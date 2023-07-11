Max King clutches his shoulder during the R17 match between St Kilda and Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on July 8, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 18.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordon Butts  Concussion  Test
 Tom Doedee  Knee  Season
 Andrew McPherson  Quad  3 weeks
 Zac Taylor  Foot  3-5 weeks
Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

The Crows are managing to keep injuries to a minimum this season, with no fresh setbacks out of their clash against Essendon. Butts is also set to clear concussion protocols this week and be available to take on Greater Western Sydney. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Answerth  Face  4 weeks
 Josh Dunkley  Calf  1 week
 James Madden  Shoulder  TBC
 Rhys Mathieson  Hamstring  1 week
 Carter Michael  Quad  1 week
Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Madden was the only new injury for the Lions from the weekend with the club yet to decide the best course of action for the Irishman. Gun midfielder Dunkley is still one week away, while Lincoln McCarthy returns from suspension for the crucial top-four clash. Howard Kimber

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom De Koning  Knee  Test
 Paddy Dow  Concussion  Test
 Corey Durdin  Knee  Test
 Zac Fisher  Hamstring  Test
 Matthew Kennedy  Knee  6-8 weeks
 Mitch McGovern  Thigh  Test
 Alex Mirkov  Heart  Season
 Sam Philp  Foot  Season
 Marc Pittonet  Knee  Test
 Zac Williams   Knee  Season
Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues will breathe a sigh of relief, with Kennedy avoiding a dreaded ACL injury. However, he is still no certainty to play again this season. De Koning, Durdin, Fisher and McGovern will all face fitness tests later this week, but Pittonet is still considered unlikely to return. Dow should play after recovering from the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols. Ollie Hollands (collarbone) made his comeback through the VFL last week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Will Hoskin-Elliott  Hand  3-4 weeks
 Nathan Kreuger  Concussion  Test
 Brody Mihocek  Hamstring  1 week
Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Craig McRae will be without Mihocek for one more week due to a hamstring issue, but the Magpies will regain two All-Australians for Saturday's game against Fremantle at the MCG. Brayden Maynard is good to go after missing last Friday night due to a shoulder injury, while Steele Sidebottom has passed several knee tests and is poised to return this weekend. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Kaine Baldwin  Ankle  Test
 Jayden Davey  Knee  Season
 Sam Draper  Hip  TBC
 Jaiden Hunter  Back  Season
 Harrison Jones  Ankle  Season
 Andrew Phillips  Suspension  Round 19
 Zach Reid  Hamstring  TBC
 Jordan Ridley  Knee  TBC
 Will Setterfield  Foot  2 weeks
 James Stewart  Foot/Personal  1-2 weeks
Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

In great news for the Bombers, Ridley was cleared of a serious knee injury and is an outside chance to face the Cats this week. Baldwin could be required if Ridley is out but did suffer a minor ankle injury in training recently. Essendon was also optimistic Mason Redman would be available despite a hamstring issue. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Will Brodie  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Heath Chapman  Hamstring  1 week
 Brennan Cox  Ankle  TBA
 Josh Draper  Adductor  TBA
 Tom Emmett  Concussion  Test
 Nat Fyfe  Foot  TBC
 Matt Taberner  Back  1 week
 Karl Worner  Calf  1 week
Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Cox is undergoing scans to determine the extent of an ankle injury after finishing the clash against Carlton sore. Worner suffered a calf injury in his debut as the substitute and will also miss this week. Chapman was on the verge of returning from a hamstring injury last week before reporting tightness in the opposite hamstring and sitting out of the WAFL at the weekend. Brodie has been carrying an ankle complaint and will be assessed through the week. Taberner will complete a solid session this weekend with the view to playing managed minutes one week later. Emmett is due to complete concussion protocols after a head knock at training. Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jed Bews  Knee  Short term
 Jeremy Cameron  Concussion  Test
 Jon Ceglar  Ankle/adductor  Short term
 Jhye Clark  Foot  Medium term
 Toby Conway  Foot  Short term
 Cam Guthrie  Toe  Medium term
 Jake Kolodjashnij  Adductor  Test
 Flynn Kroeger  Knee  Medium term
 Brandan Parfitt  Hand  Short term
 Sam Simpson  Hand  Short term
Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Parfitt will miss the next week or two after breaking his hand in the VFL. Cameron and Kolodjashnij are pushing to be available after missing last weekend due to injury. Both will be tested later in the week. Isaac Smith had his workload managed and is expected to be available for selection. Bews will miss at least another week with a knee injury.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Joel Jeffrey  Foot  4 weeks
Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Touk Miller's return to action last week has Gold Coast in great shape on the injury front, with just Jeffrey currently on the sidelines. There's no change to the small forward's assessment and he can expect another month on the sidelines. - Howard Kimber

