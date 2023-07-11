Luke Beveridge says there are good reasons why Bailey Smith has been below his explosive best

Luke Beveridge (left) and Bailey Smith celebrate after the 2021 preliminary final between Port Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval on September 11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs star Bailey Smith is in doubt for Thursday night's game against Sydney as coach Luke Beveridge slammed "disrespectful" commentary about the young gun as he struggles with illness.

Smith spent Tuesday away from the Whitten Oval and is facing a race against the clock to put his hand up for selection.

The Bulldogs head to Sydney on Wednesday for a captain's run at the SCG ahead of the game, with the club expected to make a call on the midfielder before the flight.

Defender Ryan Gardner completed Tuesday's main training session and is set to face the Swans after being forced off Marvel Stadium twice in round 17 due to ankle issues.

Beveridge feared last Friday night that Gardner would struggle to get up in time off a six-day break, but the 26-year-old has recovered better than first thought.

Smith has struggled to reach his usual high standards across the past few weeks, finishing with only 11 touches against Collingwood last Friday night after gathering 16 the week earlier and 19 before the mid-season bye.

His form has been a major talking point in the media, but Beveridge labelled the commentary "pungent" and said there were reasons why the midfielder had been below his explosive best.

"Post-game he was sick," Beveridge said. "He wasn't in early in the week because he's been ill.

Bailey Smith is tackled by Tom Mitchell during the R17 match between the Western Bulldogs and Collingwood at Marvel Stadium on July 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"He was ill leading into the game, so he wasn't feeling his best, but he wanted to play.

"All these things that people aren't aware of, and if you haven't got the information, you don't know the facts, then all you do is do harm.

"Speculation around whether or not he should be at another club or not, it's just disrespectful and we've got a really good track record here with our players."

Smith has a huge social media following and has a strong connection to younger fans for openly discussing his mental health challenges.

Bailey Smith takes a selfie with fans after the R14 match between North Melbourne and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on June 18, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

He received a two-game suspension by the AFL last year for conduct unbecoming after photographs and video emerged of him using illicit drugs.

"We all see the potential of a young man who should be a really influential player in the competition," Beveridge said.

"He's had some real challenges; he's had injury, obviously had some time out of the game, and he's been quite open with his mental health side of it.

"All we've ever done here is look after Bailey and even (on Monday) him and I and our communications were in a really good place.

"If there's speculation around these things ... if media want to drum that up, what you're not doing is looking after Bailey Smith.

"We're hoping that, whether it's this year, or into next year, that he finds his way to his absolute best and we're just going to help him and we believe he can get there."

While Jason Johannisen is still at least a week away from returning from a hamstring strain, Toby McLean has been given the green light to resume his season in the VFL after dealing with a lower back issue.

Young gun Sam Darcy is pushing for his first senior appearance since round two after two strong showings in the VFL.

After kicking 3.0 in his return from a fractured jaw a fortnight ago, the 2021 No. 2 pick produced a dominant display against Collingwood’s reserves last Friday afternoon, finishing with 4.2 from 21 disposals, 15 hit-outs and 11 marks at Avalon Airport Oval.

Lifeline is an Official Charity Partner of the AFL, which provides all Australians experiencing a personal crisis with access to 24h crisis support & suicide prevention services. For crisis or suicide prevention support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit http://lifeline.org.au/gethelp