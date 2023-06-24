Clay Hall and Aiden O'Driscoll were two of Western Australia's best in its 28-point win over South Australia

Aiden O'Drscoll celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2023 U18 Championships match between Western Australia and South Australia at Optus Stadium on June 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PROLIFIC ball-winner Clay Hall led the Western Australian response on Saturday as the Black Ducks overpowered South Australia at Optus Stadium to get their first win of the under-18 championships.

Hall was outstanding at the coalface with 33 disposals, nine clearances and seven inside 50s in a best afield display that will further enhance the Peel Thunder draft prospect's reputation.

While the 18-year-old did the dirty work for Western Australia in the 28-point win, highly touted wingman Aiden O'Driscoll provided the class and outside speed to break open the Croweaters with 20 disposals and 12 marks.

The Northam product, who is the younger brother of Fremantle players Nathan and Emma O'Driscoll, helped turn the game in the third quarter and showed his electric pace with an opportunistic goal.

The teenager could have finished with a second goal but unselfishly handballed to teammate Tyler Lindberg in a performance that was laced with excitement and creativity.

Both teams had their periods on top in a tight first half, with WA hanging onto a three-point lead at the main break thanks to Hall's tireless work in the midfield and an impressive half from defender Daniel Curtin.

Sid Draper is tackled by Daniel Curtin during the 2023 U18 Championships match between Western Australia and South Australia at Optus Stadium on June 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The home team emerged to pile on three unanswered goals after half time, however, with utility Koltyn Tholstrup providing a highlight with his gather and snap late in the quarter.

The Subiaco product was impressive in his first game of the championships, taking some impressive contested marks and showing evasiveness at ground level and a hunger for the defensive acts.

The big-bodied youngster, who missed WA's 88-point loss to the Allies, finished with 20 disposals, eight marks and four inside 50s.

Koltyn Tholstrup celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2023 U18 Championships match between Western Australia and South Australia at Optus Stadium on June 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Croweaters, who finished the Championships with a 2-2 record, had some impressive periods where they moved the ball with pace through the middle, but they were unable to capitalise in attack.

Their forwards lacked the same opportunities as WA, losing the inside 50s convincingly (52-34), with young star Tyler Welsh held to two goals, including an impressive long-range snap late in the game.

Tyler Welsh celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2023 U18 Championships match between Western Australia and South Australia at Optus Stadium on June 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Their major ball-winners were Sid Draper (20 and eight inside 50s) and defender Will Patton (19 and 11 rebound 50s), with Tom Wheaton (18 and six clearances) and Kane McAuliffe (16 and 13 tackles) fighting hard in the midfield.

Kane McAuliffe in action during the 2023 U18 Championships match between Western Australia and South Australia at Optus Stadium on June 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 4.2 4.5 7.7 10.10 (70)

SOUTH AUSTRALIA 2.1 4.2 4.4 6.6 (42)

GOALS

Western Australia: Sanchez 2, Edwards, Lindberg, Livingstone, Matthews, O'Driscoll, Tholstrup, Van Rooyen, Wills

South Australia: Welsh 2, Delean, Hargrave, McAuliffe, Rawlinson