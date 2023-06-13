Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 14.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Andrew McPherson
|Quad
|7 weeks
|Zac Taylor
|Foot
|7 weeks
|Updated: June 13, 2023
Early prognosis
Doedee is in for surgery this week after gathering himself following an ACL injury injury in round 12. The defender made a visit to the Gold Coast to see family and then spent time with friends before turning his attention to the long recovery ahead following a knee reconstruction. With Shane McAdam (quad) and Hugh Bond (knee) returning through the SANFL last weekend, the Crows' injury list has otherwise thinned as they enjoy a bye this week. – Nathan Schmook
|Shadeau Brain
|Shoulder
|Test
|Rhys Mathieson
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Hugh McCluggage
|Concussion
|1 week
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: June 13, 2023
Early prognosis
McCluggage walked laps on Tuesday morning following his concussion on Saturday, with the club expecting him to miss just a week and be fit to face St Kilda in round 15. Mathieson continues to progress from a serious hamstring injury, but is still a little way off. – Michael Whiting
|Jack Carroll
|Hamstring
|Test
|Corey Durdin
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Sam Durdin
|Hamstring
|Test
|George Hewett
|Concussion
|Test
|Ollie Hollands
|Collarbone
|6 weeks
|Caleb Marchbank
|Soreness
|Test
|Nic Newman
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Sam Philp
|Foot
|Season
|Marc Pittonet
|Hand
|Test
|Zac Williams
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: June 13, 2023
Early prognosis
The Blues expect Hewett and Pittonet to return for Sunday's clash with the Suns. Marchbank was due to play senior football last weekend, but developed soreness before the game and withdrew. He is no certainty to return this week. Newman should be back after the bye. – Riley Beveridge
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Jamie Elliott
|Shoulder
|Test
|Jeremy Howe
|Forearm
|TBC
|Dan McStay
|Finger
|Test
|Joe Richards
|Hamstring
|Test
|Steele Sidebottom
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Updated: June 13, 2023
Early prognosis
McStay and Elliott both missed King's Birthday after failing to prove their fitness in time last week. The pair are expected to be available after Collingwood's mid-season bye. McStay jarred the finger he had operated on last week but should be fit to face Adelaide in round 15. Sidebottom is still at least a fortnight away from returning from a knee injury. – Josh Gabelich
|Jayden Davey
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Draper
|Hip
|TBC
|Harrison Jones
|Ankle
|Season
|Darcy Parish
|Calf
|1 week
|Zach Reid
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Will Setterfield
|Foot
|3 weeks
|Dylan Shiel
|Foot
|TBC
|James Stewart
|Foot
|4 weeks
|Updated: June 13, 2023
Early prognosis
The bye has come at a good time for the Bombers, who have ruckman Sam Draper dealing with a hip issue that saw him substituted in the win over Carlton. Parish could be back in round 15, Reid is close to a return with Peter Wright, Nik Cox and Elijah Tsatas all making recent comebacks. – Dejan Kalinic
|James Aish
|Concussion
|TBA
|Will Brodie
|Ankle
|1 week
|Heath Chapman
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Sean Darcy
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Matt Taberner
|Back
|TBC
|Updated: June 12, 2023
Early prognosis
Darcy is targeting a round 15 return against Essendon after being ruled out early for this week. Aish was at the club on Monday and is in good spirits as he starts working through the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols. Brodie rolled his ankle during training late last week and is expected to miss again, while Michael Walters has pulled up well from his return as the substitute, with the veteran now ready for a full game after completing top-up running. – Nathan Schmook
|Jhye Clark
|Foot
|Medium term
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|Medium term
|Mitch Duncan
|Hamstring
|Test
|Cam Guthrie
|Toe
|Medium term
|Max Holmes
|Knee
|Test
|Flynn Kroeger
|Knee
|Medium term
|Sam Menegola
|Knee
|Medium term
|Oisin Mullin
|Adductor
|Short term
