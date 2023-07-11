Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 18.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordon Butts
|Concussion
|Test
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Andrew McPherson
|Quad
|3 weeks
|Zac Taylor
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|Updated: July 11, 2023
Early prognosis
The Crows are managing to keep injuries to a minimum this season, with no fresh setbacks out of their clash against Essendon. Butts is also set to clear concussion protocols this week and be available to take on Greater Western Sydney. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Face
|4 weeks
|Josh Dunkley
|Calf
|1 week
|James Madden
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Rhys Mathieson
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|1 week
|Updated: July 11, 2023
Early prognosis
Madden was the only new injury for the Lions from the weekend with the club yet to decide the best course of action for the Irishman. Gun midfielder Dunkley is still one week away, while Lincoln McCarthy returns from suspension for the crucial top-four clash. – Howard Kimber
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom De Koning
|Knee
|Test
|Paddy Dow
|Concussion
|Test
|Corey Durdin
|Knee
|Test
|Zac Fisher
|Hamstring
|Test
|Matthew Kennedy
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Mitch McGovern
|Thigh
|Test
|Alex Mirkov
|Heart
|Season
|Sam Philp
|Foot
|Season
|Marc Pittonet
|Knee
|Test
|Zac Williams
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: July 11, 2023
Early prognosis
The Blues will breathe a sigh of relief, with Kennedy avoiding a dreaded ACL injury. However, he is still no certainty to play again this season. De Koning, Durdin, Fisher and McGovern will all face fitness tests later this week, but Pittonet is still considered unlikely to return. Dow should play after recovering from the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols. Ollie Hollands (collarbone) made his comeback through the VFL last week. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Will Hoskin-Elliott
|Hand
|3-4 weeks
|Nathan Kreuger
|Concussion
|Test
|Brody Mihocek
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Updated: July 11, 2023
Early prognosis
Craig McRae will be without Mihocek for one more week due to a hamstring issue, but the Magpies will regain two All-Australians for Saturday's game against Fremantle at the MCG. Brayden Maynard is good to go after missing last Friday night due to a shoulder injury, while Steele Sidebottom has passed several knee tests and is poised to return this weekend. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Ankle
|Test
|Jayden Davey
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Draper
|Hip
|TBC
|Jaiden Hunter
|Back
|Season
|Harrison Jones
|Ankle
|Season
|Andrew Phillips
|Suspension
|Round 19
|Zach Reid
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Jordan Ridley
|Knee
|TBC
|Will Setterfield
|Foot
|2 weeks
|James Stewart
|Foot/Personal
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: July 11, 2023
Early prognosis
In great news for the Bombers, Ridley was cleared of a serious knee injury and is an outside chance to face the Cats this week. Baldwin could be required if Ridley is out but did suffer a minor ankle injury in training recently. Essendon was also optimistic Mason Redman would be available despite a hamstring issue. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Will Brodie
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Heath Chapman
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Brennan Cox
|Ankle
|TBA
|Josh Draper
|Adductor
|TBA
|Tom Emmett
|Concussion
|Test
|Nat Fyfe
|Foot
|TBC
|Matt Taberner
|Back
|1 week
|Karl Worner
|Calf
|1 week
|Updated: July 11, 2023
Early prognosis
Cox is undergoing scans to determine the extent of an ankle injury after finishing the clash against Carlton sore. Worner suffered a calf injury in his debut as the substitute and will also miss this week. Chapman was on the verge of returning from a hamstring injury last week before reporting tightness in the opposite hamstring and sitting out of the WAFL at the weekend. Brodie has been carrying an ankle complaint and will be assessed through the week. Taberner will complete a solid session this weekend with the view to playing managed minutes one week later. Emmett is due to complete concussion protocols after a head knock at training. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Bews
|Knee
|Short term
|Jeremy Cameron
|Concussion
|Test
|Jon Ceglar
|Ankle/adductor
|Short term
|Jhye Clark
