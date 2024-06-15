Joel Amartey celebrates his ninth goal during the match between Adelaide and Sydney at Adelaide Oval in round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has stormed to a 42-point come-from-behind win over Adelaide on Saturday night thanks to a superb nine-goal outing from young forward Joel Amartey.

The Swans kicked 11 of the last 12 goals goals of the game to storm to the 16.13 (109) to 10.7 (67) victory at Adelaide Oval, their 12th win for the season.

CROWS v SWANS

While the win gives the Swans a three-game buffer at the top of the table, the loss leaves Adelaide's finals dreams in tatters, consigning it to 15th spot on the ladder with a 4-9-1 ledger, and two-and-a-half games adrift of the top eight.

After the Crows got out to a 23-point lead in the second term, Amartey almost singlehandley willed his side back into the contest with four of his nine goals coming in a game-changing second-quarter burst.

Before tonight, Amartey had kicked four goals in a game on four occasions, but there was no stopping him against the Crows as he bagged his career-best nine.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 02:53

    On cloud nine: Amartey ascends to new heights

    Joel Amartey catches fire and notches a remarkable nine goals in a performance to remember

    AFL
  • 00:23

    Is Fogarty in trouble for this late hit on Heeney?

    Darcy Fogarty collects Isaac Heeney late and makes heavy contact with the star Swan

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Amartey running rampant with devastating double

    Joel Amartey continues his incredible performance with two more goals to get Sydney in front for the first time

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Raging Amartey party keeping Swans alive

    Joel Amartey produces a massive team-lifting goal right before half-time to remarkably bring up his fourth for the term

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Rankine's class on display with sizzling snap

    Izak Rankine tears through the pack and nails a stunning major after getting away from Isaac Heeney in the contest

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Chad fires up his Swans with important major

    Chad Warner kicks a crucial goal in the late stages of the first quarter and lifts his team

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Sholl's electrifying snap stuns Swans early

    Lachlan Sholl nails a stellar goal after evading multiple defenders to continue the Crows’ hot start

    AFL

ADELAIDE          4.2    7.4    9.6     10.7 (67)
SYDNEY             2.3    6.6    12.9    16.13 (109)

GOALS
Adelaide: Fogarty 2, Rankine 2, Cook, Dawson, Keays, Rachele, Sholl, Soligo
Sydney: Amartey 9, Adams 2, Heeney 2, McDonald, Papley, Warner

SUBSTITUTES
Adelaide: Sam Berry (replaced Harry Schoenberg in the third quarter)
Sydney: Matt Roberts (replaced Hayden McLean in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 41,535 at Adelaide Oval