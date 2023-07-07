The teams are in for round 17's Sunday matches

L-R: Tom De Koning, Todd Goldstein, Karl Worner. Pictures: AFL Photos

CARLTON will be forced to take on Fremantle's dangerous ruck brigade without a recognised ruck of its own after Tom De Koning was withdrawn from Sunday's clash due to injury.

Elsewhere, North Melbourne has axed veteran ruck Todd Goldstein for its match against Geelong on Sunday, while Jack Ziebell has been relegated to the sub role for the Kangaroos.

De Koning was named in the Blues' extended squad on Thursday night, but left training early on Friday and has been withdrawn due to injury, with Jesse Motlop coming into the squad.

>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES

With Marc Pittonet also sidelined, it means out-of-contract utility Jack Silvagni and key defender Lewis Young will again lead Carlton's ruck division against the Dockers' imposing trio of Sean Darcy, Luke Jackson and Josh Treacy.

The Dockers have handed speedy half-back Karl Worner an AFL debut as the sub.

Goldstein is one of four players omitted by the Kangaroos for its clash with the Cats, along with Miller Bergman, Will Phillips and Ziebell, although Ziebell will play as the sub. Tristan Xerri has been named for his first match since injuring his ankle in round one.

The Cats have recalled Irish pair Oisin Mullin and Mark O'Connor, while the absences of Isaac Smith (managed), Jed Bews (knee), Jake Kolodjashnij (adductor) and Jeremy Cameron (concussion) were confirmed on Thursday night.

Dylan Shiel is the only out from Essendon's side to face Adelaide, although it's expected he will again be the sub.

Learn More 06:46

SUNDAY, JULY 9

Geelong v North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

GEELONG

In: O.Mullin, M.O'Connor

Out: J.Kolodjashnij (adductor), I.Smith (managed), J.Bews (knee)

R16 sub: Jack Bowes

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: C.Harvey, T.Xerri, La.Young, F.Perez

Out: M.Bergman (omitted), T.Goldstein (omitted), J.Ziebell (omitted), W.Phillips (omitted), L.Shiels (calf)

R16 sub: Hugh Greenwood

Essendon v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: None

Out: D.Shiel (sub)

R16 sub: Dylan Shiel

ADELAIDE

In: None

Out: J.Butts (concussion)

R16 sub: Lachlan Sholl

Fremantle v Carlton at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: None

Out: N.Fyfe (foot)

New: Karl Worner

R16 sub: Neil Erasmus

CARLTON

In: M.Cottrell

Out: E.Curnow (omitted), G.Hewett (sub)

R16 sub: George Hewett