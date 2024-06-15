A nine-goal haul from Joel Amartey has helped Sydney romp to a powerful 42-point win over Adelaide

Joel Amartey celebrates his ninth goal during the match between Adelaide and Sydney at Adelaide Oval in round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has stormed to a 42-point come-from-behind win over Adelaide on Saturday night thanks to a superb nine-goal outing from young forward Joel Amartey.

The Swans kicked 11 of the last 12 goals goals of the game to storm to the 16.13 (109) to 10.7 (67) victory at Adelaide Oval, their 12th win for the season.

While the win gives the Swans a three-game buffer at the top of the table, the loss leaves Adelaide's finals dreams in tatters, consigning it to 15th spot on the ladder with a 4-9-1 ledger, and two-and-a-half games adrift of the top eight.

After the Crows got out to a 23-point lead in the second term, Amartey almost singlehandley willed his side back into the contest with four of his nine goals coming in a game-changing second-quarter burst.

Before tonight, Amartey had kicked four goals in a game on four occasions, but there was no stopping him against the Crows as he bagged his career-best nine.

ADELAIDE 4.2 7.4 9.6 10.7 (67)

SYDNEY 2.3 6.6 12.9 16.13 (109)

GOALS

Adelaide: Fogarty 2, Rankine 2, Cook, Dawson, Keays, Rachele, Sholl, Soligo

Sydney: Amartey 9, Adams 2, Heeney 2, McDonald, Papley, Warner

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Sam Berry (replaced Harry Schoenberg in the third quarter)

Sydney: Matt Roberts (replaced Hayden McLean in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 41,535 at Adelaide Oval