelaide on Thursday night after missing the past four games due to a hamstring strain. Holmes has recovered from meniscus surgery and is pushing for selection this week. Duncan is also closing in on a return from a hamstring strain. Mullin has been ruled out of the trip to South Australia due to a groin injury. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Knee Test Touk Miller Knee TBC Lachie Weller Knee 1 week Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

Miller ran a light session on Tuesday while the main squad did some skill work. The co-captain would appear some time away yet and is aiming to return four to six weeks from the end of the season. Budarick is close to resuming after knee surgery last year, while Weller is still another week, or two, away as he battles to get the swelling down in his knee. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Isaac Cumming Calf Test Brent Daniels Hamstring 1 week Phil Davis Calf 2-3 weeks Jason Gillbee Concussion Test Cooper Hamilton Foot TBC Darcy Jones Knee Season Josh Kelly Hamstring Test Adam Kennedy Knee Season Braydon Preuss Back TBC Sam Taylor Hamstring Test Jacob Wehr Shoulder Test Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants will put Cumming, Kelly and Taylor through fitness tests this weekend to see if they can play the Dockers on Saturday. Daniels is a little further behind and won't feature until after the bye. Wehr could also return at some level this weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Max Lynch Concussion Season Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

Hawthorn will regain Changkouth Jiath and Sam Frost after the club's mid-season bye. Jiath has missed the past four games due to a calf strain, while Frost missed the game on the weekend due to a foot issue. Luke Breust suffered a corked quad on the weekend but will be fine for round 15. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Bowey Concussion Test Tom McDonald Ankle 5-7 weeks Clayton Oliver Infection TBC Harrison Petty Foot 1 week Kye Turner Groin 2-3 weeks Will Verrall Pelvis 1 week Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

Oliver missed the King's Birthday clash with an infected blister on his foot but he is one of a number of Demons expected to return post-bye. Bowey will need to get the all clear to exit concussion protocols but is likely to be available, while Petty (foot) should also return for his first game since round nine. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Bonar Knee Test Charlie Comben Ankle 4-6 weeks Luke Davies-Uniacke Hamstring Test Brayden George Knee Season Josh Goater Knee Test Hugh Greenwood Concussion Test Jack Mahony Shoulder Season Jy Simpkin Concussion Test Tristan Xerri Ankle Test Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos would be hopeful that Davies-Uniacke, Simpkin and Greenwood can return for Sunday's clash with the Dogs. Xerri is finally closing on a return this weekend, but it's likely to come through the VFL. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Clurey Back 3-5 weeks Xavier Duursma Knee 3-4 weeks Mitch Georgiades Knee Season Hugh Jackson Concussion Test Lachie Jones Jaw 4 weeks Brynn Teakle Foot 8-10 weeks Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

Jones was injured late in the win over the Western Bulldogs but did not require surgery. Duursma is continuing his improvement following a round seven knee injury, resuming running last week and expected to be integrate to skills next week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Seth Campbell Adductor 4-6 weeks Mate Colina Back 7-12 weeks Noah Cumberland Calf 1-3 weeks Josh Gibcus Hamstring 4-6 weeks Jacob Hopper Calf 1-3 weeks Tom Lynch Foot 7-12 weeks Rhyan Mansell Suspension TBC Marlion Pickett Personal 1 week Kaleb Smith Ankle Season Ivan Soldo Foot Test Robbie Tarrant Hip Indefinite Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

Soldo needs to get through training this week, but is a chance to play after a persistent plantar fasciitis injury, while fellow ruck Toby Nankervis has been cleared after suffering a corked quad. It has been confirmed Pickett will not play this week, after facing a Perth court on Monday. Maurice Rioli jnr (hamstring) made a successful return over the weekend at VFL level. Hopper and Cumberland will return after the Tigers' bye in round 15. Lynch had a positive X-ray result, but is still quite some time away. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Allison Foot 5-7 weeks Jack Bytel Concussion Test Jack Billings Hamstring 2-3 weeks Hunter Clark Knee 3-5 weeks Nick Coffield Calf 5-7 weeks Jack Hayes Foot 4-5 weeks Zak Jones Quad 1 week Dan McKenzie Calf 1 week Angus McLennan Back 3-5 weeks Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

Membrey's frustrating season has continued with the key forward ruled out of action this weekend due to knee soreness. The 29-year-old missed the early stages of the season due to knee surgery and has spent the past fortnight in the VFL. Jones and McKenzie are both expected to return with Sandringham next weekend after missing the first half of the season due to injury. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Blakey Toe Test Peter Ladhams Ankle TBC Paddy McCartin Concussion Season Tom McCartin Concussion TBC Logan McDonald Ankle 3-5 weeks Callum Mills Calf 1-2 weeks Sam Reid Hamstring Season Matt Roberts Knee 2-4 weeks Marc Sheather Foot Season Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

Blakey was cleared of concussion against St Kilda last Thursday night, but he faces a test on his injured toe ahead of the game against Brisbane. Joel Amartey (hamstring) returned as the sub last week and should come into the 22 to face the Lions, while Dane Rampe (neck) is also back to full fitness. Co-captain Mills is closing in on a return, McDonald and Roberts are both back running again while Ladhams is back in the gym but is yet to commence running. Tom McCartin is showing signs of improvement but his return to play remains unclear. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordyn Baker Hamstring 1-2 weeks Tom Barrass Hip Test Coby Burgiel Hamstring TBC Tom Cole Ankle 4-5 weeks Jamie Cripps Ankle 4-5 weeks Jai Culley Knee Season Harry Edwards Groin TBC Luke Foley Hamstring TBC Shannon Hurn Hamstring Test Callum Jamieson Hip TBC Jamaine Jones Ankle 6-8 weeks Jeremy McGovern Hamstring Test Nic Naitanui Achilles Season Liam Ryan Hamstring 6 weeks Connor West Knee TBC Isiah Winder Knee 4-5 weeks Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

The Eagles limped to the bye this week but hope to have an influx of senior players return in round 15. Barrass, Hurn, McGovern and Liam Duggan are all aiming to play against Sydney at the SCG next week, providing much-needed reinforcements in defence. Hamstring injuries remain a concern, with Foley the latest victim. The extent of his setback is yet to be confirmed. Elijah Hewett is due to complete concussion protocols during the break, while Jake Waterman, who missed the Adelaide loss due to illness, should be available. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dom Bedendo Groin 1-2 weeks Sam Darcy Jaw TBC Riley Garcia Groin 3-4 weeks Jason Johannisen Hamstring 6-7 weeks Toby McLean Back TBC Ed Richards Hamstring 3-5 weeks Updated: June 13, 2023

Early prognosis

Luke Beveridge is still without two of his best running defenders in Richards and Johannisen due to hamstring strains. Darcy isn't expected to be available until after the Bulldogs' mid-season bye after suffering a fractured jaw in the VFL. Surgery was successful but still a few weeks away from resuming his interrupted start. – Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list