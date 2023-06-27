Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 16.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Andrew McPherson
|Quad
|5 weeks
|Nick Murray
|Hamstring
|Test
|Zac Taylor
|Foot
|5-7 weeks
|Updated: June 27, 2023
Early prognosis
Murray received a cork to his hamstring in a marking contest against Collingwood, with scans revealing no strain. The area is heavily bruised, however, and the defender will progress from pool recovery to mid-week running before determining his availability this week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nakia Cockatoo
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Fullarton
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Jack Gunston
|Managed
|TBC
|Rhys Mathieson
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|3 weeks
|Daniel Rich
|Managed
|TBC
|Dayne Zorko
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: June 27, 2023
Early prognosis
Zorko was put through his paces at Tuesday's main training session, but the Lions are yet to decide whether he'll be available to face Richmond on Thursday night. Mathieson jogged a number of laps on Tuesday before joining the main group, while Rich and Gunston also did quite a bit of running on their own as they now enter week three of a training block. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Cottrell
|Suspension
|Round 17
|Corey Durdin
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Sam Durdin
|Hamstring
|Test
|Ollie Hollands
|Collarbone
|4 weeks
|Caleb Marchbank
|Soreness
|Test
|Alex Mirkov
|Heart
|Season
|Sam Philp
|Foot
|Season
|Zac Williams
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: June 27, 2023
Early prognosis
The Blues should regain Marchbank, who has missed the last few weeks with ankle soreness. Durdin and Hollands could still be around a month away. Cottrell is suspended. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Brayden Maynard
|Shoulder
|Test
|Dan McStay
|Finger
|2 weeks
|Steele Sidebottom
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: June 27, 2023
Early prognosis
Collingwood almost has a full list to choose from. Jordan De Goey has one more week of his suspension to serve. Steele Sidebottom is at least a fortnight away from recovering from an MCL injury. Brayden Maynard copped a late blow to his shoulder on the weekend, but didn’t have a scan and trained on Tuesday. The All-Australian defender is expected to be available for the trip to the Gold Coast. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jayden Davey
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Draper
|Hip
|Test
|Jaiden Hunter
|Back
|TBC
|Harrison Jones
|Ankle
|Season
|Zach Reid
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Will Setterfield
|Foot
|2 weeks
|Dylan Shiel
|Foot
|1 week
|James Stewart
|Foot/Personal
|TBC
|Brandon Zerk-Thatcher
|Adductor
|TBC
|Updated: June 27, 2023
Early prognosis
The Bombers are again set to be without Draper, while Zerk-Thatcher suffered an adductor injury late in the side's loss to Fremantle. There was a back concern for Hunter last week and Reid's return from a hamstring injury was delayed at VFL level. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Aish
|Back
|Test
|Heath Chapman
|Hamstring
|Test
|Matt Taberner
|Back
|TBC
|Updated: June 27, 2023
Early prognosis
Chapman has progressed quickly in the past fortnight and is on track to play restricted minutes in the WAFL this weekend if he gets through training. Aish is planning to train fully and push for selection against the Western Bulldogs after a back injury delayed his return from concussion. Matthew Johnson (cork) and Alex Pearce (lower leg) have been cleared to play this week after ending the win against Essendon with concerns. Sean Darcy and Michael Frederick have pulled up well after returning from hamstring and ankle injuries respectively. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jeremy Cameron
|Concussion
|Short term
|Jon Ceglar
|Ankle
|Short term
|Jhye Clark
|Foot
|Medium term
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|Medium term
|Cam Guthrie
|Toe
|Medium term
|Flynn Kroeger
|Knee
|Medium term
|Sam Simpson
|Hand
|Short term
|Updated: June 27, 2023
Early prognosis
Cameron has entered concussion protocols and won't be available this weekend following a big hit against Melbourne. Patrick Dangerfield and Esava Ratugolea will return for Friday night's big game against Sydney at the SCG. Simpson underwent hand surgery and won't be available in the coming weeks, while Guthrie is out of the moonboot on Friday and eyeing a return late in the season. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joel Jeffrey
|Foot
|6 weeks
|Touk Miller
|Knee
|1 week
|Updated: June 27, 2023
Early prognosis
Miller is back to full training, although the Suns say they will still be cautious and the dual All-Australian won't be available for Saturday's match against Collingwood. Jeffrey is likely to be back before the end of the season. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Phil Davis
|Calf
|Test
|Jason Gillbee
|Concussion
|Test
|Cooper Hamilton
|Foot
|TBC
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|Season
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Season
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|TBC
|Lachie Whitfield
|Suspension
|Round 17
|Updated: June 27, 2023
Early prognosis
The Giants don't expect Daniels to be fit just yet, but Nick Haynes (ankle) and Jesse Hogan (calf) have recovered over the bye and should play. Davis and Gillbee are also likely to return, but expect that to be at VFL level. Whitfield is suspended. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Calf
|Test
|Max Lynch
|Concussion
|Season
|Jack O'Sullivan
|Groin
|Test
|James Sicily
|Suspension
|Round 18
|Updated: June 27, 2023
Early prognosis
Jiath has missed the past five games but is expected to be available for selection this weekend. The Hawks will make a decision later in the week whether to play him in the VFL to build up his minutes or bring him straight back in to face Carlton on Sunday. O'Sullivan is dealing with a groin injury and might be another week away. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Michael Hibberd
