Jeremy Cameron will need to be cleared later in the week to return this weekend after his brutal hit

Jeremy Cameron leaves the field on a stretcher during the R15 match between Geelong and Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium on June 22, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

GEELONG star Jeremy Cameron is on track to return from the brutal concussion he suffered against Melbourne last month, but a call on his availability this weekend won't be made until later in the week.

The 2019 Coleman medallist was hospitalised following a sickening collision with Gary Rohan at GMHBA Stadium in round 15 that resulted in play being stopped for seven minutes while Cameron was carried off the ground on a stretcher.

After being cleared of any facial or neck injuries beyond the concussion in the 24 hours after that hit, Cameron has gradually progressed through the AFL's concussion protocols.

The 30-year-old travelled to Sydney with his family for the Cats' clash against the Swans last Friday night and trained under the watch of Geelong's high performance and medical departments at the SCG.

Cameron completed a running session at GMHBA Stadium on Monday and is understood to be functioning well 12 days after the incident.

Geelong will be guided by its doctors before making a call on Cameron's availability for this Sunday's home fixture against North Melbourne.

The three-time All-Australian was cleared of structural damage to his shoulder in the collision with Rohan but has been dealing with soreness in the joint since then.

Mark O'Connor missed the draw against Sydney due to a minor adductor strain but the 26-year-old is expected to be available for selection against the Kangaroos, just in time to play alongside compatriot Zach Tuohy on the day he breaks Jim Stynes' long-standing Irish games record.

Dual Carji Greeves medallist Cam Guthrie is making progress in his recovery from toe surgery and aiming for a return before the end of the home and away season.

Zach Tuohy and Cam Guthrie at Geelong training at GMHBA Stadium on May 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The 30-year-old hasn't played since round six due to the lingering toe issue that the Cats initially hoped would recover with rest before opting for surgical intervention.

Guthrie is out of a moonboot and building up his conditioning with round 23 or 24 understood to be a target in mind, if not earlier if things go to plan for the Victorian.

Geelong is half a game outside the top eight after 16 rounds with the reigning premier struggling for consistency in a season where it has only won seven times and sat outside the eight for all bar five rounds.

North Melbourne will head down the highway on Sunday amid a 13-game losing streak having not won since it upset Fremantle at Optus Stadium in round two.