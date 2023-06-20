Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 15.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Andrew McPherson
|Quad
|6 weeks
|Zac Taylor
|Foot
|6 weeks
|Updated: June 20, 2023
Early prognosis
Doedee underwent surgery last week and is now recovering following a knee reconstruction. The Crows' injury list is otherwise in good shape as McPherson and Taylor continue their programs and push to be available for the final month of the season. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Darcy Gardiner
|Quad
|TBC
|Rhys Mathieson
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Hugh McCluggage
|Concussion
|Test
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Dayne Zorko
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: June 20, 2023
Early prognosis
McCluggage was back training on Tuesday and, barring any final mishaps, should run out against St Kilda on Friday night. Zorko is also pushing his case, but the Lions won't take any risks on the veteran. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Cottrell
|Suspension
|Round 17
|Corey Durdin
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Sam Durdin
|Hamstring
|Test
|Ollie Hollands
|Collarbone
|5 weeks
|Caleb Marchbank
|Soreness
|1 week
|Alex Mirkov
|Heart
|Season
|Sam Philp
|Foot
|Season
|Zac Williams
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: June 20, 2023
Early prognosis
The Blues expect Marchbank to return at some level after this week's bye, but Corey Durdin and Hollands remain around a month away. George Hewett (concussion) and Jack Carroll (hamstring) returned in the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Jamie Elliott
|Shoulder
|Test
|Jeremy Howe
|Forearm
|TBC
|Dan McStay
|Finger
|TBC
|Joe Richards
|Hamstring
|Test
|Steele Sidebottom
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: June 20, 2023
Early prognosis
McStay has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Adelaide and will miss a few more weeks after suffering an infection in the finger he had surgery on back in April. Elliott has missed the past two games due to a shoulder injury and will need to prove his fitness this week. Sidebottom and Howe are both closing in on returns. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jayden Davey
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Draper
|Hip
|TBC
|Harrison Jones
|Ankle
|Season
|Darcy Parish
|Calf
|Test
|Zach Reid
|Hamstring
|Test
|Will Setterfield
|Foot
|2 weeks
|Dylan Shiel
|Foot
|TBC
|James Stewart
|Foot
|3 weeks
|Updated: June 20, 2023
Early prognosis
Parish could make a welcome return for the Bombers against Fremantle on Saturday night, while Reid is also nearing a comeback, although that would almost certainly be via the VFL. Draper dealt with a hip issue prior to the bye, while Shiel has been struggling with a foot injury. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Aish
|Concussion
|Test
|Eric Benning
|Patella tendon
|Test
|Will Brodie
|Ankle
|Test
|Heath Chapman
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Sean Darcy
|Hamstring
|Test
|Michael Frederick
|Ankle
|Test
|Matt Taberner
|Back
|TBC
|Updated: June 20, 2023
Early prognosis
Darcy needs to complete an "incident free" week of training to take his place against Essendon as the Dockers hope to welcome back several key players. Aish is progressing well through concussion protocols after early concerns he might miss multiple matches. Matthew Johnson was subbed with a hip pointer issue against GWS but has since been given the all clear after pulling up well. Frederick's ankle will be monitored to see how he responds to training on Wednesday. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jon Ceglar
|Adductor
|Short term
|Jhye Clark
|Foot
|Short term
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|Medium term
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Rib/lung
|Short term
|Cam Guthrie
|Toe
|Medium term
|Flynn Kroeger
|Knee
|Medium term
|Esava Ratugolea
|Hamstring
|Short term
|Rhys Stanley
|Eye socket
|Test
|Updated: June 20, 2023
Early prognosis
Dangerfield has been ruled out of Thursday night's game against Melbourne. Tanner Bruhn and Oisin Mullin will both be available for selection. Ratugolea is still at least one more week away from returning from a hamstring strain. Stanley is a chance to return for the first time since Gather Round. Sam Menegola will resume his season after knee troubles. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joel Jeffrey
|Foot
|6-8 weeks
|Lloyd Johnston
|Face
|Test
|Touk Miller
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: June 20, 2023
Early prognosis
Terrible news for Jeffrey, who has suffered a stress reaction and will now likely not be back until late in the season. Weller just needs to get through Thursday's main training to push his case for a recall after eight weeks on the sidelines. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Phil Davis
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Jason Gillbee
|Concussion
|Test
|Cooper Hamilton
|Foot
|TBC
|Nick Haynes
|Ankle
|TBC
|Jesse Hogan
|Calf
|TBC
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|Season
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Season
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|TBC
|Lachie Whitfield
|Suspension
|Round 17
|Updated: June 20, 2023
Early prognosis
The Giants believe that Daniels and potentially Davis could return after this week's bye. Hogan was a late withdrawal last weekend, while Haynes exited the game in the final quarter. Isaac Cumming (calf) and Jacob Wehr (shoulder) made their comebacks through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sam Frost
|Foot
|Test
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Calf
|Test
|Max Lynch
|Concussion
|Season
|James Sicily
|Suspension
|Round 18
|Updated: June 20, 2023
Early prognosis
Frost is set to return for Sunday's game against Gold Coast after missing the game before the bye with a foot injury that had been causing him grief since round two. Jiath is no guarantee to return at this stage after missing the past four games with a calf strain. The 24-year-old will need to prove his fitness on Thursday before being given the green light to return. Luke Breust is good to go after being subbed out of the win over Brisbane. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom McDonald
|Ankle
|5-7 weeks
