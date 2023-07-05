Jed Walter and Kall Burns are the special guests on this week's episode of Gettable

Jed Walter celebrates a goal during the 2023 AFL National Championships on July 02, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HE IS the AFL's next big thing, and now Jed Walter is on Gettable.

The hulking key forward, who is part of Gold Coast's Academy and is viewed by clubs as a likely top-three pick at this year's draft, joins the Gettable crew this week to chat through his fantastic junior season.

Learn More 21:24

The Suns' national recruiting manager Kall Burns also joins the show to discuss the club's three Academy stars, how the draft looks, and whether they will attempt to sign Ben King to a long-term deal before he comes out of contract next season.

There's also an update on a big first-round selection that's on the table, the latest news on an important Carlton player, and a look at the West Australians who could be in the sights of West Coast and Fremantle at the draft.

