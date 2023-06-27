Jeremy Cameron is attended to by Gary Rohan during the R15 match between Geelong and Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium on June 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 16.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Doedee  Knee  Season
 Andrew McPherson  Quad  5 weeks
 Nick Murray  Hamstring  Test
 Zac Taylor  Foot  5-7 weeks
Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

Murray received a cork to his hamstring in a marking contest against Collingwood, with scans revealing no strain. The area is heavily bruised, however, and the defender will progress from pool recovery to mid-week running before determining his availability this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nakia Cockatoo  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Tom Fullarton  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Jack Gunston  Managed  TBC
 Rhys Mathieson  Hamstring  3 weeks
 Carter Michael  Quad  3 weeks
 Daniel Rich  Managed  TBC
 Dayne Zorko  Calf  Test
Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

Zorko was put through his paces at Tuesday's main training session, but the Lions are yet to decide whether he'll be available to face Richmond on Thursday night. Mathieson jogged a number of laps on Tuesday before joining the main group, while Rich and Gunston also did quite a bit of running on their own as they now enter week three of a training block.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Cottrell  Suspension  Round 17
 Corey Durdin  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Sam Durdin  Hamstring  Test
 Ollie Hollands  Collarbone  4 weeks
 Caleb Marchbank  Soreness  Test
 Alex Mirkov  Heart  Season
 Sam Philp  Foot  Season
 Zac Williams   Knee  Season
Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues should regain Marchbank, who has missed the last few weeks with ankle soreness. Durdin and Hollands could still be around a month away. Cottrell is suspended. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Brayden Maynard  Shoulder  Test
 Dan McStay  Finger  2 weeks
 Steele Sidebottom  Knee  2-3 weeks
Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

Collingwood almost has a full list to choose from. Jordan De Goey has one more week of his suspension to serve. Steele Sidebottom is at least a fortnight away from recovering from an MCL injury. Brayden Maynard copped a late blow to his shoulder on the weekend, but didn’t have a scan and trained on Tuesday. The All-Australian defender is expected to be available for the trip to the Gold Coast. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jayden Davey  Knee  Season
 Sam Draper  Hip  Test
 Jaiden Hunter  Back  TBC
 Harrison Jones  Ankle  Season
 Zach Reid  Hamstring  TBC
 Will Setterfield  Foot  2 weeks
 Dylan Shiel  Foot  1 week
 James Stewart  Foot/Personal  TBC
 Brandon Zerk-Thatcher  Adductor  TBC
Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

The Bombers are again set to be without Draper, while Zerk-Thatcher suffered an adductor injury late in the side's loss to Fremantle. There was a back concern for Hunter last week and Reid's return from a hamstring injury was delayed at VFL level. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 James Aish  Back  Test
 Heath Chapman  Hamstring  Test
 Matt Taberner  Back  TBC
Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

Chapman has progressed quickly in the past fortnight and is on track to play restricted minutes in the WAFL this weekend if he gets through training. Aish is planning to train fully and push for selection against the Western Bulldogs after a back injury delayed his return from concussion. Matthew Johnson (cork) and Alex Pearce (lower leg) have been cleared to play this week after ending the win against Essendon with concerns. Sean Darcy and Michael Frederick have pulled up well after returning from hamstring and ankle injuries respectively. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jeremy Cameron  Concussion  Short term
 Jon Ceglar  Ankle  Short term
 Jhye Clark  Foot  Medium term
 Toby Conway  Foot  Medium term
 Cam Guthrie  Toe  Medium term
 Flynn Kroeger  Knee  Medium term
 Sam Simpson  Hand  Short term
Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

Cameron has entered concussion protocols and won't be available this weekend following a big hit against Melbourne. Patrick Dangerfield and Esava Ratugolea will return for Friday night's big game against Sydney at the SCG. Simpson underwent hand surgery and won't be available in the coming weeks, while Guthrie is out of the moonboot on Friday and eyeing a return late in the season.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Joel Jeffrey  Foot  6 weeks
 Touk Miller  Knee  1 week
Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

Miller is back to full training, although the Suns say they will still be cautious and the dual All-Australian won't be available for Saturday's match against Collingwood. Jeffrey is likely to be back before the end of the season. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Phil Davis  Calf  Test
 Jason Gillbee  Concussion  Test
 Cooper Hamilton  Foot  TBC
 Darcy Jones  Knee  Season
 Adam Kennedy  Knee  Season
 Braydon Preuss  Back  TBC
 Lachie Whitfield  Suspension  Round 17
Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants don't expect Daniels to be fit just yet, but Nick Haynes (ankle) and Jesse Hogan (calf) have recovered over the bye and should play. Davis and Gillbee are also likely to return, but expect that to be at VFL level. Whitfield is suspended. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Changkuoth Jiath  Calf  Test
 Max Lynch  Concussion  Season
 Jack O'Sullivan  Groin  Test
 James Sicily  Suspension  Round 18
Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

Jiath has missed the past five games but is expected to be available for selection this weekend. The Hawks will make a decision later in the week whether to play him in the VFL to build up his minutes or bring him straight back in to face Carlton on Sunday. O'Sullivan is dealing with a groin injury and might be another week away. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Michael Hibberd  Kidney  TBC
 Tom McDonald  Ankle  4-6 weeks
 Clayton Oliver  Hamstring/Infection  1-2 weeks
 Kye Turner  Groin  TBC
Updated: June 26, 2023

