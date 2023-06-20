Samson Ryan during the Round 14 match between Richmond and St Kilda at the MCG on June 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 15.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Doedee Knee Season Andrew McPherson Quad 6 weeks Zac Taylor Foot 6 weeks Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

Doedee underwent surgery last week and is now recovering following a knee reconstruction. The Crows' injury list is otherwise in good shape as McPherson and Taylor continue their programs and push to be available for the final month of the season. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Darcy Gardiner Quad TBC Rhys Mathieson Hamstring 3 weeks Hugh McCluggage Concussion Test Carter Michael Quad 1-2 weeks Dayne Zorko Calf Test Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

McCluggage was back training on Tuesday and, barring any final mishaps, should run out against St Kilda on Friday night. Zorko is also pushing his case, but the Lions won't take any risks on the veteran. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Cottrell Suspension Round 17 Corey Durdin Knee 3-4 weeks Sam Durdin Hamstring Test Ollie Hollands Collarbone 5 weeks Caleb Marchbank Soreness 1 week Alex Mirkov Heart Season Sam Philp Foot Season Zac Williams Knee Season Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues expect Marchbank to return at some level after this week's bye, but Corey Durdin and Hollands remain around a month away. George Hewett (concussion) and Jack Carroll (hamstring) returned in the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Dean Foot Season Jamie Elliott Shoulder Test Jeremy Howe Forearm TBC Dan McStay Finger TBC Joe Richards Hamstring Test Steele Sidebottom Knee 1-2 weeks Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

McStay has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Adelaide and will miss a few more weeks after suffering an infection in the finger he had surgery on back in April. Elliott has missed the past two games due to a shoulder injury and will need to prove his fitness this week. Sidebottom and Howe are both closing in on returns. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jayden Davey Knee Season Sam Draper Hip TBC Harrison Jones Ankle Season Darcy Parish Calf Test Zach Reid Hamstring Test Will Setterfield Foot 2 weeks Dylan Shiel Foot TBC James Stewart Foot 3 weeks Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

Parish could make a welcome return for the Bombers against Fremantle on Saturday night, while Reid is also nearing a comeback, although that would almost certainly be via the VFL. Draper dealt with a hip issue prior to the bye, while Shiel has been struggling with a foot injury. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Aish Concussion Test Eric Benning Patella tendon Test Will Brodie Ankle Test Heath Chapman Hamstring 1-2 weeks Sean Darcy Hamstring Test Michael Frederick Ankle Test Matt Taberner Back TBC Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

Darcy needs to complete an "incident free" week of training to take his place against Essendon as the Dockers hope to welcome back several key players. Aish is progressing well through concussion protocols after early concerns he might miss multiple matches. Matthew Johnson was subbed with a hip pointer issue against GWS but has since been given the all clear after pulling up well. Frederick's ankle will be monitored to see how he responds to training on Wednesday. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jon Ceglar Adductor Short term Jhye Clark Foot Short term Toby Conway Foot Medium term Patrick Dangerfield Rib/lung Short term Cam Guthrie Toe Medium term Flynn Kroeger Knee Medium term Esava Ratugolea Hamstring Short term Rhys Stanley Eye socket Test Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

Dangerfield has been ruled out of Thursday night's game against Melbourne. Tanner Bruhn and Oisin Mullin will both be available for selection. Ratugolea is still at least one more week away from returning from a hamstring strain. Stanley is a chance to return for the first time since Gather Round. Sam Menegola will resume his season after knee troubles. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Jeffrey Foot 6-8 weeks Lloyd Johnston Face Test Touk Miller Knee 3 weeks Lachie Weller Knee Test Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

Terrible news for Jeffrey, who has suffered a stress reaction and will now likely not be back until late in the season. Weller just needs to get through Thursday's main training to push his case for a recall after eight weeks on the sidelines. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brent Daniels Hamstring 1 week Phil Davis Calf 1-2 weeks Jason Gillbee Concussion Test Cooper Hamilton Foot TBC Nick Haynes Ankle TBC Jesse Hogan Calf TBC Darcy Jones Knee Season Adam Kennedy Knee Season Braydon Preuss Back TBC Lachie Whitfield Suspension Round 17 Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants believe that Daniels and potentially Davis could return after this week's bye. Hogan was a late withdrawal last weekend, while Haynes exited the game in the final quarter. Isaac Cumming (calf) and Jacob Wehr (shoulder) made their comebacks through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Frost Foot Test Changkuoth Jiath Calf Test Max Lynch Concussion Season James Sicily Suspension Round 18 Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

Frost is set to return for Sunday's game against Gold Coast after missing the game before the bye with a foot injury that had been causing him grief since round two. Jiath is no guarantee to return at this stage after missing the past four games with a calf strain. The 24-year-old will need to prove his fitness on Thursday before being given the green light to return. Luke Breust is good to go after being subbed out of the win over Brisbane. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom McDonald Ankle 5-7 weeks Clayton Oliver Hamstring/Infection Test Harrison Petty Foot Test Kye Turner Groin TBC Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

