Fans watch on during the match between Melbourne and Collingwood at the MCG in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL is pleased to announce the four millionth attendee of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season passed through the gates over the round 13 weekend.

4,207,137 fans have attended rounds 1–13, which is 205,088 more than the record-breaking season of 2019 (4,002,049). This is only the second time in history that cumulative attendance has surpassed four million by round 13.

A total round attendance of 347,636 made round 13 this year the highest attended AFL Home and Away round 13 on record, ahead of 2009 (311,584).

Round 13 saw the number of 80,000-plus attended matches move to eight, with 2023 now holding the record for the most 80,000-plus crowds in an AFL Home and Away season (surpassing the seven matches in 2013).

Sunday night's Carlton v Essendon match (83,638) and Monday's Melbourne vs Collingwood match (83,578) are now the sixth and seventh most-attended matches of 2023, with yesterday 'Big Freeze' crowd the highest-attended Melbourne v Collingwood match in the Fight MND era, and only the second time in 50 years the match-up has exceeded 80,000 attendance.



Top 10 attended matches across opening 13 rounds of 2023