|Foot
|Medium term
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|Short term
|Cam Guthrie
|Toe
|Medium term
|Jake Kolodjashnij
|Adductor
|Test
|Flynn Kroeger
|Knee
|Medium term
|Brandan Parfitt
|Hand
|Short term
|Sam Simpson
|Hand
|Short term
|Updated: July 11, 2023
Early prognosis
Parfitt will miss the next week or two after breaking his hand in the VFL. Cameron and Kolodjashnij are pushing to be available after missing last weekend due to injury. Both will be tested later in the week. Isaac Smith had his workload managed and is expected to be available for selection. Bews will miss at least another week with a knee injury. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joel Jeffrey
|Foot
|4 weeks
|Updated: July 11, 2023
Early prognosis
Touk Miller's return to action last week has Gold Coast in great shape on the injury front, with just Jeffrey currently on the sidelines. There's no change to the small forward's assessment and he can expect another month on the sidelines. - Howard Kimber
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|Test
|Cooper Hamilton
|Foot
|TBC
|Nick Haynes
|Suspension
|Round 19
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Keeffe
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Season
|Xavier O'Halloran
|Thumb
|7 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|TBC
|Updated: July 11, 2023
Early prognosis
The Giants are confident Daniels will return for this Saturday night's clash with the Crows, but Keeffe is likely to miss the best part of a month. O'Halloran's season is now in doubt as he deals with a thumb injury. Time is running out for Hamilton and Preuss to return. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Blanck
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Luke Breust
|Throat
|Test
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Achilles
|Test
|Max Lynch
|Concussion
|Season
|Josh Morris
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Fionn O'Hara
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: July 11, 2023
Early prognosis
Hawthorn will be without Blanck on Sunday after the key defender failed a concussion test following the loss to Greater Western Sydney, after developing symptoms. Breust is expected to be available for the game against North Melbourne after training on Tuesday. Jiath will be tested later in the week after experiencing Achilles soreness late last week following his VFL return. Skipper James Sicily comes back after serving his suspension. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Bayley Fritsch
|Foot
|6-7 weeks
|Michael Hibberd
|Kidney
|1 week
|Tom McDonald
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Clayton Oliver
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Kye Turner
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: July 11, 2023
Early prognosis
The club announced Oliver had a "complex" hamstring issue – the injury is located where the muscle attaches to the tendon – which will keep him out for a further 2-3 weeks. Fritsch (foot) is unlikely to be seen again until at least finals, however McDonald (ankle) is ramping up his training and could be back within a month. Harrison Petty (ribs) has been cleared to play this week. – Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Comben
|Ankle
|4 weeks
|Hamish Free
|Shoulder
|Season
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Aaron Hall
|Achilles
|Test
|Griffin Logue
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Mahony
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tom Powell
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Liam Shiels
|Calf
|Test
|Jy Simpkin
|Concussion
|TBC
|George Wardlaw
|Illness
|Test
|Updated: July 11, 2023
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos will be without Logue for the next 10-12 months after he ruptured his ACL over the weekend. The club will take a cautious approach with Simpkin as he enters the concussion protocols for the second time in six weeks. Wardlaw should return from illness for Sunday's clash with the Hawks, while Shiels is also probable. However, Powell is still another fortnight away. Bonar (knee) made his comeback through the VFL last week. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Clurey
|Back
|Season
|Mitch Georgiades
|Knee
|Season
|Scott Lycett
|Knee
|Test
|Trent McKenzie
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Brynn Teakle
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: July 11, 2023
Early prognosis
Port has confirmed McKenzie's ankle injury is not major but the defender will miss this week against Carlton. Clurey’s season is over after back surgery, while Lycett is a chance to return after missing the past two rounds. Orazio Fantasia returned via the SANFL last week. - Howard Kimber
