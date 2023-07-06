Brandon Starcevich says Daniel Rich remains an important cog in Brisbane's defence after three weeks out of the side

Daniel Rich ahead of Brisbane's clash with Fremantle in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

LOCKDOWN Brisbane defender Brandon Starcevich says veteran Daniel Rich still has a role to play for the Lions as they push for a top-two spot.

Rich and triple premiership forward Jack Gunston are in week four of a mid-season training block the club hopes will rejuvenate their bodies and help recapture their best form.

Both are officially off Brisbane's injury list and available for selection this week.

Starcevich, who has played most of his 86 games alongside Rich in the Lions' backline, says the 33-year-old has put in a solid block of work.

"I'm not sure when he comes back, that's up to match committee, but he's done everything right in the past four weeks," Starcevich said on Thursday morning.

"His attitude has been really good, and he'll be ready to go when called upon.

"We know what Richy brings to the team. He can break lines and be a real offensive threat. The past two years his best footy has come off the back of his defensive efforts.

"We know how valuable he is to our team."

Brandon Starcevich and Daniel Rich celebrate during Brisbane's win over Melbourne in the 2022 semi-final at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan has the option of recalling Rich and Gunston for Saturday's home game against West Coast, playing them against the lowly Northern Bullants in the VFL, or resting them another week.

The Lions play Melbourne at the MCG on the Friday night of round 18.

Brisbane has won its past three matches since losing unexpectedly to Hawthorn, conceding an average of 63 points in that time.

"It's just about everyone buying in," Starcevich said.

"That Hawthorn game we were just a bit off with our reaction time … we can't let those standards slip.

"If our defence is on, we're a really good attacking team and we've got a lot of threats forward, so if we're on defensively, we can be pretty hard to beat."

Brisbane will be without Josh Dunkley (calf), Callum Ah Chee (concussion) and Lincoln McCarthy (suspension) to face the Eagles, while former skipper Dayne Zorko is expected to return from a calf injury.