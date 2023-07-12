Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

WITH just seven rounds of the home and away season to go, it can't get any tighter at the top of our leaderboard.

Michael 'Fish' Whiting has joined Riley Beveridge in equal first after picking eight winners last week, with the pair just one point ahead of Callum Twomey. Essendon great Matthew Lloyd is a further point back.

Who are they tipping this week? Will Gold Coast get a bounce from interim coach Steven King after Stuart Dew's sacking during the week? Can the Pies and Port continue their winning ways?

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Sydney - 13 points

Brisbane

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Richmond

Last week: 7

Total: 101

MICHAEL WHITING

Sydney - eight points

Brisbane

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Richmond

Last week: 8

Total: 101

CALLUM TWOMEY

Sydney - 20 points

Melbourne

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Richmond

Last week: 8

Total: 100

MATTHEW LLOYD

Western Bulldogs - 15 points

Melbourne

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Richmond

Last week: 7

Total: 99

NAT EDWARDS

Western Bulldogs - 12 points

Melbourne

Collingwood

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Richmond

Last week: 7

Total: 98

JOSH GABELICH

Western Bulldogs - 17 points

Brisbane

Collingwood

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Richmond

Last week: 8

Total: 95

SARAH OLLE

Sydney - 12 points

Brisbane

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Richmond

Last week: 8

Total: 95

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Western Bulldogs - 12 points

Brisbane

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Richmond

Last week: 6

Total: 94

SARAH BLACK

Western Bulldogs - eight points

Brisbane

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Richmond

Last week: 6

Total: 93

DAMIAN BARRETT

Sydney - seven points

Brisbane

Collingwood

St Kilda

Carlton

Geelong

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Richmond

Last week: 6

Total: 92

KANE CORNES

Sydney - 18 points

Brisbane

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Carlton

Geelong

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Richmond

Last week: 6

Total: 89

TOTALS

Sydney 6-5 Western Bulldogs

Melbourne 3-8 Brisbane

Collingwood 11-0 Fremantle

Gold Coast 8-3 St Kilda

Carlton 2-9 Port Adelaide

Geelong 11-0 Essendon

Adelaide 11-0 Greater Western Sydney

North Melbourne 0-11 Hawthorn

West Coast 0-11 Richmond