|Clayton Oliver
|Hamstring/Infection
|Test
|Harrison Petty
|Foot
|Test
|Kye Turner
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: June 20, 2023
Early prognosis
Doubt still surrounds whether Oliver will return for the crunch clash with the Cats. He will need to get through training this week before being considered for selection, as will Petty who has been sidelined since round nine. Jake Bowey (concussion) has recovered from the head knock sustained in round 12 and has been cleared to play this week. – Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Bonar
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Charlie Comben
|Ankle
|5 weeks
|Luke Davies-Uniacke
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Goater
|Knee
|1 week
|Jack Mahony
|Shoulder
|Season
|Updated: June 20, 2023
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos are hopeful Davies-Uniacke and Goater will return after this week's bye, but there have been setbacks for Bonar and Comben over the last fortnight. Tristan Xerri (ankle) made his comeback through the VFL over the weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Clurey
|Back
|2-4 weeks
|Xavier Duursma
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Mitch Georgiades
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Jones
|Jaw
|3 weeks
|Brynn Teakle
|Foot
|8 weeks
|Updated: June 20, 2023
Early prognosis
By the time Port returns from its bye, Clurey, Duursma and Jones should all be knocking on the door of a return. After suffering his injury in round seven, Duursma is expected to resume full training this week. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Seth Campbell
|Adductor
|4-6 weeks
|Mate Colina
|Back
|7-12 weeks
|Noah Cumberland
|Calf
|Test
|Josh Gibcus
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Jacob Hopper
|Calf
|Test
|Tom Lynch
|Foot
|7-12 weeks
|Rhyan Mansell
|Suspension
|Round 18
|Samson Ryan
|Ankle
|TBC
|Kaleb Smith
|Ankle
|Season
|Robbie Tarrant
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Updated: June 20, 2023
Early prognosis
Both Cumberland and Hopper will be tests for Richmond after the team's bye this week, while the extent of Ryan's injury is not yet known after the young tall was subbed out against St Kilda. Marlion Pickett should be available for selection post-bye, while Ivan Soldo made a long-awaited return in the VFL after a foot injury over the weekend. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Allison
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Jack Billings
|Hamstring
|Test
|Hunter Clark
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Nick Coffield
|Calf
|4-6 weeks
|Jack Hayes
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Zak Jones
|Achilles
|Test
|Dan McKenzie
|Calf
|Test
|Angus McLennan
|Back
|2-4 weeks
|Tim Membrey
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: June 20, 2023
Early prognosis
Billings, Jones and McKenzie are set to resume in the VFL this weekend. All three will need to prove their fitness later in the week. Jones and McKenzie haven't played a game in 2023, while Billings was on the cusp of a senior recall when he strained his hamstring at Sandringham. Membrey is still dealing with knee soreness and expected to miss a second game. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lance Franklin
|Knee
|Test
|Isaac Heeney
|Concussion
|Test
|Peter Ladhams
|Ankle
|2-4 weeks
|Paddy McCartin
|Concussion
|Season
|Tom McCartin
|Concussion
|Test
|Logan McDonald
|Ankle
|2-4 weeks
|Callum Mills
|Calf
|1 week
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|Season
|Matt Roberts
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Marc Sheather
|Foot
|Season
|Sam Wicks
|Suspension
|Round 17
|Updated: June 20, 2023
Early prognosis
The Swans are hopeful Heeney will return to face West Coast after missing the clash with the Lions, while Franklin could also come back in after managing a knee issue last week. Tom McCartin is back in full training and could return to play after his concussion issues, while Mills trained last Friday and could make a swift return. McDonald and Ladhams remain at least a few weeks away. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordyn Baker
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Tom Barrass
|Hip
|Test
|Coby Burgiel
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Jamie Cripps
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Jai Culley
|Knee
|Season
|Harry Edwards
|Groin
|TBC
|Luke Foley
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Shannon Hurn
|Hamstring
|Test
|Callum Jamieson
|Hip
|TBC
|Jamaine Jones
|Ankle
|5-7 weeks
|Jeremy McGovern
|Hamstring
|Test
|Nic Naitanui
|Achilles
|Season
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|5 weeks
|Jake Waterman
|Infection
|TBC
|Connor West
|Knee
|TBC
|Isiah Winder
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: June 20, 2023
Early prognosis
Waterman was discharged from hospital this week after falling ill prior to the round 13 game against Adelaide and developing an infection. A timeline for his return is not clear as he works through tests and treatment over the coming weeks. Premiership defenders Barrass, Hurn, McGovern and Liam Duggan are all aiming to play against Sydney at the SCG on Saturday. Elijah Hewett has completed concussion protocols and trained fully, while Ryan's recovery from hamstring surgery is proving a long process, with a return this season not guaranteed. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dom Bedendo
|Groin
|Test
|Hayden Crozier
|Hamstring
|8-10 weeks
|Sam Darcy
|Jaw
|Test
|Riley Garcia
|Groin
|3-4 weeks
|Harvey Gallagher
|Finger
|3-4 weeks
|Jason Johannisen
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Liam Jones
|Arm
|8-10 weeks
|Toby McLean
|Back
|4-6 weeks
|Tim O'Brien
|Hamstring
|8-9 weeks
|Ed Richards
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Roarke Smith
|Foot
|Indefinite
|Updated: June 20, 2023
Early prognosis
Luke Beveridge has more issues down back with Jones and O'Brien injured against North Melbourne on Sunday night. Jones may not play again in the home and away season, while O'Brien will also be sidelined for at least two months. Crozier strained his hamstring in the VFL and is also out for a significant chunk, while Gallagher also injured his finger at Point Gellibrand. Smith has suffered another foot injury after only just returning from plantar fasciitis. – Josh Gabelich
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list