|Esava Ratugolea
|Hamstring
|Short term
|Rhys Stanley
|Eye socket
|Short term
|Updated: June 13, 2023
Early prognosis
Patrick Dangerfield is set to return against Port Adelaide on Thursday night after missing the past four games due to a hamstring strain. Holmes has recovered from meniscus surgery and is pushing for selection this week. Duncan is also closing in on a return from a hamstring strain. Mullin has been ruled out of the trip to South Australia due to a groin injury. – Josh Gabelich
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|Test
|Touk Miller
|Knee
|TBC
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|1 week
|Updated: June 13, 2023
Early prognosis
Miller ran a light session on Tuesday while the main squad did some skill work. The co-captain would appear some time away yet and is aiming to return four to six weeks from the end of the season. Budarick is close to resuming after knee surgery last year, while Weller is still another week, or two, away as he battles to get the swelling down in his knee. – Michael Whiting
|Isaac Cumming
|Calf
|Test
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Phil Davis
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Jason Gillbee
|Concussion
|Test
|Cooper Hamilton
|Foot
|TBC
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Kelly
|Hamstring
|Test
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Season
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|TBC
|Sam Taylor
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jacob Wehr
|Shoulder
|Test
|Updated: June 13, 2023
Early prognosis
The Giants will put Cumming, Kelly and Taylor through fitness tests this weekend to see if they can play the Dockers on Saturday. Daniels is a little further behind and won't feature until after the bye. Wehr could also return at some level this weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|Max Lynch
|Concussion
|Season
|Updated: June 13, 2023
Early prognosis
Hawthorn will regain Changkouth Jiath and Sam Frost after the club's mid-season bye. Jiath has missed the past four games due to a calf strain, while Frost missed the game on the weekend due to a foot issue. Luke Breust suffered a corked quad on the weekend but will be fine for round 15. – Josh Gabelich
|Jake Bowey
|Concussion
|Test
|Tom McDonald
|Ankle
|5-7 weeks
|Clayton Oliver
|Infection
|TBC
|Harrison Petty
|Foot
|1 week
|Kye Turner
|Groin
|2-3 weeks
|Will Verrall
|Pelvis
|1 week
|Updated: June 13, 2023
Early prognosis
Oliver missed the King's Birthday clash with an infected blister on his foot but he is one of a number of Demons expected to return post-bye. Bowey will need to get the all clear to exit concussion protocols but is likely to be available, while Petty (foot) should also return for his first game since round nine. – Alison O'Connor
|Aiden Bonar
|Knee
|Test
|Charlie Comben
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Luke Davies-Uniacke
|Hamstring
|Test
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Goater
|Knee
|Test
|Hugh Greenwood
|Concussion
|Test
|Jack Mahony
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jy Simpkin
|Concussion
|Test
|Tristan Xerri
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: June 13, 2023
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos would be hopeful that Davies-Uniacke, Simpkin and Greenwood can return for Sunday's clash with the Dogs. Xerri is finally closing on a return this weekend, but it's likely to come through the VFL. – Riley Beveridge
|Tom Clurey
|Back
|3-5 weeks
|Xavier Duursma
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Mitch Georgiades
|Knee
|Season
|Hugh Jackson
|Concussion
|Test
|Lachie Jones
|Jaw
|4 weeks
|Brynn Teakle
|Foot
|8-10 weeks
|Updated: June 13, 2023
Early prognosis
Jones was injured late in the win over the Western Bulldogs but did not require surgery. Duursma is continuing his improvement following a round seven knee injury, resuming running last week and expected to be integrate to skills next week. – Michael Whiting
|Seth Campbell
|Adductor
|4-6 weeks
|Mate Colina
|Back
|7-12 weeks
|Noah Cumberland
|Calf
|1-3 weeks
|Josh Gibcus
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Jacob Hopper
|Calf
|1-3 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Foot
|7-12 weeks
|Rhyan Mansell
|Suspension
|TBC
|Marlion Pickett
|Personal
