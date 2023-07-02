Jed Walter takes a mark during the Allies' clash against Vic Metro in the AFL Under-18 Championships on July 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast's immensely talented Academy trio gave the club another exciting glimpse of its future on Sunday, dominating as the Allies continued their surge towards the national under-18s championships with a thumping win over Vic Metro.

Key forward Jed Walter kicked three goals in the first quarter alone to set the scene for the side's 15.9 (99) to 8.7 (55) victory at Brighton Homes Arena, also finishing with 15 disposals and five marks to continue stamping his name as a likely top-three pick.

Suns-tied ruckman Ethan Read (25 disposals, 15 hitouts, nine marks) also looms as a potential top-five selection, while diminutive midfielder Jake Rogers (25 disposals, seven clearances) was another to be highly influential as he kept establishing his first-round credentials.

The trio are set to provide a much-needed boost for Gold Coast's AFL outfit at this November's national draft, with the club set to miss the finals once again after falling to 7-8 following its heavy defeat to Collingwood on Saturday.

Jake Rogers in action during the Allies' clash against Vic Metro in the AFL Under-18 Championships on July 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Together they helped the Allies make it three from three at this year's national carnival, with Tasmanian pair Ryley Sanders (33 disposals, one goal) and Colby McKercher (31 disposals, one goal) also continuing their impressive championships campaign.

Their fellow Tasmanian Heath Ollington (21 disposals, seven marks) was another to catch the eye across the afternoon, with his delivery inside 50 a feature of the Allies' efficiency going forward.

Sydney Academy prospect Caiden Cleary (29 disposals, five clearances) was a standout, while Giants Academy key forward Charlie McCormack (six disposals, three goals) provided a strong marking target in attack.

Charlie McCormack celebrates a goal during the Allies' clash against Vic Metro in the AFL Under-18 Championships on July 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Vic Metro found itself 37 points down at quarter-time and struggled to claw its way back afterwards, with bottom-age Brisbane father-son prospect Levi Ashcroft (21 disposals, six inside-50s) among the best for the visitors.

The side's 204cm ruck prospect Will Green (11 disposals, 30 hitouts) was also competitive, while Sandringham Dragons defender Archie Roberts (21 disposals, six rebounds) found plenty of the footy across half-back.

The championships campaign continues with a double-header at RSEA Park next Sunday, with Vic Metro playing Western Australia and the Allies facing Vic Country.