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  Test
 Cooper Hamilton  Foot  TBC
 Nick Haynes  Suspension  Round 19
 Darcy Jones  Knee  Season
 Lachie Keeffe  Hamstring  3 weeks
 Adam Kennedy  Knee  Season
 Xavier O'Halloran  Thumb  7 weeks
 Braydon Preuss  Back  TBC
Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants are confident Daniels will return for this Saturday night's clash with the Crows, but Keeffe is likely to miss the best part of a month. O'Halloran's season is now in doubt as he deals with a thumb injury. Time is running out for Hamilton and Preuss to return. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 James Blanck  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Luke Breust  Throat  Test
 Changkuoth Jiath  Achilles  Test
 Max Lynch  Concussion  Season
 Josh Morris  Shoulder  TBC
 Fionn O'Hara  Knee  TBC
Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Hawthorn will be without Blanck on Sunday after the key defender failed a concussion test following the loss to Greater Western Sydney, after developing symptoms. Breust is expected to be available for the game against North Melbourne after training on Tuesday. Jiath will be tested later in the week after experiencing Achilles soreness late last week following his VFL return. Skipper James Sicily comes back after serving his suspension.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Bayley Fritsch  Foot  6-7 weeks
 Michael Hibberd  Kidney  1 week
 Tom McDonald  Ankle  3-5 weeks
 Clayton Oliver  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Kye Turner  Groin  TBC
Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

The club announced Oliver had a "complex" hamstring issue – the injury is located where the muscle attaches to the tendon – which will keep him out for a further 2-3 weeks. Fritsch (foot) is unlikely to be seen again until at least finals, however McDonald (ankle) is ramping up his training and could be back within a month. Harrison Petty (ribs) has been cleared to play this week. Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Comben  Ankle  4 weeks
 Hamish Free  Shoulder  Season
 Brayden George  Knee   Season
 Aaron Hall  Achilles  Test
 Griffin Logue  Knee  Season
 Jack Mahony  Shoulder  Season
 Tom Powell  Knee  2 weeks
 Liam Shiels  Calf  Test
 Jy Simpkin  Concussion  TBC
 George Wardlaw  Illness  Test
Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will be without Logue for the next 10-12 months after he ruptured his ACL over the weekend. The club will take a cautious approach with Simpkin as he enters the concussion protocols for the second time in six weeks. Wardlaw should return from illness for Sunday's clash with the Hawks, while Shiels is also probable. However, Powell is still another fortnight away. Bonar (knee) made his comeback through the VFL last week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Clurey  Back  Season
 Mitch Georgiades  Knee  Season
 Scott Lycett  Knee  Test
 Trent McKenzie  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Brynn Teakle  Foot  2-3 weeks
Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Port has confirmed McKenzie's ankle injury is not major but the defender will miss this week against Carlton. Clurey’s season is over after back surgery, while Lycett is a chance to return after missing the past two rounds. Orazio Fantasia returned via the SANFL last week. - Howard Kimber

