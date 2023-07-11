Max King clutches his shoulder during the R17 match between St Kilda and Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on July 8, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 18.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordon Butts Concussion Test Tom Doedee Knee Season Andrew McPherson Quad 3 weeks Zac Taylor Foot 3-5 weeks Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

The Crows are managing to keep injuries to a minimum this season, with no fresh setbacks out of their clash against Essendon. Butts is also set to clear concussion protocols this week and be available to take on Greater Western Sydney. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Face 4 weeks Josh Dunkley Calf 1 week James Madden Shoulder TBC Rhys Mathieson Hamstring 1 week Carter Michael Quad 1 week Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Madden was the only new injury for the Lions from the weekend with the club yet to decide the best course of action for the Irishman. Gun midfielder Dunkley is still one week away, while Lincoln McCarthy returns from suspension for the crucial top-four clash. – Howard Kimber

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom De Koning Knee Test Paddy Dow Concussion Test Corey Durdin Knee Test Zac Fisher Hamstring Test Matthew Kennedy Knee 6-8 weeks Mitch McGovern Thigh Test Alex Mirkov Heart Season Sam Philp Foot Season Marc Pittonet Knee Test Zac Williams Knee Season Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues will breathe a sigh of relief, with Kennedy avoiding a dreaded ACL injury. However, he is still no certainty to play again this season. De Koning, Durdin, Fisher and McGovern will all face fitness tests later this week, but Pittonet is still considered unlikely to return. Dow should play after recovering from the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols. Ollie Hollands (collarbone) made his comeback through the VFL last week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Dean Foot Season Will Hoskin-Elliott Hand 3-4 weeks Nathan Kreuger Concussion Test Brody Mihocek Hamstring 1 week Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Craig McRae will be without Mihocek for one more week due to a hamstring issue, but the Magpies will regain two All-Australians for Saturday's game against Fremantle at the MCG. Brayden Maynard is good to go after missing last Friday night due to a shoulder injury, while Steele Sidebottom has passed several knee tests and is poised to return this weekend. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Ankle Test Jayden Davey Knee Season Sam Draper Hip TBC Jaiden Hunter Back Season Harrison Jones Ankle Season Andrew Phillips Suspension Round 19 Zach Reid Hamstring TBC Jordan Ridley Knee TBC Will Setterfield Foot 2 weeks James Stewart Foot/Personal 1-2 weeks Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

In great news for the Bombers, Ridley was cleared of a serious knee injury and is an outside chance to face the Cats this week. Baldwin could be required if Ridley is out but did suffer a minor ankle injury in training recently. Essendon was also optimistic Mason Redman would be available despite a hamstring issue. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Brodie Ankle 1-2 weeks Heath Chapman Hamstring 1 week Brennan Cox Ankle TBA Josh Draper Adductor TBA Tom Emmett Concussion Test Nat Fyfe Foot TBC Matt Taberner Back 1 week Karl Worner Calf 1 week Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Cox is undergoing scans to determine the extent of an ankle injury after finishing the clash against Carlton sore. Worner suffered a calf injury in his debut as the substitute and will also miss this week. Chapman was on the verge of returning from a hamstring injury last week before reporting tightness in the opposite hamstring and sitting out of the WAFL at the weekend. Brodie has been carrying an ankle complaint and will be assessed through the week. Taberner will complete a solid session this weekend with the view to playing managed minutes one week later. Emmett is due to complete concussion protocols after a head knock at training. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Bews Knee Short term Jeremy Cameron Concussion Test Jon Ceglar Ankle/adductor Short term Jhye Clark Foot Medium term Toby Conway Foot Short term Cam Guthrie Toe Medium term Jake Kolodjashnij Adductor Test Flynn Kroeger Knee Medium term Brandan Parfitt Hand Short term Sam Simpson Hand Short term Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Parfitt will miss the next week or two after breaking his hand in the VFL. Cameron and Kolodjashnij are pushing to be available after missing last weekend due to injury. Both will be tested later in the week. Isaac Smith had his workload managed and is expected to be available for selection. Bews will miss at least another week with a knee injury. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Jeffrey Foot 4 weeks Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Touk Miller's return to action last week has Gold Coast in great shape on the injury front, with just Jeffrey currently on the sidelines. There's no change to the small forward's assessment and he can expect another month on the sidelines. - Howard Kimber

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brent Daniels Hamstring Test Cooper Hamilton Foot TBC Nick Haynes Suspension Round 19 Darcy Jones Knee Season Lachie Keeffe Hamstring 3 weeks Adam Kennedy Knee Season Xavier O'Halloran Thumb 7 weeks Braydon Preuss Back TBC Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants are confident Daniels will return for this Saturday night's clash with the Crows, but Keeffe is likely to miss the best part of a month. O'Halloran's season is now in doubt as he deals with a thumb injury. Time is running out for Hamilton and Preuss to return. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Blanck Concussion 1-2 weeks Luke Breust Throat Test Changkuoth Jiath Achilles Test Max Lynch Concussion Season Josh Morris Shoulder TBC Fionn O'Hara Knee TBC Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Hawthorn will be without Blanck on Sunday after the key defender failed a concussion test following the loss to Greater Western Sydney, after developing symptoms. Breust is expected to be available for the game against North Melbourne after training on Tuesday. Jiath will be tested later in the week after experiencing Achilles soreness late last week following his VFL return. Skipper James Sicily comes back after serving his suspension. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bayley Fritsch Foot 6-7 weeks Michael Hibberd Kidney 1 week Tom McDonald Ankle 3-5 weeks Clayton Oliver Hamstring 2-3 weeks Kye Turner Groin TBC Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

