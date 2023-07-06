John Longmire said his side was well beaten at clearances, while Andrew McQualter was proud of his team for rebounding after last week's loss

JOHN Longmire blamed a lopsided centre clearance count for Sydney's loss to Richmond as its hopes of featuring in September continue to slip away.

The Swans led by 18 points at half-time of Thursday night's match but were overrun as rain tumbled down at the MCG in the second half.

Last year's Grand Finalists have now lost to Port Adelaide by two points, Greater Western Sydney by one, Fremantle at home by 17, St Kilda by 14 and now Richmond by 13.

Throw in last week's draw with Geelong, and as of Thursday night, the Swans sit 14th, six points off the top eight.

"We've had a few chances to finish it off, and we just haven't done the most basic things and executed when we needed to. That's been disappointing," coach John Longmire said after the loss to the Tigers.

"The second half, we got smashed in the clearances, lost ground position. We did a lot right in the first half, a lot right, but you have to play 120 minutes, and keep adjusting to what's happening across the course of the game.

"We've got to make sure we're a bit harder and cleaner – certainly cleaner – around the footy, and don't give up that ground position so easily."

Sydney was down 47-31 in the clearances by the final siren and eight behind in inside 50s, two killer blows considering rain hit the game from halfway through the second quarter to the final siren.

"There's been a couple of times this year where we've done it (let a lead slip), so we have to be better at it. I thought we didn't adjust as well as we should have in the second quarter to the conditions, they obviously lifted their pressure," Longmire said.

"We still won the second quarter, so we came in OK. We got absolutely smashed around the stoppages, 1-10 in a half of footy is hard to do in a CB (centre bounce) situation. They almost tripled us in stoppage work in the second half, so they got ground position in wet conditions and it made a big difference.

"We just got smashed around the footy, gave away a few simple goals and they were able to get ground position off their clearance wins.

"To only have one centre bounce clearance in a half of footy – you have to get the ball in your front half in wet conditions and you have to play a territory game and we weren't able to do it. We fumbled too much and were beaten around the ball."

Jake Lloyd was subbed off after a late and high bump from Richmond co-captain Toby Nankervis, who went on to dominate the ruck as the game slowed in wet conditions.

It left the Swans too tall in defence, particularly given Richmond had lost debutant Jacob Bauer in the opening minutes to a hamstring injury.

"[Nankervis] had a big role, and unfortunately Jakey Lloyd didn't have any role in the game. But he got on top in the ruck and really gave the momentum out of there," Longmire said.

"They lost a tall very early, and we lost Jake, so it was a bit of a double-edged sword there, which was unfortunate. We weren't sure with our talls, how they were going to go, so that's why Aaron was there as a sub."

Longmire confirmed Lloyd would miss next Thursday's clash with the Western Bulldogs through concussion and that Chad Warner (calf) would miss another week after a training setback.

Richmond interim coach Andrew McQualter called the first quarter-and-a-half "pretty ordinary", but was thrilled with the turnaround after being thumped by Brisbane last week.

"Probably after the 15-minute mark of the second quarter, I thought we were really able to get the game on our terms and the second half, we were able to build our pressure game and own some territory," he said.

"They're a proud group, our players, and last week was disappointing. We started a little disappointing tonight, but to be able to fight through that shows great leadership from our playing group, and that was most pleasing tonight.

"We've obviously had some challenges late in games over the past couple of years, so we've put a fair bit of work into that space. Ultimately – and I've said this before – it's about leaders and people standing up in the final moments."

McQualter was non-committal about Nankervis' report and praised the influence of his co-captain, who had 32 hitouts, 18 disposals and a goal.

"That's been Toby's greatest strength for a long period of time, his ability to get after the ball and the opposition," McQualter said.

"Whatever comes of it comes, but we wouldn't change Toby for the world."

Nick Vlastuin took a crucial one-handed mark and converted the goal in a rare foray forward just before three-quarter time, with McQualter joking the intercept defender had gotten lost.

"No, Sydney have done that to us quite a few times in the past, chucked the extra player behind the ball. And just the coaching group, we came up with the decision to man it up this week, a bit of a different method than we've done in the past," he said.

"Nick's such a good player, he's so valuable wherever we put him, he was able to take that mark and kick the goal, which was good timing for us."