Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 15.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Doedee  Knee  Season
 Andrew McPherson  Quad  6 weeks
 Zac Taylor  Foot  6 weeks
Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

Doedee underwent surgery last week and is now recovering following a knee reconstruction. The Crows' injury list is otherwise in good shape as McPherson and Taylor continue their programs and push to be available for the final month of the season. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Darcy Gardiner  Quad  TBC
 Rhys Mathieson  Hamstring  3 weeks
 Hugh McCluggage  Concussion  Test
 Carter Michael  Quad  1-2 weeks
 Dayne Zorko  Calf  Test
Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

McCluggage was back training on Tuesday and, barring any final mishaps, should run out against St Kilda on Friday night. Zorko is also pushing his case, but the Lions won't take any risks on the veteran.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Cottrell  Suspension  Round 17
 Corey Durdin  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Sam Durdin  Hamstring  Test
 Ollie Hollands  Collarbone  5 weeks
 Caleb Marchbank  Soreness  1 week
 Alex Mirkov  Heart  Season
 Sam Philp  Foot  Season
 Zac Williams   Knee  Season
Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues expect Marchbank to return at some level after this week's bye, but Corey Durdin and Hollands remain around a month away. George Hewett (concussion) and Jack Carroll (hamstring) returned in the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Jamie Elliott  Shoulder  Test
 Jeremy Howe  Forearm  TBC
 Dan McStay  Finger  TBC
 Joe Richards  Hamstring  Test
 Steele Sidebottom  Knee  1-2 weeks
Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

McStay has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Adelaide and will miss a few more weeks after suffering an infection in the finger he had surgery on back in April. Elliott has missed the past two games due to a shoulder injury and will need to prove his fitness this week. Sidebottom and Howe are both closing in on returns.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jayden Davey  Knee  Season
 Sam Draper  Hip  TBC
 Harrison Jones  Ankle  Season
 Darcy Parish  Calf  Test
 Zach Reid  Hamstring  Test
 Will Setterfield  Foot  2 weeks
 Dylan Shiel  Foot  TBC
 James Stewart  Foot  3 weeks
Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

Parish could make a welcome return for the Bombers against Fremantle on Saturday night, while Reid is also nearing a comeback, although that would almost certainly be via the VFL. Draper dealt with a hip issue prior to the bye, while Shiel has been struggling with a foot injury. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 James Aish  Concussion  Test
 Eric Benning  Patella tendon  Test
 Will Brodie  Ankle  Test
 Heath Chapman  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Sean Darcy  Hamstring  Test
 Michael Frederick  Ankle  Test
 Matt Taberner  Back  TBC
Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

Darcy needs to complete an "incident free" week of training to take his place against Essendon as the Dockers hope to welcome back several key players. Aish is progressing well through concussion protocols after early concerns he might miss multiple matches. Matthew Johnson was subbed with a hip pointer issue against GWS but has since been given the all clear after pulling up well. Frederick's ankle will be monitored to see how he responds to training on Wednesday. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jon Ceglar  Adductor  Short term
 Jhye Clark  Foot  Short term
 Toby Conway  Foot  Medium term
 Patrick Dangerfield  Rib/lung  Short term
 Cam Guthrie  Toe  Medium term
 Flynn Kroeger  Knee  Medium term
 Esava Ratugolea  Hamstring  Short term
 Rhys Stanley  Eye socket  Test
Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

Dangerfield has been ruled out of Thursday night's game against Melbourne. Tanner Bruhn and Oisin Mullin will both be available for selection. Ratugolea is still at least one more week away from returning from a hamstring strain. Stanley is a chance to return for the first time since Gather Round. Sam Menegola will resume his season after knee troubles.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Joel Jeffrey  Foot  6-8 weeks
 Lloyd Johnston  Face  Test
 Touk Miller  Knee  3 weeks
 Lachie Weller  Knee  Test
Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

Terrible news for Jeffrey, who has suffered a stress reaction and will now likely not be back until late in the season. Weller just needs to get through Thursday's main training to push his case for a recall after eight weeks on the sidelines. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  1 week
 Phil Davis  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Jason Gillbee  Concussion  Test
 Cooper Hamilton  Foot  TBC
 Nick Haynes  Ankle   TBC
 Jesse Hogan  Calf  TBC
 Darcy Jones  Knee  Season
 Adam Kennedy  Knee  Season
 Braydon Preuss  Back  TBC
 Lachie Whitfield  Suspension  Round 17
Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants believe that Daniels and potentially Davis could return after this week's bye. Hogan was a late withdrawal last weekend, while Haynes exited the game in the final quarter. Isaac Cumming (calf) and Jacob Wehr (shoulder) made their comebacks through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Sam Frost  Foot  Test
 Changkuoth Jiath  Calf  Test
 Max Lynch  Concussion  Season
 James Sicily  Suspension  Round 18
Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

Frost is set to return for Sunday's game against Gold Coast after missing the game before the bye with a foot injury that had been causing him grief since round two. Jiath is no guarantee to return at this stage after missing the past four games with a calf strain. The 24-year-old will need to prove his fitness on Thursday before being given the green light to return. Luke Breust is good to go after being subbed out of the win over Brisbane. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom McDonald  Ankle  5-7 weeks
 Clayton Oliver  Hamstring/Infection  Test
 Harrison Petty  Foot  Test
 Kye Turner  Groin  TBC
Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