The club announced Oliver had a "complex" hamstring issue – the injury is located where the muscle attaches to the tendon – which will keep him out for a further 2-3 weeks. Fritsch (foot) is unlikely to be seen again until at least finals, however McDonald (ankle) is ramping up his training and could be back within a month. Harrison Petty (ribs) has been cleared to play this week. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Comben Ankle 4 weeks Hamish Free Shoulder Season Brayden George Knee Season Aaron Hall Achilles Test Griffin Logue Knee Season Jack Mahony Shoulder Season Tom Powell Knee 2 weeks Liam Shiels Calf Test Jy Simpkin Concussion TBC George Wardlaw Illness Test Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will be without Logue for the next 10-12 months after he ruptured his ACL over the weekend. The club will take a cautious approach with Simpkin as he enters the concussion protocols for the second time in six weeks. Wardlaw should return from illness for Sunday's clash with the Hawks, while Shiels is also probable. However, Powell is still another fortnight away. Bonar (knee) made his comeback through the VFL last week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Clurey Back Season Mitch Georgiades Knee Season Scott Lycett Knee Test Trent McKenzie Ankle 2-3 weeks Brynn Teakle Foot 2-3 weeks Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Port has confirmed McKenzie's ankle injury is not major but the defender will miss this week against Carlton. Clurey’s season is over after back surgery, while Lycett is a chance to return after missing the past two rounds. Orazio Fantasia returned via the SANFL last week. - Howard Kimber

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jacob Bauer Hamstring 1-3 weeks Seth Campbell Adductor 1-3 weeks Mate Colina Back 7-12 weeks Josh Gibcus Hamstring 4-6 weeks Tom Lynch Foot 7-12 weeks Toby Nankervis Suspension Round 21 Jayden Short Hamstring 4-6 weeks Kaleb Smith Ankle Season Robbie Tarrant Hip Indefinite Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Richmond has said Short is running, is progressing well and will be "back pretty soon", but the club's timeline is still "medium-term". Bauer's debut ended after only a few minutes, but in a rare bit of good news, it's at the minor end of the scale. Colina's long-term back issue is resolving, and his focus for the remainder of the season will be building fitness, rather than VFL matches. Rhyan Mansell is now available for selection after serving a three-match suspension for rough conduct, while Nankervis heads to his own three-week break. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Allison Foot Test Josh Battle Concussion Test Jack Billings Thumb 2 weeks Nick Coffield Calf Test Zaine Cordy Concussion TBC Bradley Hill Knee Test Jack Higgins Knee Test Max King Shoulder Season Dan McKenzie Calf TBC Angus McLennan Back Test Tim Membrey Knee 4-5 weeks Seb Ross Hamstring 4-6 weeks Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

St Kilda has plenty of injury issues again. King is the main one with the star forward requiring another shoulder reconstruction after suffering a dislocation on Saturday night. Billings broke his thumb in that game and will be sidelined for a fortnight. Ross will miss at least a month with a hamstring. Ross Lyon could regain Hill, Higgins and Battle for the game against Gold Coast. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jacob Konstanty Quad 1-3 weeks Peter Ladhams Ankle 1 week Jake Lloyd Concussion 1 week Paddy McCartin Concussion Season Sam Reid Hamstring Season Marc Sheather Foot Season Cooper Vickery Foot TBC Chad Warner Calf 1 week Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

The Swans will lose Lloyd (concussion) from the loss to Richmond, while Warner (calf) will miss at least another week. Joel Amartey is available again after being managed last week, while Matt Roberts returned from a knee injury in the VFL. Lance Franklin will continue to be a week-by-week proposition, while Ladhams is set to return to full training this week. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Coby Burgiel Hamstring 5-6 weeks Greg Clark Foot Test Jai Culley Knee Season Harry Edwards Groin 5-6 weeks Callum Jamieson Hip Test Jamaine Jones Ankle 5-6 weeks Nic Naitanui Achilles Season Samo Petrevski-Seton Quad Test Josh Rotham Thumb 2-3 weeks Liam Ryan Hamstring TBC Zane Trew Concussion Test Jake Waterman Illness Indefinite Connor West Knee TBC Isiah Winder Knee Test Elliot Yeo Hip 1-2 weeks Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

The Eagles injury list is expected to thin significantly on Tuesday evening as up to eight players prepare to resume after various setbacks this week. Encouragingly, Waterman resumed light training on Tuesday after a period away from the track. Shannon Hurn and Luke Shuey did very little but are expected to be available. There are concerns around the fitness of speedster Jack Petruccelle after he walked laps with a heavily compressed calf. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dom Bedendo Groin Indefinite Hayden Crozier Hamstring 4-6 weeks Ryan Gardner Ankle Test Jason Johannisen Hamstring 2-3 weeks Liam Jones Arm 3-5 weeks Toby McLean Back Test Tim O'Brien Hamstring 4-6 weeks Bailey Smith Illness TBC Roarke Smith Foot Indefinite Updated: July 11, 2023

Early prognosis

Smith is in doubt for Thursday night's game against Sydney due to illness. The midfielder didn't train on Tuesday. Gardner did train and is expected to be available for the game at the SCG after injuring his ankle last Friday night. Bedendo is unlikely to play again this season due to a high-grade groin strain. Johannisen is still at least a fortnight away from returning. – Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list