Ahead of his record-breaking game, Zach Tuohy has been lauded by Cats coach Chris Scott

Zach Tuohy celebrates a goal during round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

CHRIS Scott has lauded Zach Tuohy's influence over Geelong as the premiership defender prepares to break Jim Stynes' record for most AFL games by an Irish-born player.

Tuohy will line up alongside recalled countrymen Mark O'Connor and Oisin Mullin when he plays his 265th game, against North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday.

In doing so, the 33-year-old will break revered ruckman Stynes' mark that has stood since 1998.

Tuohy has been a mainstay in the Cats' defence since arriving from Carlton almost seven years ago, amassing 144 games in the hoops and playing a key role in last year's flag triumph.

"It shouldn't be forgotten when we look back over his career how much of an influence he had over the Geelong footy club," Scott told reporters on Saturday.

Zach Tuohy holds the premiership cup aloft as he is chaired off the field after Geelong won the 2022 AFL Grand Final against Sydney at the MCG on September 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"He's been such a good value player for a long period of time.

"We have evolved over the last six or seven years ... and he's been a big part of that shift. We've kind of moved with him.

"He will consistently say how thankful he is to be at the Geelong footy club but this is an occasion where we can actually turn that around and show our appreciation for what he's done."

O'Connor returns from a week out through injury and Mullin has been recalled for his third senior game, with Isaac Smith (managed), Jed Bews (knee) and Jake Kolodjashnij (adductor) out of the side.

Scott insists there was no emotion – just "nice symmetry" – in selecting the trio of Irish Cats to play together in Tuohy's milestone match.

"To have them all together is a nice little moment but certainly not by design. We don't work that way," Scott said.

Mark O'Connor, Oisin Mullin and Zach Tuohy ahead of Mullin's debut during the R11 match between Geelong and Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, on May 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong drew with Sydney last week and is desperate for a win over North Melbourne, which would propel them back into the top eight and reignite its premiership defence.

Scott remains confident the Cats' best football is in front of them in a campaign punctuated by injuries to key players so far.

"There are a few reasons beyond our control why we haven't been able to find it this year but most of it we can change and change really quickly," he said.

"We're optimistic but also honest that less than our best is not going to be good enough.

"So (we need to) find it and find it quickly. I don't know (how far away that is) but I feel like it's achievable."

Chris Scott addresses his players during Geelong's clash against Melbourne in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite North's lowly ladder position and poor record in Geelong, where it has lost its last four games by an average of 58.5 points, Scott is wary of the Kangaroos' onball division.

"I tend to zero in on what they look like when they're at their best and they've got a really talented and well-performed midfield," he said.

"The numbers around their midfield performance kind of bely their ladder position to an extent."

Tristan Xerri is back after ankle surgery to lead the Kangaroos' ruck, replacing axed veteran Todd Goldstein.

Will Phillips and Miller Bergman have also been dropped, while former captain Jack Ziebell has been relegated to the substitute role and Liam Shiels (calf/plantaris) is injured.

Lachie Young and Flynn Perez are back after extended stints out of the side and son-of-a-gun Cooper Harvey will make his debut.