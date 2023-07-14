Melbourne kicks four goals in the final seven minutes of the game to beat Brisbane by a single point at the MCG

Jake Melksham celebrates a goal during the match between Melbourne and Brisbane in R18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

TWO LATE goals from Jake Melksham as part of a stunning four-goal burst in just seven minutes has seen Melbourne come from nowhere to consign Brisbane to yet another MCG defeat, winning by just one point in a remarkable comeback.

Melksham's second goal of the night, a pinpoint set shot with just 33 seconds remaining, capped off a stunning late Demons surge and saw them take the lead for the first time since late in the first half.

DEMONS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

With the Dees up by a point as the clock ticked down, Jake Lever and Eric Hipwood simultaneously marked the footy on the siren on the Lions' forward 50 arc, but the umpire appeared to call the game over as the pair contested the footy, breaking Lion hearts.

Both teams jumped out to a 25-point lead at various stages of the night, but it was Melksham – who started the game in awfully shaky fashion, booting one out on the full, dropping a mark and hitting the post – who was ultimately the hero in the 16.9 (105) to 16.8 (104) victory.

Learn More 00:55

The Lions were 28 points ahead in the third quarter but, much as they did earlier this year in the infamous lights-out game between the pair, went into their shells while the Dees finished full of running.

Kozzy Pickett in the middle meant Christian Petracca started forward and had an ominous start, booting two goals in the first seven minutes, including a pearler from outside 50 when he was afforded far too much room.

Learn More 03:55

It was part of a scintillating start from the highly efficient Demons, who jumped out to a 25-0 lead while the Lions blew chances down the other end.

Jake Bowey pounced on an overcooked kick-in to start proceedings in the second quarter, and it looked as if the Demons would continue on their merry way, but the Lions warmed into the game beautifully.

Some young gun magic from Will Ashcroft and Jaspa Fletcher helped strike crucial blows, Hugh McCluggage worked overtime to control the tempo of the game, and then it was Melbourne's turn to fail to capitalise on inside 50s.

Learn More 00:51

Having taken a one-point lead into the main break, Brisbane's midfield kicked into gear in earnest, led by Lachie Neale.

The Brownlow medallist had a tough first half, recording just six disposals, but won the first two clearances of the third term and set Jack Gunston up for his second major as the Lions piled on four straight goals.

Melbourne's fearsome defence struggled to have an impact aerially after the first quarter, with the Lions' sharp ball-movement spreading the Demons thin, leaving them unable to intercept across the second and third terms.

Learn More 00:38

Joe Daniher had a topsy-turvy game that only he can produce, missing a few gettable shots and seeing an on-target shot bounce at right angles on the goal-line but also producing pin-point 50m passes and attracting an awful lot of defensive heat from Melbourne.

He even led the Lions in disposals at three-quarter time with 21, and followed up to kick an important goal to open the last quarter.

Harrison Petty was hindered by an unspecified injury and was eventually subbed in the third term, with Joel Smith slotting into defence in his place.

More to come ...

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:57 Petracca nails early double and lets Lions know about it Christian Petracca gets stuck into Brandon Starcevich after snaring an early goal and follows it up with another moments later

00:42 McKenna turns on wheels and Charlie finishes the job Charlie Cameron gets on the scoreboard after Conor McKenna displays his gut-running best

00:51 Ashcroft makes his mark on the 'G in electric quarter Brisbane young gun Will Ashcroft sets up a goal for Oscar McInerney before drilling one of his own shortly after

00:38 Fletcher fired up after stunner lifts Lions Father-son gun Jaspa Fletcher produces a brilliant solo effort and gets the Brisbane faithful roaring

00:42 Woewodin's first AFL goal worth the wait Demons young gun Taj Woewodin gets swarmed by teammates after notching a brilliant maiden major in the big league

00:38 Bailey's step makes Dees dizzy in sizzling finish Zac Bailey somehow breaks away to nail this stunning goal as the Lions take command

00:51 Pickett and Petracca combine in mesmerising major Kysaiah Pickett's quick hands feed Christian Petracca for his fourth goal of the night in sublime fashion

00:55 Melksham's magic final term has Demons dreaming Jake Melsham's late heroics may see Melbourne snatch an incredible victory

03:55 Last two mins: Melksham steals it for Dees over Lions Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Melbourne and Brisbane in round 18, 2023

MELBOURNE 6.2 8.3 12.4 16.9 (105)

BRISBANE 3.3 8.4 15.7 16.8 (104)



GOALS

Melbourne: Petracca 4, Pickett 3, Melksham 2, Neal-Bullen, Brown, Spargo, Bowey, Woewodin, Gawn, Viney

Brisbane: Gunston 3, McCarthy 2, Bailey 2, Cameron 2, Daniher 2, McInerney, Ashcroft, Fletcher, Lyons, Hipwood



BEST

Melbourne: Petracca, Gawn, Brayshaw, Viney, Pickett, Melksham

Brisbane: Daniher, McCluggage, Neale, Ashcroft, Andrews, Bailey



INJURIES

Melbourne: Petty (TBC)

Brisbane: Nil



SUBSTITUTES

Melbourne: Joel Smith (replaced Harrison Petty in the third quarter)

Brisbane: Deven Robertson (replaced Jarrod Berry in the fourth quarter)



Crowd: 38,030