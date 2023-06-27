Jeremy Cameron is attended to by Gary Rohan during the R15 match between Geelong and Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium on June 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 16.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Doedee Knee Season Andrew McPherson Quad 5 weeks Nick Murray Hamstring Test Zac Taylor Foot 5-7 weeks Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

Murray received a cork to his hamstring in a marking contest against Collingwood, with scans revealing no strain. The area is heavily bruised, however, and the defender will progress from pool recovery to mid-week running before determining his availability this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nakia Cockatoo Hamstring 1-2 weeks Tom Fullarton Hamstring 2-3 weeks Jack Gunston Managed TBC Rhys Mathieson Hamstring 3 weeks Carter Michael Quad 3 weeks Daniel Rich Managed TBC Dayne Zorko Calf Test Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

Zorko was put through his paces at Tuesday's main training session, but the Lions are yet to decide whether he'll be available to face Richmond on Thursday night. Mathieson jogged a number of laps on Tuesday before joining the main group, while Rich and Gunston also did quite a bit of running on their own as they now enter week three of a training block. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Cottrell Suspension Round 17 Corey Durdin Knee 2-3 weeks Sam Durdin Hamstring Test Ollie Hollands Collarbone 4 weeks Caleb Marchbank Soreness Test Alex Mirkov Heart Season Sam Philp Foot Season Zac Williams Knee Season Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues should regain Marchbank, who has missed the last few weeks with ankle soreness. Durdin and Hollands could still be around a month away. Cottrell is suspended. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Dean Foot Season Brayden Maynard Shoulder Test Dan McStay Finger 2 weeks Steele Sidebottom Knee 2-3 weeks Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

Collingwood almost has a full list to choose from. Jordan De Goey has one more week of his suspension to serve. Steele Sidebottom is at least a fortnight away from recovering from an MCL injury. Brayden Maynard copped a late blow to his shoulder on the weekend, but didn’t have a scan and trained on Tuesday. The All-Australian defender is expected to be available for the trip to the Gold Coast. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jayden Davey Knee Season Sam Draper Hip Test Jaiden Hunter Back TBC Harrison Jones Ankle Season Zach Reid Hamstring TBC Will Setterfield Foot 2 weeks Dylan Shiel Foot 1 week James Stewart Foot/Personal TBC Brandon Zerk-Thatcher Adductor TBC Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

The Bombers are again set to be without Draper, while Zerk-Thatcher suffered an adductor injury late in the side's loss to Fremantle. There was a back concern for Hunter last week and Reid's return from a hamstring injury was delayed at VFL level. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Aish Back Test Heath Chapman Hamstring Test Matt Taberner Back TBC Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

Chapman has progressed quickly in the past fortnight and is on track to play restricted minutes in the WAFL this weekend if he gets through training. Aish is planning to train fully and push for selection against the Western Bulldogs after a back injury delayed his return from concussion. Matthew Johnson (cork) and Alex Pearce (lower leg) have been cleared to play this week after ending the win against Essendon with concerns. Sean Darcy and Michael Frederick have pulled up well after returning from hamstring and ankle injuries respectively. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jeremy Cameron Concussion Short term Jon Ceglar Ankle Short term Jhye Clark Foot Medium term Toby Conway Foot Medium term Cam Guthrie Toe Medium term Flynn Kroeger Knee Medium term Sam Simpson Hand Short term Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

Cameron has entered concussion protocols and won't be available this weekend following a big hit against Melbourne. Patrick Dangerfield and Esava Ratugolea will return for Friday night's big game against Sydney at the SCG. Simpson underwent hand surgery and won't be available in the coming weeks, while Guthrie is out of the moonboot on Friday and eyeing a return late in the season. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Jeffrey Foot 6 weeks Touk Miller Knee 1 week Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

Miller is back to full training, although the Suns say they will still be cautious and the dual All-Australian won't be available for Saturday's match against Collingwood. Jeffrey is likely to be back before the end of the season. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brent Daniels Hamstring 1-2 weeks Phil Davis Calf Test Jason Gillbee Concussion Test Cooper Hamilton Foot TBC Darcy Jones Knee Season Adam Kennedy Knee Season Braydon Preuss Back TBC Lachie Whitfield Suspension Round 17 Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants don't expect Daniels to be fit just yet, but Nick Haynes (ankle) and Jesse Hogan (calf) have recovered over the bye and should play. Davis and Gillbee are also likely to return, but expect that to be at VFL level. Whitfield is suspended. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Changkuoth Jiath Calf Test Max Lynch Concussion Season Jack O'Sullivan Groin Test James Sicily Suspension Round 18 Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

Jiath has missed the past five games but is expected to be available for selection this weekend. The Hawks will make a decision later in the week whether to play him in the VFL to build up his minutes or bring him straight back in to face Carlton on Sunday. O'Sullivan is dealing with a groin injury and might be another week away. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Michael Hibberd Kidney TBC Tom McDonald Ankle 4-6 weeks Clayton Oliver Hamstring/Infection 1-2 weeks Kye Turner Groin TBC Updated: June 26, 2023

