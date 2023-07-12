Player agent John Meesen is the guest on this week's episode of Gettable

Riley Beveridge and player agent John Meesen

LEADING player agent John Meesen is on the Gettable desk this week.

Meesen, from Kapital Sports Group, discusses where things sit for a host of his clients including uncontracted Hawthorn midfielder James Worpel and star Port Adelaide youngster Dylan Williams.

He also gives an update on contracted Gold Coast defender Caleb Graham, takes us inside Miles Bergman's decision to re-sign, and provides an insight into what makes his star prospect Jed Walter so special.

Learn More 35:43

Gettable co-host Riley Beveridge also gives an update on where things sit in the draft space after the Allies' national championships victory, and provides the latest news on clubs pursuing Geelong youngster Max Holmes.

Watch Gettable on AFL.com.au now, or listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.