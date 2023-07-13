Follow all the action from Thursday night's clash between Sydney and the Western Bulldogs

Follow it LIVE: Sydney v Western Bulldogs from 7.20pm AEST

JOHN Longmire will coach his 300th game as Sydney looks to keep its finals chances alive when it hosts the Western Bulldogs.

As Longmire takes charge of the Swans for a milestone game, his side (6-1-9) desperately needs a win against the Bulldogs (9-7).

Sydney has named Ryan Clarke as its starting sub, while Riley Garcia will start as the Bulldogs' sub.

SWANS v BULLDOGS Follow it LIVE

Sydney has won just one of its past five games and enters round 18 in the bottom four, having gone down to Richmond last week.

The Bulldogs fell to Collingwood in round 17, but won their previous two games.

Luke Beveridge's side is still in the hunt for a top-four spot, while a victory for the Swans would at least briefly move them to within a game of the top eight.

Learn More 03:02

Recruit Rory Lobb has been dropped with father-son prospect Sam Darcy taking his place in the Dogs' forward line. Bailey Smith is also out for the clash due to illness.

The Swans have axed Tom Hickey, with Joel Amartey back in after being managed last week, while Corey Warner and Sam Wicks have been recalled.

Sydney v Western Bulldogs at the SCG, 7.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Ryan Clarke

Western Bulldogs: Riley Garcia