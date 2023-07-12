WITH just seven rounds of the home and away season to go, it can't get any tighter at the top of our leaderboard.
Michael 'Fish' Whiting has joined Riley Beveridge in equal first after picking eight winners last week, with the pair just one point ahead of Callum Twomey. Essendon great Matthew Lloyd is a further point back.
>> SIGN UP FOR AFL TIPPING NOW
Who are they tipping this week? Will Gold Coast get a bounce from interim coach Steven King after Stuart Dew's sacking during the week? Can the Pies and Port continue their winning ways?
Check out the other R18 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Sydney - 13 points
Brisbane
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Richmond
Last week: 7
Total: 101
MICHAEL WHITING
Sydney - eight points
Brisbane
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Richmond
Last week: 8
Total: 101
CALLUM TWOMEY
Sydney - 20 points
Melbourne
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Richmond
Last week: 8
Total: 100
MATTHEW LLOYD
Western Bulldogs - 15 points
Melbourne
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Richmond
Last week: 7
Total: 99
NAT EDWARDS
Western Bulldogs - 12 points
Melbourne
Collingwood
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Richmond
Last week: 7
Total: 98
JOSH GABELICH
Western Bulldogs - 17 points
Brisbane
Collingwood
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Richmond
Last week: 8
Total: 95
SARAH OLLE
Sydney - 12 points
Brisbane
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Richmond
Last week: 8
Total: 95
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Western Bulldogs - 12 points
Brisbane
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Richmond
Last week: 6
Total: 94
SARAH BLACK
Western Bulldogs - eight points
Brisbane
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Richmond
Last week: 6
Total: 93
DAMIAN BARRETT
Sydney - seven points
Brisbane
Collingwood
St Kilda
Carlton
Geelong
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Richmond
Last week: 6
Total: 92
KANE CORNES
Sydney - 18 points
Brisbane
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Carlton
Geelong
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Richmond
Last week: 6
Total: 89
TOTALS
Sydney 6-5 Western Bulldogs
Melbourne 3-8 Brisbane
Collingwood 11-0 Fremantle
Gold Coast 8-3 St Kilda
Carlton 2-9 Port Adelaide
Geelong 11-0 Essendon
Adelaide 11-0 Greater Western Sydney
North Melbourne 0-11 Hawthorn
West Coast 0-11 Richmond