Early prognosis

Oliver was sent for follow-up scans on his niggling hamstring strain and subsequently has been ruled out this week. Hibberd also won't be available after suffering a kidney injury in the clash against Geelong and will be restricted to non-contact training while it heals. McDonald is integrating running into his rehab this week following ankle surgery last month but is still 4-6 weeks away. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aiden Bonar  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Charlie Comben  Ankle  4 weeks
 Luke Davies-Uniacke  Hamstring  Test
 Brayden George  Knee   Season
 Josh Goater  Knee  Test
 Jack Mahony  Shoulder  Season
Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will be hopeful that Davies-Uniacke can return, having sufficiently recovered from a hamstring injury. Goater is a chance at playing this weekend, but will likely make his comeback through the VFL. Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Clurey  Back  4 weeks
 Xavier Duursma  Knee  Test
 Orazio Fantasia  Hamstring  Test
 Mitch Georgiades  Knee  Season
 Lachie Jones  Jaw  2 weeks
 Brynn Teakle  Foot  6-8 weeks
Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

Some good news with Duursma in line to play his first footy since round seven, pending getting through training, while Jones is on track for a round 18 return. Clurey is not progressing as fast as first hoped and is still a month away.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Seth Campbell  Adductor  1-3 weeks
 Mate Colina  Back  7-12 weeks
 Noah Cumberland  Calf  Test
 Josh Gibcus  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Jacob Hopper  Calf  Test
 Tom Lynch  Foot  7-12 weeks
 Rhyan Mansell  Suspension  Round 18
 Dion Prestia  Calf  1-3 weeks
 Samson Ryan  Ankle  Test
 Kaleb Smith  Ankle  Season
 Robbie Tarrant  Hip  Indefinite
Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

Cumberland, Hopper and Ryan are tests after the team's bye, but Prestia has been added to the injury list with another soft-tissue issue. Marlion Pickett should now be available for selection. ­– Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Allison  Foot  2-4 weeks
 Hunter Clark  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Nick Coffield  Calf  2-4 weeks
 Jack Hayes  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Angus McLennan  Back  2-4 weeks
 Tim Membrey  Knee  4-6 weeks
Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

The Saints' injury list is getting shorter the longer the season progresses. Clark will resume full training this week and is closing in on a return next weekend after suffering his MCL injury against Hawthorn in round 11. Membrey is still at least a month away as he works his way back from the knee issues that have plagued him in 2023.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Lance Franklin  Knee  Test
 Peter Ladhams  Ankle  1-3 weeks
 Paddy McCartin  Concussion  Season
 Sam Reid  Hamstring  Season
 Matt Roberts  Knee  1-3 weeks
 Marc Sheather  Foot  Season
 Sam Wicks  Suspension  Round 17
Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

Much has improved on the injury front for the Swans, with Isaac HeeneyLogan McDonald and Callum Mills returning last week, while Tom McCartin played in the VFL. Franklin could also be back to face the Cats. Will Hayward is also available after being a late withdrawal from last week's thrashing of West Coast due to illness. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordyn Baker  Hamstring  Test
 Coby Burgiel  Hamstring  6-7 weeks
 Greg Clark  Foot  2-4 weeks
 Tom Cole  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Jamie Cripps  Ankle  Test
 Jai Culley  Knee  Season
 Harry Edwards  Groin  TBC
 Luke Foley  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Shannon Hurn  Hamstring  Test
 Callum Jamieson  Hip  1-2 weeks
 Jamaine Jones  Ankle  5-7 weeks
 Jeremy McGovern  Hamstring  Test
 Nic Naitanui  Achilles  Season
 Samo Petrevski-Seton  Quad  Test
 Josh Rotham  Thumb  5 weeks
 Liam Ryan  Hamstring  TBC
 Jake Waterman  Illness  TBC
 Connor West  Knee  TBC
 Isiah Winder  Knee  2-3 weeks
Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

Waterman has been diagnosed with Ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease that has put his season in doubt while he undergoes further testing and treatment. McGovern suffered a small setback in his push to play last week, with the key defender expected to miss one more match. Ryan looks likely to join Culley and Naitanui soon in being ruled out for the season. Hurn is not yet certain to join Jamie Cripps in coming off the injury list and playing this week after a light session on Tuesday. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dom Bedendo  Groin  Test
 Hayden Crozier  Hamstring  7-9 weeks
 Sam Darcy  Jaw  Test
 Harvey Gallagher  Finger  2-3 weeks
 Riley Garcia  Groin  Test
 Jason Johannisen  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Liam Jones  Arm  7-9 weeks
 Toby McLean  Back  3-5 weeks
 Tim O'Brien  Hamstring  7-9 weeks
 Ed Richards  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Roarke Smith  Foot  Indefinite
Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

The Dogs have returned from the bye and will focus on how to replace Liam Jones and Tim O’Brien this weekend. Sam Darcy could be right to resume his season after fracturing his jaw in the VFL. Ed Richards has returned from the week away in great condition and is pushing to return next Friday night against Collingwood, although he might need another week. Jason Johannisen is still at least a few weeks away. Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 