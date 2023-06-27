Despite the gap on the ladder, Brisbane won't be taking Richmond lightly in their Thursday night clash

Harris Andrews leads his team out during the R13 match between Brisbane and Hawthorn at the MCG on June 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND might be sitting outside the top eight and has a few new faces, but Brisbane co-captain Harris Andrews says the Lions still hold the triple premiers in the highest regard.

The Tigers won 15 straight times from 2010 before Brisbane finally broke the streak in the 2020 qualifying final.

Since then, the teams have duked out some gripping duals, including twice in the final months of 2022.

In round 20 at the MCG, Richmond stormed back from a seven-goal deficit to overrun the Lions, before Chris Fagan's men got their revenge with a see-sawing two-point victory in an elimination final in which the lead swapped hands 17 times.

Ahead of Thursday night's crucial contest at the Gabba, Andrews said the third-placed Lions were on high alert.

"They're a sensational team, they've got so many premiership players in there," Andrews said.

"They had the wood over us for a very long period of time. Over the last three years we've probably evened the ledger a little bit, had as many wins as losses against them.

"They're still playing the same way they have in recent years, the way they like to knock the ball on and get the ball going forward.

"When the ball is at ground level, they're extremely dangerous, guys like Shai Bolton and Dustin Martin … their ability to move the ball from end to end really quickly."

Andrews said Brisbane's team defence in last Friday night's win over St Kilda, in which it restricted the Saints to eight goals from 43 inside 50s, was a good blueprint to face the Tigers.

Darcy Wilmot in action during Brisbane's clash against St Kilda in round 14, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

He said it was important to bring the "same energy" against a Richmond team that won three consecutive matches before its bye.

Some of that energy in Brisbane's past two wins has come from its younger players, with Jaspa Fletcher, Will Ashcroft and Darcy Wilmot all having major impacts.

Former captain Dayne Zorko will have to recover well from Tuesday's main training session to be available, putting the position of four-gamer Kai Lohmann under pressure.

Andrews said the first- and second-year inclusions had come at the right time.

"It's really exciting to see them play," he said.

"Fletch, two weeks ago against the Swans, really ignited us as a group. There were a few things on the weekend (that did the same), going back with the flight in our defensive 50 and taking marks.

"We absolutely love having those young guys in, they've all got really promising careers going forward."