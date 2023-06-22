Calvin takes you through everything you need to know in round 15

Brad Crouch looks on during the match between St Kilda and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE LAST of the bye rounds is finally here … and teams have dropped.

Fremantle welcomes back its No.1 ruckman Sean Darcy (RUC, $789,000) after missing the past three weeks. Draft coaches will be pumped to see Darcy back into the team. He was having a superb season averaging 99 before injury struck him down.

Draft owners will also be excited to see the return of Darcy Parish (MID, $914,000) and Callum Mills (MID, $739,000). After spending time on the sideline due to injuries, they return and should be ready to fire.

Make sure your team is set for the final round of the byes and remember, only your 18 highest on-field players count towards your overall weekly score.

On the bye this week: Carlton, Greater Western Sydney, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Richmond and the Western Bulldogs.

Top scorers from Cats-Demons

Christian Petracca (MID, $894,000) - 125 points

- 125 points Mitch Duncan (DEF, $701,000) - 120 points

- 120 points Gary Rohan (FWD, $441,000) - 102 points

- 102 points Tom Stewart (DEF, $813,000) - 100 points

- 100 points Jack Viney (MID, $743,000) - 95 points

- 95 points Trent Rivers (DEF, $625,000) - 95 points

Roy's best buys

How will you use your three trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for the round ahead.

Like always, it is important that we are still targeting those players coming off their bye. Here are the best options of the players who have already had theirs.

Brad Crouch (MID, $853,000) – Crouch's price is only rising after averaging 115 in his past three games. He ended 2022 in the same way, averaging 115 in his final seven games and is shaping up to do it all again.

Darcy Cameron (RUC/FWD, $691,000) – Collingwood's No.1 ruckman has been impressive in his past two games scoring 96 and 109. He's now cheaper than his starting price and a worthy pick-up this week.

Ben Keays (MID/FWD, $675,000) – In his first 10 games of the season, Keays was averaging 66. A role change back into the midfield has seen him average 110 in his past three games and if the role continues … he is a bargain.

Elliot Yeo (DEF, $605,000) – Yeo is the definition of 'you get what you pay for' and although he is super cheap, the risks involved are obvious. He's playing well though and is coming off scores of 95 and 94.

Angus Sheldrick (MID/FWD, $275,000) – He has been a saviour over the bye rounds with recent scores of 79 and 82, scores that would have been 'keepers' for many. Sheldrick has a breakeven of -21, the lowest for the round.

Live teams show

Most traded in

Kai Lohmann (FWD, $233,000)

Elliot Yeo (DEF, $605,000)

Marcus Windhager (MID/FWD, $375,000)

Ryan Maric (FWD, $218,000)

Angus Sheldrick (MID/FWD, $275,000)

With a score of 57 on debut, Kai Lohmann (FWD, $233,000) is the most wanted man this week and has been traded into over 9000 teams. Ryan Maric (FWD, $218,000) is another popular downgrade option after he scored 50 in his first game back in round 13.

For those with a little more money in their pocket, Angus Sheldrick (MID/FWD, $275,000) and Marcus Windhager (MID/FWD, $375,000) are also popular options after they produced great scores in round 14 with 82 and 85 last week respectively. If you have the extra cash, it's worth paying up for these two who are generating rapid cash.

Elliot Yeo runs with the ball during West Coast's clash against Essendon in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

George Wardlaw (MID, $469,000)

Jack Ziebell (DEF/FWD, $802,000)

Alex Cincotta (DEF/MID, $396,000)

Harry Sheezel (FWD/DEF, $758,000)

Sam Walsh (MID, $828,000)

Thirteen of the top 15 players to be traded out this week have their bye. George Wardlaw (MID, $469,000) sits at the top of the list after his disappointing score of 31 last weekend. He did appear in over a quarter of teams, but that is quickly changing.

Coaches are also saying goodbye to gun players like Harry Sheezel (FWD/DEF, $758,000) and Sam Walsh (MID, $828,000). The byes can make us do silly things … but Walsh's form warrants a trade as he hasn't been himself averaging just 76 in his last three games.

Jack Ziebell runs with the ball during North Melbourne's clash against Sydney in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy, your captain's score, doubles for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 – Rory Laird v Collingwood @ the MCG, SUN 1.10pm AEST

Laird has been in great form scoring 124, 81, 131 and 131 in his past four games. Collingwood hasn't been as restrictive in the past four weeks, which has seen the top two scoring midfielders average 121 against them. Laird also loves playing the Magpies, a team he has averaged a massive 144 against in his past three games.

No.2 – Josh Dunkley v St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium, FRI 7.50pm AEST

"Form" is a huge factor when selecting a captain (or VC) and Dunkley has that averaging 123 in his past three games. He has scored 172 and 116 at Marvel Stadium this year and meets a team who can give up plenty of points on the day. Just like Taranto (147), Cotchin (119) and Martin (114) all discovered last week.

Josh Dunkley in action during the R10 match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at the Gabba on May 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

No.3 – Errol Gulden v West Coast @ the SCG, SAT 4.35pm AEST

Gulden has a ceiling like no other and has proven that with scores of 163 and 153. His match-up this week against the Eagles could see him hit those heights again. They rank as the easiest team for midfielders to score against and a big score could be on the cards.

No.4 – Andrew Brayshaw v Essendon @ Optus Stadium, SAT 7.25pm AEST

In his past two games against the Bombers, Brayshaw has scored 123 and 137. He returns home where he has scored 100, 135 and 157 in his past three games and will be great again.

No.5 – Zach Merrett v Fremantle @ Optus Stadium, SAT 7.25pm AEST

Merrett loves playing in Perth where he has scored 118, 112, 132 and 124 in his past four games at Optus Stadium. As we know, Merrett is capable of 150+ on his day and might give that a shake, if Fremantle decides to let him run free.