Doubt still surrounds whether Oliver will return for the crunch clash with the Cats. He will need to get through training this week before being considered for selection, as will Petty who has been sidelined since round nine. Jake Bowey (concussion) has recovered from the head knock sustained in round 12 and has been cleared to play this week. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aiden Bonar  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Charlie Comben  Ankle  5 weeks
 Luke Davies-Uniacke  Hamstring  1 week
 Brayden George  Knee   Season
 Josh Goater  Knee  1 week
 Jack Mahony  Shoulder  Season
Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are hopeful Davies-Uniacke and Goater will return after this week's bye, but there have been setbacks for Bonar and Comben over the last fortnight. Tristan Xerri (ankle) made his comeback through the VFL over the weekend.  Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Clurey  Back  2-4 weeks
 Xavier Duursma  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Mitch Georgiades  Knee  Season
 Lachie Jones  Jaw  3 weeks
 Brynn Teakle  Foot  8 weeks
Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

By the time Port returns from its bye, Clurey, Duursma and Jones should all be knocking on the door of a return. After suffering his injury in round seven, Duursma is expected to resume full training this week.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Seth Campbell  Adductor  4-6 weeks
 Mate Colina  Back  7-12 weeks
 Noah Cumberland  Calf  Test
 Josh Gibcus  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Jacob Hopper  Calf  Test
 Tom Lynch  Foot  7-12 weeks
 Rhyan Mansell  Suspension  Round 18
 Samson Ryan  Ankle  TBC
 Kaleb Smith  Ankle  Season
 Robbie Tarrant  Hip  Indefinite
Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

Both Cumberland and Hopper will be tests for Richmond after the team's bye this week, while the extent of Ryan's injury is not yet known after the young tall was subbed out against St Kilda. Marlion Pickett should be available for selection post-bye, while Ivan Soldo made a long-awaited return in the VFL after a foot injury over the weekend. ­– Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Allison  Foot  4-6 weeks
 Jack Billings  Hamstring  Test
 Hunter Clark  Knee  2-4 weeks
 Nick Coffield  Calf  4-6 weeks
 Jack Hayes  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
 Zak Jones  Achilles  Test
 Dan McKenzie  Calf  Test
 Angus McLennan  Back  2-4 weeks
 Tim Membrey  Knee  TBC
Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

Billings, Jones and McKenzie are set to resume in the VFL this weekend. All three will need to prove their fitness later in the week. Jones and McKenzie haven't played a game in 2023, while Billings was on the cusp of a senior recall when he strained his hamstring at Sandringham. Membrey is still dealing with knee soreness and expected to miss a second game.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Lance Franklin  Knee  Test
 Isaac Heeney  Concussion  Test
 Peter Ladhams  Ankle  2-4 weeks
 Paddy McCartin  Concussion  Season
 Tom McCartin  Concussion  Test
 Logan McDonald  Ankle  2-4 weeks
 Callum Mills  Calf  1 week
 Sam Reid  Hamstring  Season
 Matt Roberts  Knee  2-4 weeks
 Marc Sheather  Foot  Season
 Sam Wicks  Suspension  Round 17
Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

The Swans are hopeful Heeney will return to face West Coast after missing the clash with the Lions, while Franklin could also come back in after managing a knee issue last week. Tom McCartin is back in full training and could return to play after his concussion issues, while Mills trained last Friday and could make a swift return. McDonald and Ladhams remain at least a few weeks away. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordyn Baker  Hamstring  1 week
 Tom Barrass  Hip  Test
 Coby Burgiel  Hamstring  TBC
 Tom Cole  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Jamie Cripps  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Jai Culley  Knee  Season
 Harry Edwards  Groin  TBC
 Luke Foley  Hamstring  TBC
 Shannon Hurn  Hamstring  Test
 Callum Jamieson  Hip  TBC
 Jamaine Jones  Ankle  5-7 weeks
 Jeremy McGovern  Hamstring  Test
 Nic Naitanui  Achilles  Season
 Liam Ryan  Hamstring  5 weeks
 Jake Waterman  Infection  TBC
 Connor West  Knee  TBC
 Isiah Winder  Knee  3-4 weeks
Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

Waterman was discharged from hospital this week after falling ill prior to the round 13 game against Adelaide and developing an infection. A timeline for his return is not clear as he works through tests and treatment over the coming weeks. Premiership defenders Barrass, Hurn, McGovern and Liam Duggan are all aiming to play against Sydney at the SCG on Saturday. Elijah Hewett has completed concussion protocols and trained fully, while Ryan's recovery from hamstring surgery is proving a long process, with a return this season not guaranteed. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dom Bedendo  Groin  Test
 Hayden Crozier  Hamstring  8-10 weeks
 Sam Darcy  Jaw  Test
 Riley Garcia  Groin  3-4 weeks
 Harvey Gallagher  Finger  3-4 weeks
 Jason Johannisen  Hamstring  4-5 weeks
 Liam Jones  Arm  8-10 weeks
 Toby McLean  Back  4-6 weeks
 Tim O'Brien  Hamstring  8-9 weeks
 Ed Richards  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Roarke Smith  Foot  Indefinite
Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

Luke Beveridge has more issues down back with Jones and O'Brien injured against North Melbourne on Sunday night. Jones may not play again in the home and away season, while O'Brien will also be sidelined for at least two months. Crozier strained his hamstring in the VFL and is also out for a significant chunk, while Gallagher also injured his finger at Point Gellibrand. Smith has suffered another foot injury after only just returning from plantar fasciitis. Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 