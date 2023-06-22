Touk Miller is tracking ahead of schedule in his recovery from a knee injury, while Lachie Weller will be available this week

Touk Miller in action during the match between Gold Coast and Sydney at Heritage Bank Stadium in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

TOUK Miller is on the cusp of returning for Gold Coast, well ahead of his projected timeline following knee surgery.

Miller suffered a lateral meniscus tear in round six against North Melbourne, with the dual All-Australian midfielder initially hopeful of returning for the final six rounds of the season.

However, the 27-year-old is progressing rapidly, with Suns coach Stuart Dew saying on Thursday he expected Miller's return imminently.

"He's very close," Dew said.

"He'll train today, and we anticipate within the next couple of weeks that he'll put his hand up to play.

"He looks really strong.

"If you watch him train today it'd look like he can play. It's getting to the pointy end of his rehab and we're making sure he's ready to go and we're not rushing him."

Miller has been running strongly the past couple of weeks and is now incorporating "high speed agility".

Dew said it was no surprise his co-captain would be at the front-end of his projected timeline.

Gold Coast has done a terrific job keeping its head above water without its best player, winning four of seven matches ahead of playing Hawthorn on Sunday.

Dew said Lachie Weller would be available to face the Hawks after overcoming swelling around his knee, and that that might not be the only change for Sunday's first match at Heritage Bank Stadium in seven weeks.

Lachie Weller attempts to break away from Mark O'Connor during Gold Coast's clash against Geelong in round three, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"Brandon Ellis played really well in the VFL and we feel like he's back to his best," he said.

"He was down on confidence, but he's gone back the last couple of weeks and performed really well.

"Sam Flanders has built his confidence back up .... his last month has been outstanding in the VFL.

"It's going to be hard to not reward a couple of those performances."