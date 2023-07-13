Calvin takes you through everything you need to know in round 18

Caleb Serong in action during the R16 match between the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle Dockers at Marvel Stadium on July 1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARNAGE is all around as teams dropped last night with some key Fantasy players set to miss.

It all started earlier in the week, when Caleb Serong (MID, $941,000) copped a one week suspension for a dangerous tackle and Toby Nankervis (RUC, $874,000) received a three match ban for his high bump on Jake Lloyd (DEF, $702,000) … who, as a result of this, missed last night's game due to concussion protocols.

However, it doesn't end there.

Bailey Smith (MID/FWD, $676,000) has been ruled out with illness. Hayden Young (DEF, $723,000) will miss with an ankle injury and Darcy Cameron (RUC/FWD, $721,000) will also be sidelined after not completing a full training this week.

Bailey Smith is tackled by Tom Mitchell during the R17 match between the Western Bulldogs and Collingwood at Marvel Stadium on July 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Maybe you held Josh Dunkley (MID/FWD, $985,000), hoping he would be back after missing last week with a calf issue … yep, you guessed it. He is also missing another week.

Tom Mitchell (MID, $900,000) and Brodie Grundy (RUC, $607,000) were two more big names to be missing this week, which is now, the worst week for carnage in 2023.

Whether you've been hit by these bullets or dodged them all like Warnie … just make sure you are putting your best team on the field this week and trying to maximise your points the best way you can.

Good luck…. You’re going to need it.

Top scorers from Swans-Bulldogs

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1.02M) - 142 points

- 142 points Tim English (RUC, $968,000) - 140 points

- 140 points Errol Gulden (MID/FWD, $990,000) - 126 points

- 126 points Tom Liberatore (MID, $869,000) - 118 points

- 118 points Ed Richards (DEF, $631,000) - 108 points

Roy's best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for the round ahead.

James Sicily (DEF, $934,000) – All the talk this week has been about the return of Sicily and the easy draw that awaits him. He scored 132 on North earlier this year and plays the Saints in round 20, a team he had 165 on in round 11.

Jack Steele (MID, $802,000) – His roller coaster season hit new heights on the weekend when Steele returned to his 2022 form with 146 points. Hopefully a sign of more great things to come.

Jack Steele celebrates a goal during the R17 match between St Kilda and Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on July 8, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Tristan Xerri (RUC, $565,000) – The population on Xerri Island is growing by the day. He is coming off 110 and is a great downgrade option if you have the likes of Briggs or Cameron in your ruck department.

Cooper Harvey (MID/FWD, $228,000) – Boomer's boy impressed on debut with 63 from 10 possessions and six marks. He should play out the rest of the season providing handy bench cover along the way.

Live teams show

The Traders are back live and cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Most traded in

Cooper Harvey (MID/FWD, $228,000)

James Sicily (DEF, $934,000)

Jack Steele (MID, $802,000)

Callum Mills (MID, $646,000)

Stephen Coniglio (MID/FWD, $882,000)

Stephen Coniglio (MID/FWD, $882,000) also finds himself as a popular target this week after an eye-catching 136 in round 17. He has been consistent all season, hitting 100-plus on 10 occasions.

Zach Merrett (MID, $1.01M) and Sam Docherty (DEF/MID, $921,000) are just sitting outside the top-five and are up there with the most targeted premiums this week. With players like Dunkley, Young and Serong all missing, it allows you the money to trade in the player you have always wanted.

James Sicily leads his team onto the field during the R13 match between Hawthorn and Brisbane at the MCG on June 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Angus Sheldrick (MID/FWD, $516,000)

Caleb Serong (MID, $941,000)

Matthew Johnson (MID, $542,000)

Jake Lloyd (DEF, $702,000)

Harry Sheezel (DEF/FWD, $749,000)

"Get those rookies, off your field," repeat after me … "Get those rookies, off your field."

The rookies this year have been amazing. Players like Ashcroft and Sheezel have made so much money and at times looked like permanent members of our teams. But we need to start moving the rookies on and this is what coaches are doing.

Harry Sheezel (DEF/FWD, $749,000), Matthew Johnson (MID, $542,000) and Angus Sheldrick (MID/FWD, $516,000) combined to averaged 46 last week and reminded us all, even though they have been awesome this year, it’s time to … "Get those rookies, off your field."

Angus Sheldrick in action during the Sydney and Geelong round 16 clash at the SCG, June 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy, your captain's score, doubles for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 – Tim Taranto v West Coast @ Optus Stadium, SUN 4:40pm AEST

We all know that the Eagles give up plenty of points and now it’s Taranto's time to cash in. Last week, the main four Brisbane midfielders (Neale, McCluggage, Ashcroft and Lyons) averaged 117 and even though Taranto is coming off his two worst games of the season, he will bounce back here.

No.2 – Jordan Dawson v GWS Giants @ Adelaide Oval, SAT 7:40pm AEST

Dawson has now averaged 145 in his last three games scoring over 120 in five of his last six. Greater Western Sydney can be tough to score against though with only three midfielders scoring over 110 against them in the last six weeks. However, he returns to the Adelaide Oval in ridiculous form.

No.3 – Nick Daicos v Fremantle @ the MCG, SAT 1:45pm AEST

Coming off scores of 112, 120 and 150, Daicos always needs to be considered. Fremantle has been giving up the points and last week, Carlton had four players hit 105-plus against them with Docherty (115) and Cerra (110) leading the way.

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

No.4 – Zach Merrett v Geelong @ GMHBA Stadium, SAT 7:25pm AEST

With three scores of 150 under his belt in his last seven games, it's hard to turn your back on Merrett despite the tricky match-up. He played Geelong in round seven for a season-low score of 82 but prior to that he dominated the Cats with 119 and 143.

No.5 – James Sicily v Kangaroos @ Marvel Stadium, SUN 1:10pm AEST

Yes … yes you can. You can captain James Sicily this week and here are some reasons why. Firstly, prior to the games he missed, he has previous scores of 130, 165 and 125. The Kangaroos give up plenty of uncontested marks, and Sicily knows this to be true. In round three when he played them he took 18 marks and scored 132.

