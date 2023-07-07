An injury to forward Callum Ah Chee has paved the way for veteran Jack Gunston to return after a four-week training block

Jack Gunston in action during Brisbane's clash with Essendon in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CHRIS Fagan says Jack Gunston looks "fresh" after four weeks of training, although Brisbane's coach concedes it would have been difficult to insert the veteran forward straight back into the Lions' AFL team if not for some injuries.

Gunston, along with Daniel Rich, entered a mid-season training block a month ago designed to rejuvenate their bodies and reinvigorate their seasons after battling with fitness.

While Rich will run out for Brisbane's VFL team against the Northern Bullants at Preston City Oval on Saturday, Gunston will line up against West Coast at the Gabba that same afternoon.

Fagan described Gunston as a "like for like" replacement for concussed forward Callum Ah Chee.

"We lost two forwards from last week's team, Linc McCarthy (suspended) and Cal Ah Chee, so we were looking to forward-line players to replace them," Fagan said on Friday morning.

"It would have been a very difficult task to change the team from last week if we had not had any injuries, but that's not the case, and that's opened the door for others to get an opportunity."

Fagan said Gunston had trained strongly since the pair decided it was more beneficial to train, rather than play, four weeks ago.

"He looks fresh. He's running on top of the ground. That's all you've got to go by," he said.

"I don't think older guys necessarily need as much match practice as younger guys to come straight back into the team.

"The training block he's done has been terrific from day one really.

"I hope he takes his opportunity."

Gunston's inclusion is one of four for the Lions as they prepare to host cellar-dwellers West Coast.

Former skipper Dayne Zorko is back from six weeks on the sideline with a calf injury, while Jarryd Lyons and James Madden have also been included.

Fagan said Jarrod Berry (hamstring) was close to retaining his spot and would likely be back for next Friday night's match against Melbourne at the MCG.

He wasn't so sure about Josh Dunkley though, who suffered a calf injury in last week's win over Richmond.

"I'm probably less confident with Josh than I am with Bez," he said.

"I think he's a chance next week, but again we're not going to take a risk with him."

Josh Dunkley pictured after Brisbane's clash against Richmond in round 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Fagan said the only homework the Lions had put into West Coast was the Eagles' last start performance against St Kilda, in which they ran the Saints close right to the final siren.

He said there was no thought of this match being viewed as a percentage booster.

"I think everybody talks about that – I don't," Fagan said.

"Straight after the game last week we talked about the idea that the only thing that matters this week is getting the four points.

"When you start thinking about percentage you take your eye off the process and start thinking about the result.

"It's disrespectful to the opposition too.

"It's not on our radar at all."