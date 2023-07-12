The teams are in for Thursday's clash between Sydney and the Western Bulldogs

Rory Lobb, Tom Hickey and Sam Darcy. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have axed recruit Rory Lobb for Thursday night's clash against Sydney, while the Swans have surprisingly dropped ruckman Tom Hickey.

With Bailey Smith out for the clash at the SCG due to illness, the Dogs have also opted to drop the out-of-form Lobb.

Lobb, who arrived at the Bulldogs from Fremantle during the Trade Period last year, has averaged less than 10 disposals and taken just eight marks in the past three weeks.

Son of a gun Sam Darcy is back for his first AFL game since round two after kicking four goals to go along with 21 disposals and 11 marks in the VFL last weekend.

Sydney has axed Hickey ahead of a meeting with All-Australian contender Tim English.

Joel Amartey is back after being managed for last week's loss to Richmond, while Corey Warner and Sam Wicks have been recalled.

Jake Lloyd (concussion) and Angus Sheldrick (ankle) make way.

The Swans desperately need a win in what is coach John Longmire's 300th game in charge.

They enter round 18 in the bottom four and two games adrift of the top eight, while the Bulldogs are 9-7.

THURSDAY, JULY 13

Sydney v Western Bulldogs at the SCG, 7.20pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: J.Amartey, Co.Warner, S.Wicks

Out: T.Hickey (omitted), J.Lloyd (concussion), A.Sheldrick (ankle), A.Francis (sub)

R17 sub: Aaron Francis

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: S.Darcy

Out: R.Lobb (omitted), B.Smith (illness)

R17 sub: Anthony Scott