Ivan Soldo is in the mix to play his second match of the season as Richmond seeks a replacement for suspended Toby Nankervis

Ivan Soldo battles with Jarrod Witts during the R7 match between Richmond and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on April 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ANDREW McQualter is considering fit-again "big dude" Ivan Soldo to fill the Richmond ruck void left by suspended co-captain Toby Nankervis for the clash with West Coast.

Nankervis will serve a three-match ban for his high bump on Sydney's Jake Lloyd, leaving the Tigers to continue their fight for a finals spot without their No.1 ruckman.

It has opened the door for Soldo or Samson Ryan to return to the senior side, while Ben Miller served as Nankervis' ruck partner in last week's win over the Swans.

Soldo, who featured in the Tigers' 2020 premiership side, has been limited to just one senior match this season because of a battle with foot injuries.

"He's just struggled to get some continuity, which three weeks in a row now he's been able to get," Richmond interim coach McQualter told reporters on Thursday.

Tom Lynch and Ivan Soldo during Richmond's official team photo day at Punt Road Oval on February 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"(His form) is improving. When you miss a lot of football like Soldo has it takes a little bit of time to get your touch back.

"He's certainly in great physical condition - he's a big dude - and with three weeks of footy hopefully he's been able to improve his touch."

Versatile ruck-forward Ryan has played 14 senior games this season but was dropped last week and played back-up to Soldo in the VFL, where he spent most of his time in attack.

The 22-year-old played one of his best AFL games as the lead ruckman in a win over West Coast back in round eight.

Samson Ryan during the R13 match between Richmond and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on June 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Long-term we think Samson's going to be a No.1 ruck but we also know how hard it is for a young kid to carry the ruck," McQualter said.

"He's shown he's able to do it and he's been a great second ruck at times, as well, and we're really excited about his future."

Nankervis' heavy bump on Lloyd, which left the Sydney playmaker concussed, sparked fresh calls for the AFL to introduce a send-off rule.

The veteran's suspension means he will miss matches against West Coast, Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs.

"Toby put his hand up pretty much straight away and acknowledged that he got it wrong," McQualter said.

"Rather than acknowledging the (playing) group, he certainly is aware that he was disappointed with his action (but we) move forward.

"I'm disappointed that Toby is going to miss three weeks of football - he's a great player for us - but Toby goes after the ball and is one of our best contested-ball players.

"Unfortunately he got it wrong in that circumstance."