Early prognosis

Oliver was sent for follow-up scans on his niggling hamstring strain and subsequently has been ruled out this week. Hibberd also won't be available after suffering a kidney injury in the clash against Geelong and will be restricted to non-contact training while it heals. McDonald is integrating running into his rehab this week following ankle surgery last month but is still 4-6 weeks away. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Bonar Knee 2-3 weeks Charlie Comben Ankle 4 weeks Luke Davies-Uniacke Hamstring Test Brayden George Knee Season Josh Goater Knee Test Jack Mahony Shoulder Season Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will be hopeful that Davies-Uniacke can return, having sufficiently recovered from a hamstring injury. Goater is a chance at playing this weekend, but will likely make his comeback through the VFL. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Clurey Back 4 weeks Xavier Duursma Knee Test Orazio Fantasia Hamstring Test Mitch Georgiades Knee Season Lachie Jones Jaw 2 weeks Brynn Teakle Foot 6-8 weeks Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

Some good news with Duursma in line to play his first footy since round seven, pending getting through training, while Jones is on track for a round 18 return. Clurey is not progressing as fast as first hoped and is still a month away. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Seth Campbell Adductor 1-3 weeks Mate Colina Back 7-12 weeks Noah Cumberland Calf Test Josh Gibcus Hamstring 4-6 weeks Jacob Hopper Calf Test Tom Lynch Foot 7-12 weeks Rhyan Mansell Suspension Round 18 Dion Prestia Calf 1-3 weeks Samson Ryan Ankle Test Kaleb Smith Ankle Season Robbie Tarrant Hip Indefinite Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

Cumberland, Hopper and Ryan are tests after the team's bye, but Prestia has been added to the injury list with another soft-tissue issue. Marlion Pickett should now be available for selection. ­– Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Allison Foot 2-4 weeks Hunter Clark Knee 1-2 weeks Nick Coffield Calf 2-4 weeks Jack Hayes Hamstring 2-3 weeks Angus McLennan Back 2-4 weeks Tim Membrey Knee 4-6 weeks Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

The Saints' injury list is getting shorter the longer the season progresses. Clark will resume full training this week and is closing in on a return next weekend after suffering his MCL injury against Hawthorn in round 11. Membrey is still at least a month away as he works his way back from the knee issues that have plagued him in 2023. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lance Franklin Knee Test Peter Ladhams Ankle 1-3 weeks Paddy McCartin Concussion Season Sam Reid Hamstring Season Matt Roberts Knee 1-3 weeks Marc Sheather Foot Season Sam Wicks Suspension Round 17 Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

Much has improved on the injury front for the Swans, with Isaac Heeney, Logan McDonald and Callum Mills returning last week, while Tom McCartin played in the VFL. Franklin could also be back to face the Cats. Will Hayward is also available after being a late withdrawal from last week's thrashing of West Coast due to illness. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordyn Baker Hamstring Test Coby Burgiel Hamstring 6-7 weeks Greg Clark Foot 2-4 weeks Tom Cole Ankle 2-3 weeks Jamie Cripps Ankle Test Jai Culley Knee Season Harry Edwards Groin TBC Luke Foley Hamstring 1-2 weeks Shannon Hurn Hamstring Test Callum Jamieson Hip 1-2 weeks Jamaine Jones Ankle 5-7 weeks Jeremy McGovern Hamstring Test Nic Naitanui Achilles Season Samo Petrevski-Seton Quad Test Josh Rotham Thumb 5 weeks Liam Ryan Hamstring TBC Jake Waterman Illness TBC Connor West Knee TBC Isiah Winder Knee 2-3 weeks Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

Waterman has been diagnosed with Ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease that has put his season in doubt while he undergoes further testing and treatment. McGovern suffered a small setback in his push to play last week, with the key defender expected to miss one more match. Ryan looks likely to join Culley and Naitanui soon in being ruled out for the season. Hurn is not yet certain to join Jamie Cripps in coming off the injury list and playing this week after a light session on Tuesday. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dom Bedendo Groin Test Hayden Crozier Hamstring 7-9 weeks Sam Darcy Jaw Test Harvey Gallagher Finger 2-3 weeks Riley Garcia Groin Test Jason Johannisen Hamstring 3-4 weeks Liam Jones Arm 7-9 weeks Toby McLean Back 3-5 weeks Tim O'Brien Hamstring 7-9 weeks Ed Richards Hamstring 2-3 weeks Roarke Smith Foot Indefinite Updated: June 27, 2023

Early prognosis

The Dogs have returned from the bye and will focus on how to replace Liam Jones and Tim O’Brien this weekend. Sam Darcy could be right to resume his season after fracturing his jaw in the VFL. Ed Richards has returned from the week away in great condition and is pushing to return next Friday night against Collingwood, although he might need another week. Jason Johannisen is still at least a few weeks away. – Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list