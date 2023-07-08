The Giants are finals contenders in 2023 and coach Adam Kingsley declared "anything's possible"

Jesse Hogan celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Hawthorn in round 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley is daring to dream after the Giants recorded a 13-point win over Hawthorn on Saturday to put them right in the finals hunt.

The Giants only shook off a dogged Hawks outfit when Jesse Hogan goaled with less than two minutes remaining, but it was enough for Kingsley to declare "anything's possible" after GWS improved to 8-8.

The goal was Hogan's fourth and a season-high for the spearhead who was the outstanding forward on the field, while Stephen Coniglio was superb throughout with 30 disposals and three goals in a hard-fought contest at Giants Stadium.

"I think anything's possible," Kingsley said of the Giants' aims for the rest of the season.

"We've got two months to play, we've got some really tough games. We need to be winning our away games, which we've been quite good at.

"So if we can do that, get our home games in the bank, who knows what's possible.”

Former GWS captain Coniglio continued his stirring return to form as Finn Maginness restricted last week's matchwinner Josh Kelly to just six disposals for his lowest tally since 2015.

"I thought they did a great job on Josh," Kingsley said.

"But again, in circumstances such as that, we need other guys to step up and we're not relying on one or two players to win, that's important."

A fifth win in six matches boosts the Giants' (8-8) finals hopes, while the Hawks (4-12) have now lost their past three matches despite being more competitive this time after back-to-back beltings.

The brave Hawks threatened deep into the final term as they regularly found a way to burst away from the centre bounces and dominated those stoppages 17-6, though they were left to rue missed late opportunities.

"I thought we produced the top range of what we're capable of at the minute. We just weren't quite good enough," Hawks coach Sam Mitchell said.

"It was a game that came down to key moments and they were just a bit too good in a couple of those."