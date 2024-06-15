SYDNEY has stormed to a 42-point come-from-behind win over Adelaide on Saturday night thanks to a superb nine-goal outing from young forward Joel Amartey.
The Swans kicked 11 of the last 12 goals goals of the game to storm to the 16.13 (109) to 10.7 (67) victory at Adelaide Oval, their 12th win for the season.
While the win gives the Swans a three-game buffer at the top of the table, the loss leaves Adelaide's finals dreams in tatters, consigning it to 15th spot on the ladder with a 4-9-1 ledger, and two-and-a-half games adrift of the top eight.
After the Crows got out to a 23-point lead in the second term, Amartey almost singlehandley willed his side back into the contest with four of his nine goals coming in a game-changing second-quarter burst.
Before tonight, Amartey had kicked four goals in a game on four occasions, but there was no stopping him against the Crows as he bagged his career-best nine.
ADELAIDE 4.2 7.4 9.6 10.7 (67)
SYDNEY 2.3 6.6 12.9 16.13 (109)
GOALS
Adelaide: Fogarty 2, Rankine 2, Cook, Dawson, Keays, Rachele, Sholl, Soligo
Sydney: Amartey 9, Adams 2, Heeney 2, McDonald, Papley, Warner
SUBSTITUTES
Adelaide: Sam Berry (replaced Harry Schoenberg in the third quarter)
Sydney: Matt Roberts (replaced Hayden McLean in the fourth quarter)
Crowd: 41,535 at Adelaide Oval