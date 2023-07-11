Lachie Neale acknowledges the crowd after the round nine match between Brisbane and Essendon at The Gabba, May 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

LACHIE Neale says despite its poor record, Brisbane loves playing at the MCG and can't wait for another chance to face Melbourne there on Friday night.

It will be the last opportunity for the Lions to play there before September, just four weeks after being belted by Hawthorn on the same ground.

Neale, in the midst of another brilliant season, said the lack of exposure to the "home of footy" ensured whenever it popped up on the draw, it was something to be savoured.

"In five years that I've been at the club we haven't had many opportunities there," Neale said on Tuesday morning.

Lachie Neale and Harris Andrews lead out their side for the round 13 match between Hawthorn and Brisbane at the MCG, June 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"It's great to play at the MCG, it's the home of footy.

"As much as we love the Gabba, that's our home, but the home of footy is at the MCG.

"I love playing there and I know that the guys love getting there and giving it a go, so we look forward to it."

Brisbane has won just once from eight matches at the MCG since Neale arrived in 2019, with that one triumph coming against the Demons in last year's semi-final.

He said Friday night was just as much about the opponent as the venue, with clubs exchanging wins – home and away – in the past two years.

"Pretty much as soon as I woke up on Sunday, I was looking forward to this weekend's game," he said.

"It's a great opportunity for us to get back to Melbourne and try and beat one of the best teams in the comp."

Zac Bailey celebrates with Jarrod Berry during the 2022 Semi Final match between Melbourne and Brisbane at the MCG, September 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

While Melbourne will be without Clayton Oliver for a seventh straight match, Brisbane could be missing its own midfield ace, with Josh Dunkley running laps at Tuesday's main session after a calf injury kept him out of the win over West Coast at the weekend.

"Hopefully he's back out there, but I thought JL (Jarryd Lyons) did a great job in his absence," Neale said.

"So if he doesn't get up, we know that JL can provide a fair bit for us."