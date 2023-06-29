The Traders talk you through the round 16 teams, captaincy options and more

Elliot Yeo runs with the ball during West Coast's clash against Essendon in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE BYE rounds are thankfully behind us and it's time to start building for the business end of the season.

An injury to Elliot Yeo has already given some coaches headaches this week, but there are some replacements to consider.

So who are the best options and should you be looking for value, like Harry Himmelberg, or can you go up to Sam Docherty?

Plus, Callum Mills' price has dropped again, but should you jump on the Swan this week or wait a little longer?

Listen as The Traders talk through the round 16 teams, captaincy options and more.