|1 week
|Kaleb Smith
|Ankle
|Season
|Ivan Soldo
|Foot
|Test
|Robbie Tarrant
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Updated: June 13, 2023
Early prognosis
Soldo needs to get through training this week, but is a chance to play after a persistent plantar fasciitis injury, while fellow ruck Toby Nankervis has been cleared after suffering a corked quad. It has been confirmed Pickett will not play this week, after facing a Perth court on Monday. Maurice Rioli jnr (hamstring) made a successful return over the weekend at VFL level. Hopper and Cumberland will return after the Tigers' bye in round 15. Lynch had a positive X-ray result, but is still quite some time away. – Sarah Black
|Matt Allison
|Foot
|5-7 weeks
|Jack Bytel
|Concussion
|Test
|Jack Billings
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Hunter Clark
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Nick Coffield
|Calf
|5-7 weeks
|Jack Hayes
|Foot
|4-5 weeks
|Zak Jones
|Quad
|1 week
|Dan McKenzie
|Calf
|1 week
|Angus McLennan
|Back
|3-5 weeks
|Updated: June 13, 2023
Early prognosis
Membrey's frustrating season has continued with the key forward ruled out of action this weekend due to knee soreness. The 29-year-old missed the early stages of the season due to knee surgery and has spent the past fortnight in the VFL. Jones and McKenzie are both expected to return with Sandringham next weekend after missing the first half of the season due to injury. – Josh Gabelich
|Nick Blakey
|Toe
|Test
|Peter Ladhams
|Ankle
|TBC
|Paddy McCartin
|Concussion
|Season
|Tom McCartin
|Concussion
|TBC
|Logan McDonald
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Callum Mills
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|Season
|Matt Roberts
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Marc Sheather
|Foot
|Season
|Updated: June 13, 2023
Early prognosis
Blakey was cleared of concussion against St Kilda last Thursday night, but he faces a test on his injured toe ahead of the game against Brisbane. Joel Amartey (hamstring) returned as the sub last week and should come into the 22 to face the Lions, while Dane Rampe (neck) is also back to full fitness. Co-captain Mills is closing in on a return, McDonald and Roberts are both back running again while Ladhams is back in the gym but is yet to commence running. Tom McCartin is showing signs of improvement but his return to play remains unclear. - Martin Smith
|Jordyn Baker
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Barrass
|Hip
|Test
|Coby Burgiel
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Jamie Cripps
|Ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Jai Culley
|Knee
|Season
|Harry Edwards
|Groin
|TBC
|Luke Foley
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Shannon Hurn
|Hamstring
|Test
|Callum Jamieson
|Hip
|TBC
|Jamaine Jones
|Ankle
|6-8 weeks
|Jeremy McGovern
|Hamstring
|Test
|Nic Naitanui
|Achilles
|Season
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|6 weeks
|Connor West
|Knee
|TBC
|Isiah Winder
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Updated: June 13, 2023
Early prognosis
The Eagles limped to the bye this week but hope to have an influx of senior players return in round 15. Barrass, Hurn, McGovern and Liam Duggan are all aiming to play against Sydney at the SCG next week, providing much-needed reinforcements in defence. Hamstring injuries remain a concern, with Foley the latest victim. The extent of his setback is yet to be confirmed. Elijah Hewett is due to complete concussion protocols during the break, while Jake Waterman, who missed the Adelaide loss due to illness, should be available. – Nathan Schmook
|Dom Bedendo
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Darcy
|Jaw
|TBC
|Riley Garcia
|Groin
|3-4 weeks
|Jason Johannisen
|Hamstring
|6-7 weeks
|Toby McLean
|Back
|TBC
|Ed Richards
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Updated: June 13, 2023
Early prognosis
Luke Beveridge is still without two of his best running defenders in Richards and Johannisen due to hamstring strains. Darcy isn't expected to be available until after the Bulldogs' mid-season bye after suffering a fractured jaw in the VFL. Surgery was successful but still a few weeks away from resuming his interrupted start. – Josh Gabelich
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list