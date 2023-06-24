Gemma Bastiani takes a look at the numbers behind the Swans' huge win over the Eagles

SYDNEY's 171-point demolition of West Coast on Saturday threw up some numbers not seen in the AFL in some time.

While the Eagles will be licking their wounds, the Swans will bask in the new records they set, and others they came close to breaking.

205

Sydney is the first team to kick a double century since Geelong's 186-point win over Melbourne in round 19, 2011.

171

Sydney/South Melbourne's equal-highest winning margin in club history, joining its round 12, 1919 victory over St Kilda. The margin is also the fourth-largest in AFL history.

164

Sydney's three-quarter time score, a new club record.

142

West Coast's previous largest losing margin in club history, prior to Saturday. The Eagles lost to Essendon by 142 points in round 15, 1989. The Swans eclipsed that by 29 points.

34

The second time West Coast has been held to 34 points by Sydney, the club's equal-13th lowest score.

18

The number of consecutive goals Sydney kicked between the second and fourth quarters.

14

The number of losses by 100 or more points the Eagles have suffered in their history - including four this season.

West Coast players look dejected at full-time of their loss to Sydney in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

3

The third time Sydney has kicked 200 or more points in a game, the previous two coming in the consecutive weeks of rounds 16 and 17 in 1987, the former coming against the Eagles.

2

Sydney's 205 points is the second-highest score in club history, trailing just its 236 points against Essendon in round 17, 1987.

5.4.34

Isaac Heeney's return in front of goal for the game. Also, West Coast's return in front of goal for the game.