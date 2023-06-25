West Coast maintains its faith in Adam Simpson after the club's thrashing at the hands of Sydney on Saturday

Adam Simpson looks on during West Coast's clash against Sydney in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast will maintain faith in coach Adam Simpson, staring down calls for immediate change in the wake of Saturday's disastrous record-breaking loss to Sydney.

The Eagles issued a plea to members on Sunday to stick with the club as the fallout continues from what chair Paul Fitzpatrick described as "one of the darkest days in the history of the football club".

The 171-point loss to the Swans was the fourth largest defeat in VFL/AFL history, extending the club-record losing run to 12 games, including four of the past eight by more than 100 points.

Simpson, who has led the Eagles to two Grand Finals including the 2018 premiership, is contracted until the end of 2025 and remains committed to seeing through the early seasons of what shapes as a lengthy rebuild.

The Eagles would face a significant payout under their football department soft cap if they were to part with the 10-year coach, with Fitzpatrick backing the 47-year-old to continue in the role.

"We do have faith that Adam can take this team forward and we also believe in the path we need to take to fight our way back," Fitzpatrick said in a letter to members.

"It will take time because the long-term strategy revolves around bringing in more high-end young talent through the draft to lay solid foundations for the next era.

"We do hear you and we urge you to stick with us through this. We need you more than ever. It will turn because everyone at the club is prepared to roll up their sleeves and get it done."

Fitzpatrick labelled the loss to Sydney as "unacceptable" and said the performance was not representative of what the club stands for.

He highlighted the need for senior players to set a better example for their young teammates, with Sunday's team including a senior midfield of Luke Shuey, Elliot Yeo, Tim Kelly, Dom Sheed and Andrew Gaff that was well beaten.

"We had nine players under the age of 21 take the field against the Swans and we expect them to be very good AFL players," Fitzpatrick said.

"But we need our senior players to set a better example for them. With a couple of exceptions many of the experienced players were well down yesterday.

"Obviously Adam Simpson and his coaching staff have been limited with what they can do with such a long injury list, but regardless we cannot tolerate performances of that nature and we expect a strong response against St Kilda next Sunday."

