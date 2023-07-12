A medical procedure has revealed the extent of Max King's shoulder injury is different to initially thought, opening the door for the key forward to play again in 2023

Max King clutches his shoulder during the R17 match between St Kilda and Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on July 8, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

THE DOOR is ajar for Max King to play AFL football again this season after a procedure shed more light on the extent of the injury to his left shoulder.

King left the field in the opening minutes of Saturday night's match against Melbourne, and was on Sunday ruled out for the season.

He has since undergone an arthroscopy, which revealed the 23-year-old is not at further risk of damage if he plays again this season.

The new information has enabled the key forward's medical team to determine a plan that could see him take to the field later this year.

"The key piece of information from the surgeon was that Max wouldn’t be at risk of any further or lasting damage if he was to play again this year," the Saints' acting football boss David Misson said.



"Max will now begin a rehabilitation period, which will include strength and functional milestones he’ll need to hit along the way."

King's rehabilitation period is likely to last at least five weeks, but the Saints have warned it will be adjusted as needed.

King previously injured his shoulder earlier this year and missed the first nine rounds of the season after undergoing a joint reconstruction.

"The long-term solution will be to stabilise the joint with further surgery," Misson said.

"This procedure will be different to the one Max underwent last year, and can be delayed until a later stage."