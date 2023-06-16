Brisbane has kept its top-four hopes alive with a gritty win over Sydney

Zac Bailey and Josh Dunkley celebrate a goal during the R14 match between Brisbane and Sydney at the Gabba on June 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has snapped a two-game losing streak and kept its perfect home record intact, grinding out a 16-point win over Sydney at the Gabba on Friday night.

After trailing by 12 points at quarter-time, and sporting a few younger faces than usual, the Lions dominated large periods of the match, winning 13.19 (97) to 12.9 (81) to solidify their spot in the top four.

It was just some wayward kicking after half-time, where they kicked 6.14, that cost a more comfortable margin of victory.

Zac Bailey bounced back from a quiet outing against Hawthorn last week, kicking 2.3 from his 26 disposals to add some zip to a match often played in tight congestion.

Lachie Neale (29), Josh Dunkley (28) and Will Ashcroft (23) were also important as Brisbane's midfield wore down the never-say-die Swans.

In a week that saw veterans Daniel Rich and Jack Gunston left out of a team that was also missing injured stars Hugh McCluggage and Dayne Zorko, the Lions got contributions from their younger players.

Keidean Coleman, who was dropped last week, was excellent at half-back, while Darcy Wilmot continued his fine season.

Debutant Jaspa Fletcher offered the night's highlight with his stunning running goal in the second term, while third-gamer Kai Lohmann also showed some promise.

The Swans have now dropped to a 5-8 win-loss record, although their effort could not be questioned.

James Rowbottom was terrific in the midfield, as was Errol Gulden, while Harry Cunningham completely took Lions livewire Charlie Cameron out of the contest, keeping him goalless from seven disposals.

The first quarter was played just the way Sydney likes it with plenty of repeat stoppages and no flow for Brisbane.

With Rowbottom having a major influence – kicking one goal and setting up another with great front-and-centre play – the Swans got out to a 12-point advantage at the first change.

Brisbane got rolling in the second quarter, able to win more of the contested ball and find space on the outside, with Conor McKenna's dash and Coleman's ball use big drivers from the defensive half.

The Lions kicked five goals to two to take a narrow lead into the main break, with Fletcher getting the home crowd buzzing with a stunning running goal on debut.

Sydney's ill-discipline was costly. Cam Rayner kicked a goal after pinning Ollie Florent holding the ball, Jarrod Berry kicked one after Dane Rampe was penalised for insufficient intent, and Oscar McInerney finished the term with a goal following a Nick Blakey infringement.

MRO trouble for the Swans

Sydney small forward Sam Wicks will come under scrutiny from the Match Review Officer for a second-quarter incident with Lion Ryan Lester. The Brisbane defender was unleashing a clearing kick from defence when Wicks came over to pressure, left his feet with a raised arm and hit the veteran in the head. Lester hit the turf for a few seconds and was back to his feet shortly after to continue playing. Wicks was reported and gave away a downfield free kick.

Fletcher's brilliant debut goal

Brisbane's second father-son debutant of the season, Jaspa Fletcher, kicked a first goal he and the Gabba crowd will never forget during the second quarter. The son of Adrian took a mark over his shoulder in full stride running down the wing, swerved around Swan Aaron Francis, and with Ollie Florent in hot pursuit was able to steady and finish beautifully on the run from 35m. The 19-year-old finished with 1.2 from his 13 disposals.

Quiet nights for two dynamic forwards

The prospect of Charlie Cameron and Tom Papley playing at either end of the ground loomed as one of the highlights of the match – but Harry Cunningham and Brandon Starcevich had other ideas. Cunningham completely blanketed Cameron, restricting him to just three goalless kicks (from seven disposals), despite the Lions generating 66 inside 50s. At the other end, Starcevich wore Papley like a glove, keeping him to one goal from 10 touches

BRISBANE 2.2 7.5 10.13 13.19 (97)

SYDNEY 4.2 6.6 8.6 12.9 (81)

GOALS

Brisbane: Hipwood 2, Daniher 2, Berry 2, Bailey 2, Robertson, Rayner, McKenna, McInerney, Fletcher

Sydney: Sheldrick 2, Gulden 2, Wicks, Rowbottom, Parker, Papley, McInerney, Hayward, Campbell, Amartey

BEST

Brisbane: Bailey, Neale, Dunkley, Coleman, Wilmot, Starcevich

Sydney: Lloyd, Rowbottom, Cunningham, Gulden, Campbell, Blakey

INJURIES

Brisbane: Nil

Sydney: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Callum Ah Chee (replaced Darcy Fort in the fourth quarter)

Sydney: Dylan Stephens (replaced Jack Buller at three quarter time)

Crowd: 28,561 at the Gabba