|Kidney
|TBC
|Tom McDonald
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Clayton Oliver
|Hamstring/Infection
|1-2 weeks
|Kye Turner
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: June 26, 2023
Early prognosis
Oliver was sent for follow-up scans on his niggling hamstring strain and subsequently has been ruled out this week. Hibberd also won't be available after suffering a kidney injury in the clash against Geelong and will be restricted to non-contact training while it heals. McDonald is integrating running into his rehab this week following ankle surgery last month but is still 4-6 weeks away. – Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Bonar
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Charlie Comben
|Ankle
|4 weeks
|Luke Davies-Uniacke
|Hamstring
|Test
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Goater
|Knee
|Test
|Jack Mahony
|Shoulder
|Season
|Updated: June 27, 2023
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos will be hopeful that Davies-Uniacke can return, having sufficiently recovered from a hamstring injury. Goater is a chance at playing this weekend, but will likely make his comeback through the VFL. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Clurey
|Back
|4 weeks
|Xavier Duursma
|Knee
|Test
|Orazio Fantasia
|Hamstring
|Test
|Mitch Georgiades
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Jones
|Jaw
|2 weeks
|Brynn Teakle
|Foot
|6-8 weeks
|Updated: June 27, 2023
Early prognosis
Some good news with Duursma in line to play his first footy since round seven, pending getting through training, while Jones is on track for a round 18 return. Clurey is not progressing as fast as first hoped and is still a month away. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Seth Campbell
|Adductor
|1-3 weeks
|Mate Colina
|Back
|7-12 weeks
|Noah Cumberland
|Calf
|Test
|Josh Gibcus
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Jacob Hopper
|Calf
|Test
|Tom Lynch
|Foot
|7-12 weeks
|Rhyan Mansell
|Suspension
|Round 18
|Dion Prestia
|Calf
|1-3 weeks
|Samson Ryan
|Ankle
|Test
|Kaleb Smith
|Ankle
|Season
|Robbie Tarrant
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Updated: June 27, 2023
Early prognosis
Cumberland, Hopper and Ryan are tests after the team's bye, but Prestia has been added to the injury list with another soft-tissue issue. Marlion Pickett should now be available for selection. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Allison
|Foot
|2-4 weeks
|Hunter Clark
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Nick Coffield
|Calf
|2-4 weeks
|Jack Hayes
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Angus McLennan
|Back
|2-4 weeks
|Tim Membrey
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: June 27, 2023
Early prognosis
The Saints' injury list is getting shorter the longer the season progresses. Clark will resume full training this week and is closing in on a return next weekend after suffering his MCL injury against Hawthorn in round 11. Membrey is still at least a month away as he works his way back from the knee issues that have plagued him in 2023. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lance Franklin
|Knee
|Test
|Peter Ladhams
|Ankle
|1-3 weeks
|Paddy McCartin
|Concussion
|Season
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|Season
|Matt Roberts
|Knee
|1-3 weeks
|Marc Sheather
|Foot
|Season
|Sam Wicks
|Suspension
|Round 17
|Updated: June 27, 2023
Early prognosis
Much has improved on the injury front for the Swans, with Isaac Heeney, Logan McDonald and Callum Mills returning last week, while Tom McCartin played in the VFL. Franklin could also be back to face the Cats. Will Hayward is also available after being a late withdrawal from last week's thrashing of West Coast due to illness. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordyn Baker
|Hamstring
|Test
|Coby Burgiel
|Hamstring
|6-7 weeks
|Greg Clark
|Foot
|2-4 weeks
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Jamie Cripps
|Ankle
|Test
|Jai Culley
|Knee
|Season
|Harry Edwards
|Groin
|TBC
|Luke Foley
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Shannon Hurn
|Hamstring
|Test
|Callum Jamieson
|Hip
|1-2 weeks
|Jamaine Jones
|Ankle
|5-7 weeks
|Jeremy McGovern
|Hamstring
|Test
|Nic Naitanui
|Achilles
|Season
|Samo Petrevski-Seton
|Quad
|Test
|Josh Rotham
|Thumb
|5 weeks
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Jake Waterman
|Illness
|TBC
|Connor West
|Knee
|TBC
|Isiah Winder
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: June 27, 2023
Early prognosis
Waterman has been diagnosed with Ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease that has put his season in doubt while he undergoes further testing and treatment. McGovern suffered a small setback in his push to play last week, with the key defender expected to miss one more match. Ryan looks likely to join Culley and Naitanui soon in being ruled out for the season. Hurn is not yet certain to join Jamie Cripps in coming off the injury list and playing this week after a light session on Tuesday. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dom Bedendo
|Groin
|Test
|Hayden Crozier
|Hamstring
|7-9 weeks
|Sam Darcy
|Jaw
|Test
|Harvey Gallagher
|Finger
|2-3 weeks
|Riley Garcia
|Groin
|Test
|Jason Johannisen
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Liam Jones
|Arm
|7-9 weeks
|Toby McLean
|Back
|3-5 weeks
|Tim O'Brien
|Hamstring
|7-9 weeks
|Ed Richards
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Roarke Smith
|Foot
|Indefinite
|Updated: June 27, 2023
Early prognosis
The Dogs have returned from the bye and will focus on how to replace Liam Jones and Tim O’Brien this weekend. Sam Darcy could be right to resume his season after fracturing his jaw in the VFL. Ed Richards has returned from the week away in great condition and is pushing to return next Friday night against Collingwood, although he might need another week. Jason Johannisen is still at least a few weeks away. – Josh Gabelich
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list