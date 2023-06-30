The match review is in for Thursday's clash between Brisbane and Richmond

Lincoln McCarthy warms up ahead of round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE forward Lincoln McCarthy has been banned for one game for striking Richmond's Kamdyn McIntosh during the Lions' big win over the Tigers on Thursday night.

McCarthy and McIntosh engaged in a scuffle after a marking contest before McCarthy caught the Tiger with a high strike.

The Match Review Officer assessed the contact as intentional conduct, low impact and high contact, resulting in a one-game suspension.

If McCarthy accepts, he will miss Brisbane's home clash with West Coast at the Gabba in round 17.