WITH just seven rounds of the home and away season to go, it can't get any tighter at the top of our leaderboard. 

Michael 'Fish' Whiting has joined Riley Beveridge in equal first after picking eight winners last week, with the pair just one point ahead of Callum Twomey. Essendon great Matthew Lloyd is a further point back.

Who are they tipping this week? Will Gold Coast get a bounce from interim coach Steven King after Stuart Dew's sacking during the week? Can the Pies and Port continue their winning ways?

Check out the other R18 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Sydney - 13 points
Brisbane
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide 
Geelong
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Richmond

Last week: 7
Total: 101

MICHAEL WHITING

Sydney - eight points
Brisbane
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide 
Geelong
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Richmond

Last week: 8
Total: 101

CALLUM TWOMEY

Sydney - 20 points
Melbourne
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide 
Geelong
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Richmond

Last week: 8
Total: 100

MATTHEW LLOYD

Western Bulldogs - 15 points
Melbourne
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide 
Geelong
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Richmond

Last week: 7
Total: 99

NAT EDWARDS

Western Bulldogs - 12 points
Melbourne
Collingwood
St Kilda
Port Adelaide 
Geelong
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Richmond

Last week: 7
Total: 98

JOSH GABELICH

Western Bulldogs - 17 points
Brisbane
Collingwood
St Kilda
Port Adelaide 
Geelong
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Richmond

Last week: 8
Total: 95

SARAH OLLE

Sydney - 12 points
Brisbane
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide 
Geelong
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Richmond

Last week: 8
Total: 95

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Western Bulldogs - 12 points
Brisbane
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide 
Geelong
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Richmond

Last week: 6
Total: 94

SARAH BLACK

Western Bulldogs - eight points
Brisbane
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide 
Geelong
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Richmond

Last week: 6
Total: 93

DAMIAN BARRETT

Sydney - seven points
Brisbane
Collingwood
St Kilda
Carlton
Geelong
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Richmond

Last week: 6
Total: 92

KANE CORNES

Sydney - 18 points
Brisbane
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Carlton
Geelong
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Richmond

Last week: 6
Total: 89

TOTALS

Sydney 6-5 Western Bulldogs
Melbourne 3-8 Brisbane
Collingwood 11-0 Fremantle
Gold Coast 8-3 St Kilda
Carlton 2-9 Port Adelaide
Geelong 11-0 Essendon
Adelaide 11-0 Greater Western Sydney
North Melbourne 0-11 Hawthorn
West Coast 0-11 Richmond