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jacob Bauer  Hamstring  1-3 weeks
 Seth Campbell  Adductor  1-3 weeks
 Mate Colina  Back  7-12 weeks
 Josh Gibcus  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Tom Lynch  Foot  7-12 weeks
 Toby Nankervis  Suspension  Round 21
 Jayden Short  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Kaleb Smith  Ankle  Season
 Robbie Tarrant  Hip  Indefinite
Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Richmond has said Short is running, is progressing well and will be "back pretty soon", but the club's timeline is still "medium-term". Bauer's debut ended after only a few minutes, but in a rare bit of good news, it's at the minor end of the scale. Colina's long-term back issue is resolving, and his focus for the remainder of the season will be building fitness, rather than VFL matches. Rhyan Mansell is now available for selection after serving a three-match suspension for rough conduct, while Nankervis heads to his own three-week break. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Allison  Foot  Test
 Josh Battle  Concussion  Test
 Jack Billings  Thumb  2 weeks
 Nick Coffield  Calf  Test
 Zaine Cordy  Concussion  TBC
 Bradley Hill  Knee  Test
 Jack Higgins  Knee  Test
 Max King  Shoulder  Season
 Dan McKenzie  Calf  TBC
 Angus McLennan  Back  Test
 Tim Membrey  Knee  4-5 weeks
 Seb Ross  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

St Kilda has plenty of injury issues again. King is the main one with the star forward requiring another shoulder reconstruction after suffering a dislocation on Saturday night. Billings broke his thumb in that game and will be sidelined for a fortnight. Ross will miss at least a month with a hamstring. Ross Lyon could regain Hill, Higgins and Battle for the game against Gold Coast.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jacob Konstanty  Quad  1-3 weeks
 Peter Ladhams  Ankle  1 week
 Jake Lloyd  Concussion  1 week
 Paddy McCartin  Concussion  Season
 Sam Reid  Hamstring  Season
 Marc Sheather  Foot  Season
 Cooper Vickery  Foot  TBC
 Chad Warner  Calf  1 week
Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

The Swans will lose Lloyd (concussion) from the loss to Richmond, while Warner (calf) will miss at least another week. Joel Amartey is available again after being managed last week, while Matt Roberts returned from a knee injury in the VFL. Lance Franklin will continue to be a week-by-week proposition, while Ladhams is set to return to full training this week. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Coby Burgiel  Hamstring  5-6 weeks
 Greg Clark  Foot  Test
 Jai Culley  Knee  Season
 Harry Edwards  Groin  5-6 weeks
 Callum Jamieson  Hip  Test
 Jamaine Jones  Ankle  5-6 weeks
 Nic Naitanui  Achilles  Season
 Samo Petrevski-Seton  Quad  Test
 Josh Rotham  Thumb  2-3 weeks
 Liam Ryan  Hamstring  TBC
 Zane Trew  Concussion  Test
 Jake Waterman  Illness  Indefinite
 Connor West  Knee  TBC
 Isiah Winder  Knee  Test
 Elliot Yeo  Hip  1-2 weeks
Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

The Eagles injury list is expected to thin significantly on Tuesday evening as up to eight players prepare to resume after various setbacks this week. Encouragingly, Waterman resumed light training on Tuesday after a period away from the track. Shannon Hurn and Luke Shuey did very little but are expected to be available. There are concerns around the fitness of speedster Jack Petruccelle after he walked laps with a heavily compressed calf. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dom Bedendo  Groin  Indefinite
 Hayden Crozier  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Ryan Gardner  Ankle  Test
 Jason Johannisen  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Liam Jones  Arm  3-5 weeks
 Toby McLean  Back  Test
 Tim O'Brien  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Bailey Smith  Illness  TBC
 Roarke Smith  Foot  Indefinite
Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Smith is in doubt for Thursday night's game against Sydney due to illness. The midfielder didn't train on Tuesday. Gardner did train and is expected to be available for the game at the SCG after injuring his ankle last Friday night. Bedendo is unlikely to play again this season due to a high-grade groin strain. Johannisen is still at least a fortnight away from returning. Josh Gabelich