Doubt still surrounds whether Oliver will return for the crunch clash with the Cats. He will need to get through training this week before being considered for selection, as will Petty who has been sidelined since round nine. Jake Bowey (concussion) has recovered from the head knock sustained in round 12 and has been cleared to play this week. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Bonar Knee 3-4 weeks Charlie Comben Ankle 5 weeks Luke Davies-Uniacke Hamstring 1 week Brayden George Knee Season Josh Goater Knee 1 week Jack Mahony Shoulder Season Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are hopeful Davies-Uniacke and Goater will return after this week's bye, but there have been setbacks for Bonar and Comben over the last fortnight. Tristan Xerri (ankle) made his comeback through the VFL over the weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Clurey Back 2-4 weeks Xavier Duursma Knee 2-3 weeks Mitch Georgiades Knee Season Lachie Jones Jaw 3 weeks Brynn Teakle Foot 8 weeks Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

By the time Port returns from its bye, Clurey, Duursma and Jones should all be knocking on the door of a return. After suffering his injury in round seven, Duursma is expected to resume full training this week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Seth Campbell Adductor 4-6 weeks Mate Colina Back 7-12 weeks Noah Cumberland Calf Test Josh Gibcus Hamstring 4-6 weeks Jacob Hopper Calf Test Tom Lynch Foot 7-12 weeks Rhyan Mansell Suspension Round 18 Samson Ryan Ankle TBC Kaleb Smith Ankle Season Robbie Tarrant Hip Indefinite Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

Both Cumberland and Hopper will be tests for Richmond after the team's bye this week, while the extent of Ryan's injury is not yet known after the young tall was subbed out against St Kilda. Marlion Pickett should be available for selection post-bye, while Ivan Soldo made a long-awaited return in the VFL after a foot injury over the weekend. ­– Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Allison Foot 4-6 weeks Jack Billings Hamstring Test Hunter Clark Knee 2-4 weeks Nick Coffield Calf 4-6 weeks Jack Hayes Hamstring 3-5 weeks Zak Jones Achilles Test Dan McKenzie Calf Test Angus McLennan Back 2-4 weeks Tim Membrey Knee TBC Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

Billings, Jones and McKenzie are set to resume in the VFL this weekend. All three will need to prove their fitness later in the week. Jones and McKenzie haven't played a game in 2023, while Billings was on the cusp of a senior recall when he strained his hamstring at Sandringham. Membrey is still dealing with knee soreness and expected to miss a second game. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lance Franklin Knee Test Isaac Heeney Concussion Test Peter Ladhams Ankle 2-4 weeks Paddy McCartin Concussion Season Tom McCartin Concussion Test Logan McDonald Ankle 2-4 weeks Callum Mills Calf 1 week Sam Reid Hamstring Season Matt Roberts Knee 2-4 weeks Marc Sheather Foot Season Sam Wicks Suspension Round 17 Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

The Swans are hopeful Heeney will return to face West Coast after missing the clash with the Lions, while Franklin could also come back in after managing a knee issue last week. Tom McCartin is back in full training and could return to play after his concussion issues, while Mills trained last Friday and could make a swift return. McDonald and Ladhams remain at least a few weeks away. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordyn Baker Hamstring 1 week Tom Barrass Hip Test Coby Burgiel Hamstring TBC Tom Cole Ankle 3-4 weeks Jamie Cripps Ankle 3-4 weeks Jai Culley Knee Season Harry Edwards Groin TBC Luke Foley Hamstring TBC Shannon Hurn Hamstring Test Callum Jamieson Hip TBC Jamaine Jones Ankle 5-7 weeks Jeremy McGovern Hamstring Test Nic Naitanui Achilles Season Liam Ryan Hamstring 5 weeks Jake Waterman Infection TBC Connor West Knee TBC Isiah Winder Knee 3-4 weeks Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

Waterman was discharged from hospital this week after falling ill prior to the round 13 game against Adelaide and developing an infection. A timeline for his return is not clear as he works through tests and treatment over the coming weeks. Premiership defenders Barrass, Hurn, McGovern and Liam Duggan are all aiming to play against Sydney at the SCG on Saturday. Elijah Hewett has completed concussion protocols and trained fully, while Ryan's recovery from hamstring surgery is proving a long process, with a return this season not guaranteed. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dom Bedendo Groin Test Hayden Crozier Hamstring 8-10 weeks Sam Darcy Jaw Test Riley Garcia Groin 3-4 weeks Harvey Gallagher Finger 3-4 weeks Jason Johannisen Hamstring 4-5 weeks Liam Jones Arm 8-10 weeks Toby McLean Back 4-6 weeks Tim O'Brien Hamstring 8-9 weeks Ed Richards Hamstring 3-4 weeks Roarke Smith Foot Indefinite Updated: June 20, 2023

Early prognosis

Luke Beveridge has more issues down back with Jones and O'Brien injured against North Melbourne on Sunday night. Jones may not play again in the home and away season, while O'Brien will also be sidelined for at least two months. Crozier strained his hamstring in the VFL and is also out for a significant chunk, while Gallagher also injured his finger at Point Gellibrand. Smith has suffered another foot injury after only just returning from plantar fasciitis. – Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list