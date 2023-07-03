Scott Lycett in action during Port Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide ruckman Scott Lycett will miss the Power's clash against Gold Coast after scans revealed he had suffered a small cartilage tear in his knee.

Lycett pulled out of Port's four-point win against Essendon at the last minute when troubled by his knee during the warm-up.

The Power confirmed on Monday that Lycett would miss one to two weeks.

Melbourne-born Dante Visentini was given his debut against the Bombers, getting called down from the coaches' box and eventually coming on midway through the opening quarter.

"On one hand it might have been good for him because he didn't have any of those nerves and didn't have to think about it too much," Port assistant coach Chad Cornes said on Monday.

Learn More 19:41

"But on the other hand, you miss the pre-game ceremony when you have got your parents and your family there and you get your guernsey presented, you don't get to enjoy that build-up of a normal debut game.

"But things happen, you have got to adapt on the fly."

Dante Visentini in action during Port Adelaide's clash against Essendon in round 16, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Visentini's mother and father were also caught out.

"His parents got there by quarter-time, they were out for dinner somewhere and then their car ran out of petrol on the way," Cornes said.

"So it's a bit of chaos but, all in all, a day I'm sure he will remember forever."

Port substituted Visentini, a 20-year-old recruited with pick No.56 at the 2021 national draft, at three-quarter time.

"We subbed him out, it was a bit rude looking back on it, wasn't it?" Cornes said.

"But he's a guy with a great attitude, great mindset and he took that really well."