Collingwood will be without a key tall ahead of its game against Fremantle on Saturday

Darcy Cameron celebrates a goal during Collingwood's win over Gold Coast in round 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD will face Fremantle without No.1 ruckman Darcy Cameron on Saturday, but the Magpies will regain Steele Sidebottom, Brayden Maynard and Dan McStay at the MCG.

Cameron failed a fitness test at Gosch's Paddock on Thursday morning after reporting a back issue following the 12-point win over the Western Bulldogs last Friday night.

Forward Jamie Elliott missed training due to illness, but the 30-year-old is expected to be available against the Dockers.

"Darcy won't play," Collingwood coach Craig McRae said on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, after the game he had a bit of a stiff back. He trained early in the week and we were hoping he would progress, but he didn't get much progression on Tuesday.

"We thought we'd go again today and he's not going to be right. He won't play this week. He just couldn't get himself going."

Learn More 35:43

McStay will play his first senior game since requiring finger tendon surgery following an incident against St Kilda in round five.

The free agent signing has managed only five appearances for the club since crossing from Brisbane during last October's Trade Period, but will return to replace Brody Mihocek – who will miss a second game due to a minor hamstring strain – after playing in the VFL last Friday.

Sidebottom hasn't played since injuring his knee before quarter-time of his 300th game in round 11, but the veteran wingman is ready to return and cover the loss of Will Hoskin-Elliott after he broke his hand against the Bulldogs.

"We are pleased to say that Steele and Brayden will come back into the squad and Dan. Those three will come in," McRae said.

Daniel McStay at Collingwood training on June 7, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Mason Cox will lead the ruck against All-Australian contender Sean Darcy and boom recruit Luke Jackson, with a combination of Billy Frampton, Ash Johnson and McStay set to support the American.

Darcy amassed 58 hitouts against a Carlton side that was without a recognised ruckman last weekend, but the Blues still won the clearance count and comprehensively beat the Dockers at contest and inside 50 entries to win by 53 points at Optus Stadium.

After being eliminated by Collingwood in the second week of last year's finals series following 16 wins in 2022, Fremantle heads to Melbourne this weekend with its season hanging in the balance at 7-9 and in 14th.

Justin Longmuir's side has lost four of its past five games but beat Melbourne in its only appearance at the MCG in 2023 back in round 11.

Caleb Serong and Luke Ryan walk from the field after being defeated in the R17 match between Fremantle and Carlton at Optus Stadium on July 9, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Despite losing Cameron and Hoskin-Elliott, Collingwood is still dealing with a major selection squeeze right now, with a handful of ready-to-go options stuck in the VFL.

Fin Macrae will come under strong consideration at match committee on Thursday after another dominant display in the VFL, where he finished with 38 touches against Footscray at Avalon Airport Oval.

Josh Carmichael also put his hand up for his second appearance of the season with 25 disposals, Harvey Harrison (three goals) and Jack Ginnivan (two goals) hit the scoreboard, while Jakob Ryan was the carryover emergency and is closing in on a debut.

Collingwood will celebrate Jordan De Goey's 150th game internally after Friday's captain's run before the midfielder faces the Dockers.

The Magpies are expecting to set a new home and away attendance record in a game involving the clubs, and Collingwood would tick over one million fans in attendance for 2023 if more than 65,000 turn up on Saturday.