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jacob Bauer
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Seth Campbell
|Adductor
|1-3 weeks
|Mate Colina
|Back
|7-12 weeks
|Josh Gibcus
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Foot
|7-12 weeks
|Toby Nankervis
|Suspension
|Round 21
|Jayden Short
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Kaleb Smith
|Ankle
|Season
|Robbie Tarrant
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Updated: July 11, 2023
Early prognosis
Richmond has said Short is running, is progressing well and will be "back pretty soon", but the club's timeline is still "medium-term". Bauer's debut ended after only a few minutes, but in a rare bit of good news, it's at the minor end of the scale. Colina's long-term back issue is resolving, and his focus for the remainder of the season will be building fitness, rather than VFL matches. Rhyan Mansell is now available for selection after serving a three-match suspension for rough conduct, while Nankervis heads to his own three-week break. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Allison
|Foot
|Test
|Josh Battle
|Concussion
|Test
|Jack Billings
|Thumb
|2 weeks
|Nick Coffield
|Calf
|Test
|Zaine Cordy
|Concussion
|TBC
|Bradley Hill
|Knee
|Test
|Jack Higgins
|Knee
|Test
|Max King
|Shoulder
|Season
|Dan McKenzie
|Calf
|TBC
|Angus McLennan
|Back
|Test
|Tim Membrey
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Seb Ross
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: July 11, 2023
Early prognosis
St Kilda has plenty of injury issues again. King is the main one with the star forward requiring another shoulder reconstruction after suffering a dislocation on Saturday night. Billings broke his thumb in that game and will be sidelined for a fortnight. Ross will miss at least a month with a hamstring. Ross Lyon could regain Hill, Higgins and Battle for the game against Gold Coast. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jacob Konstanty
|Quad
|1-3 weeks
|Peter Ladhams
|Ankle
|1 week
|Jake Lloyd
|Concussion
|1 week
|Paddy McCartin
|Concussion
|Season
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|Season
|Marc Sheather
|Foot
|Season
|Cooper Vickery
|Foot
|TBC
|Chad Warner
|Calf
|1 week
|Updated: July 11, 2023
Early prognosis
The Swans will lose Lloyd (concussion) from the loss to Richmond, while Warner (calf) will miss at least another week. Joel Amartey is available again after being managed last week, while Matt Roberts returned from a knee injury in the VFL. Lance Franklin will continue to be a week-by-week proposition, while Ladhams is set to return to full training this week. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Coby Burgiel
|Hamstring
|5-6 weeks
|Greg Clark
|Foot
|Test
|Jai Culley
|Knee
|Season
|Harry Edwards
|Groin
|5-6 weeks
|Callum Jamieson
|Hip
|Test
|Jamaine Jones
|Ankle
|5-6 weeks
|Nic Naitanui
|Achilles
|Season
|Samo Petrevski-Seton
|Quad
|Test
|Josh Rotham
|Thumb
|2-3 weeks
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Zane Trew
|Concussion
|Test
|Jake Waterman
|Illness
|Indefinite
|Connor West
|Knee
|TBC
|Isiah Winder
|Knee
|Test
|Elliot Yeo
|Hip
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: July 11, 2023
Early prognosis
The Eagles injury list is expected to thin significantly on Tuesday evening as up to eight players prepare to resume after various setbacks this week. Encouragingly, Waterman resumed light training on Tuesday after a period away from the track. Shannon Hurn and Luke Shuey did very little but are expected to be available. There are concerns around the fitness of speedster Jack Petruccelle after he walked laps with a heavily compressed calf. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dom Bedendo
|Groin
|Indefinite
|Hayden Crozier
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Ryan Gardner
|Ankle
|Test
|Jason Johannisen
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Liam Jones
|Arm
|3-5 weeks
|Toby McLean
|Back
|Test
|Tim O'Brien
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Bailey Smith
|Illness
|TBC
|Roarke Smith
|Foot
|Indefinite
|Updated: July 11, 2023
Early prognosis
Smith is in doubt for Thursday night's game against Sydney due to illness. The midfielder didn't train on Tuesday. Gardner did train and is expected to be available for the game at the SCG after injuring his ankle last Friday night. Bedendo is unlikely to play again this season due to a high-grade groin strain. Johannisen is still at least a fortnight away from returning. – Josh Gabelich
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list