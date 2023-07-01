Brad Close tackles Aaron Francis during round 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG forward Brad Close has been given the all-clear to take on North Melbourne next Sunday after he was found to have no case to answer for his tackle on Aaron Francis in Friday night's match at the SCG.

The Match Review Officer explained the incident:

The incident involving the Geelong Cats’ Bradley Close and the Sydney Swans’ Aaron Francis from the first quarter of Friday’s match between the Sydney Swans and the Geelong Cats was assessed. Francis gains possession of the ball with momentum in the Sydney Swans’ back pocket and is tackled by Close. It was the view of the MRO that despite having Francis in a vulnerable position, Close attempted to slow momentum in taking him to ground and that in the circumstances he was not careless in tackling in that manner. No further action was taken.